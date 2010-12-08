Smaller Carroll drives, shoots past Southeast

The question wasn't meant to be difficult, but it stumped Bishop Carroll senior Brian Rohleder on Tuesday night.

What aspects did Carroll struggle with in its 66-49 boys basketball win over visiting Southeast?

Nothing but silence from Rohleder. He wasn't ignoring the question; he just had to think about it.

Finally, he said, "We shot the ball well, we outrebounded them, we shot free throws well. It was just a great night."

That it was. Carroll (2-0, 2-0) kept Southeast winless by outrebounding the Buffaloes 34-17, including 10-3 on the offensive boards.

The only area Southeast had better numbers than Carroll was in turnovers — Southeast committed seven, Carroll nine.

"They outplayed us," Southeast coach Carl Taylor said. "Defensively we were terrible. We've got to learn to get down, move our feet, help and recover. (Carroll is) disciplined. They ran their offense, and the minute we relaxed on defense, they beat us."

Carroll didn't just shoot well from the perimeter. The Eagles, at a clear height disadvantage, drove inside with ease.

Rohleder, who is 6-foot-4, played well inside against Southeast's Gavin Thurman and Kevin Gunter, who are both 6-7.

"I knew it would be a challenge when I saw them," said Rohleder, who had seven rebounds and 21 points. Teammate Ben Dreiling had 14 points and seven rebounds.

"I wanted to be as physical as I can and mentally, I didn't want to be denied, knowing I have to get the ball to the basket."

Southeast had a one-point lead heading into the second quarter and the score was tied at 23-all with 3:07 to go in the first half.

Carroll ended the half with a 5-0 run. The Eagles led 32-29 early in the third quarter when it went on a 17-5 run that included a Tanner Palmore three-pointer and two threes from Jordan Bieberle.

"We did a great job of offensive execution," Carroll coach Lonnie Lollar said. "We made the extra pass, made some shots. Where I was proud, we limited them to one shot."

Southeast (0-2, 0-2) 14 9 11 15 — 49 Carroll (2-0, 2-0) 13 15 21 17 — 66

SOUTHEAST: Harris 5 2-2 15, Gunter 2 0-0 4, Thurman 6 2-3 14, Brooks 4 1-3 10, Williams 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 (4) 7-10 49.

CARROLL: Rohleder 8 5-6 21, Bieberle 4 1-2 12, Dreiling 5 4-4 14, Sueper 2 0-0 5, Darland 1 2-3 4, Palmore 3 0-1 7, Haffner 1 0-0 2, Newell 0-1-2 1. Totals 24 (5) 13-18 66.

Carroll's Jordan Bieberle

Bishop Carroll fans cheer at halftime of the boys game with Southeast

Bishop Carroll boys players are introduced

Southeast players wait to be introduced