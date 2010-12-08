Carroll's defensive pressure stifles Southeast

Twenty-four seconds into Tuesday's girls basketball game with visiting Southeast, Bishop Carroll set the tone with a steal by Cathy Brugman that was followed by Sarah Balderas' three-pointer.

Twenty seconds later, Carroll forced a jump ball. Balderas then blew right by a press for an easy layup. And 45 seconds later, Jana Reichenberger stole the ball, then scored on a rebound.

Three straight Southeast possessions ended in turnovers and Carroll points. Carroll defeated the Buffaloes 60-40.

Is there a better way to start a game?

"Probably not," Carroll coach Don Racine said. "We knew what they were going to do. We felt if we pressured them, they'd probably turn the ball over. If we took our time, we could probably score off it. And we did."

Carroll (2-0, 2-0 City League), ranked second in Class 5A, forced 23 turnovers and scored 20 points off them.

"It gave us a lot of momentum because they get frustrated and we get more aggressive and keep stealing the ball," said Balderas, who scored a team-high 18 points.

Carroll had its own problem with turnovers, committing 24, so its matchup defense was especially critical.

Southeast's offense thrives on driving inside, especially with senior Jamillah Bonner, who finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

"We had to stop the drive," said Reichenberger, who had 13 points and nine rebounds. "She's good at driving. They just attack the middle and are quick. We have to get back and anticipate what they're going to do and crowd the middle and stop the dribble drive."

Carroll held Southeast to 29-percent shooting and outrebounded the Buffaloes 42-31. Brugman finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Kathryn Mies had 11 points.

Southeast (0-2, 0-2) 1 10 13 16 — 40 Carroll (2-0, 2-0) 14 9 19 18 — 60

SOUTHEAST: Jamillah Bonner 10 2-5 22, Givens 1 2-2 4, Jamisha Bonner 1 1-1 3, Broadus 1 1-4 3, Brown 2 0-0 6, Raines 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 (2) 6-12 40.

CARROLL: Balderas 7 2-2 18, Brugman 4 4-5 14, Reichenberger 6 1-4 13, Mies 3 5-8 11, Linnebur 0 1-4 1, Seltenreich 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 (5) 13-23 60.

Carroll's Sarah Balderas

Carroll's Jana Reichenberger