Andover recovers, beats Goddard

ANDOVER — It took some time, but the Andover girls basketball team found its rhythm to open the season with a 49-37 win over Goddard on Tuesday night.

"The first half was not very pretty. A lot of it was the first-game jitters," Andover coach Max Hamblin said. "I think once we settled down a little bit in the second half, we ran things a lot better and made some shots. We are little better than that, but it's a win and we'll take it."

Andover started slowly, scoring four points in the first quarter, but made up for it with a 15-point second quarter.

Andover senior Taylor Tilson connected on all six of her free-throw attempts in the first half and made a three-pointer to close the gap to 10-13 with 2:46 left in the second quarter. She finished with 13 points.

"The first half was rough. We had a lot of turnovers and Goddard's defense was pressuring us pretty hard," Tilson said. "In the second half we focused on our passing and it just came out to be a good win for us."

Down the entire first half, Andover senior Amy Williams hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie 19-19 at halftime.

The Trojans continued to roll in the second half. Williams added six more of her 15 points in the third quarter to make the lead 36-27.

"I told them to calm down and relax," Hamblin said. "We're a pretty good shooting team. We were getting shots. Once we settled down and hit a couple, then things started going for us."

Goddard (1-1) went on a lengthy scoring drought with one basket in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter.

Goddard senior Kjia Hart hit two three-pointers in the final minute to close the gap, but the Lions could not recover. She finished with a game-high 20 points and was one of four Goddard players to score.

"We couldn't score when we needed to. We went real flat offensively," Goddard coach Lee Keller said. "We didn't come focused and mentally ready to play."

Goddard (1-1, 0-1) 9 10 8 10 — 37 Andover (1-0, 1-0) 4 15 17 13 — 49

GODDARD: Rausch 7, Zoglman 4, Hart 20, Puthoff 6. Totals 12 (3) 10-17 37.

ANDOVER: Meisch 3, Fritz 4, Sikes 1, Cranmer 13, Tilson 13, Williams 15. Totals 17 (3) 12-19 49.