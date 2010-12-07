Varsity Basketball

December 07, 2010 12:00 AM

Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 7)

Boys

City League

Carroll 66, Southeast 49

East 97, South 34

Heights 62, Kapaun 50

Northwest 87, North 81 (2OT)

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover Central 75, Maize South 15

Arkansas City 44, Winfield 39

Buhler 59, Andale 53

Campus at Hutchinson

Goddard 58, Andover 45

Maize 53, Derby 39

McPherson 95, Salina Central 74

Salina South 54, Newton 43

Central Plains League

Trinity Academy 64, Hesston 57

Other Area Games

South Barber 62, Burlington, Okla. 54

Lyndon 45, Flinthills 41

Madison 50, Southern Coffey 38

Newton Home School 43, Classical School 24

Wichita Warriors 40, Chase County 37

Tournaments

Bennington

Bennington 50, Solomon 39

Minneapolis 55, Halstead 47

Caldwell

Norwich 39, Central-Burden 36

Caldwell 44, Argonia 21

Cheney

Cheney 63, Valley Center 31

Rose Hill 47, Clearwater 39

Circle

Independent 90, Fredonia 55

Dickinson County

Abilene 59, Council Grove 46

Rock Creek at Chapman

Ellinwood

Sterling vs. Chase

Ellinwood 62, Northfield 33

Herington

SE-Saline 60, Hope 39

Herington 58, Northern Heights 49

Humboldt

Crest 37, Erie 28

Inman

Sedgwick vs. St. John

Fairfield at Inman

Kingman

Haven 43, Conway Springs 41

Nickerson 52, Kingman 43

Larned

Macksville 60, Otis-Bison 32

Hoisington 86, Pawnee Heights 16

Little River

Little River 51, Canton-Galva 29

Goessel 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 49

Marion

Eureka vs. Belle Plaine

Marion vs. Peabody-Burns

Moundridge

Moundridge 59, Lyons 46

Garden Plain 64, Hillsboro 58 (2OT)

Olathe South

Truman, Mo. 55, Sunrise Christian 48

Oxford

Arkansas City Christian vs. Bluestem

Pond Creek, Okla.

South Haven 70, Gage, Okla., 59

Pratt Skyline

Pretty Prairie 52, Kiowa County 42

Pratt Skyline 65, Stafford 58 (OT)

Rawlins County

Triplains-Brewster 47, Christian Family Educators 36

Russell

Ellsworth 61, Claflin 47

Plainville 66, Russell 52

St. Paul

Derby Invasion 55, SE-Cherokee 34

Columbus vs. St. Paul

Tescott

Rock Hills 42, Tescott 34

Udall

Udall 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 27

Attica 41, Elk Valley 34

WaKeeney

Smith Center 60, Western Plains 22

LaCrosse 54, Northern Valley 28

Ness City 66, WaKeeney 42

Yates Center

Sedan 68, Altoona-Midway 49

Other scores

Abilene 59, Council Grove 46

Atchison County 65, Horton 34

Baldwin 57, Iola 42

Beatrice, Neb. 64, Marysville 36

Bennington 50, Solomon 39

Bonner Springs 62, BV Southwest 51

BV North 49, SM South 34

Caney Valley 55, Neodesha 48

Cheylin 51, St. Francis 41

Cimarron 38, Satanta 14

Clay Center 54, Beloit 47

Concordia 56, Republic County 38

Crest 37, Erie 28

Falls City, Neb. 54, Hiawatha 27

Frankfort 62, Linn 49

Fort Scott 53, Labette County 30

Gardner-Edgerton 59, Mill Valley 46

Hanover 75, Axtell 32

Hays 69, Colby 46

Holton 67, Silver Lake 51

Jackson Heights 57, Mission Valley 49

Jefferson North 66, Jefferson West 52

LaCrosse 54, Northern Valley 28

Lakeside 53, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 30

Lebo 60, Marais des Cygnes 44

Lenexa St. James 54, Bishop Miege 28

Liberal 49, Guymon, Okla. 33

Louisburg 61, Anderson County 40

Macksville 60, Otis-Bison 32

Natoma 41, St. John’s Military 40

Olpe 53, Burlingame 38

Osborne 46, Thunder Ridge 26

Pittsburg Colgan 51, Jasper, Mo., 33

Quivira Heights 73, Southern Cloud 47

SM West 70, SM North 60

Sublette 52, Deerfield 38

Sylvan-Lucas 67, Palco 32

Troy 42, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 37

Victoria 50, Hodgeman County 54

Wamego 42, Nemaha Valley 35

Washington County 57, Baileyville 45

Wellsville 51, West Franklin 30

Wilson 50, Logan 37

Yates Center 43, West Elk 25

Girls

City League

Carroll 60, Southeast 40

East 63, South 29

Heights 68, Kapaun 35

Northwest 64, North 26

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 52, Buhler 47

Andover Central 44, Maize South 30

Andover 49, Goddard 37

Arkansas City 45, Winfield 43

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize 52, Derby 30

McPherson 63, Salina Central 36

Newton 48, Salina South 32

Central Plains League

Hillsboro 47, Garden Plain 39

Hesston 56, Trinity Academy 45

Other Area Games

Chase County 41, Wichita Warriors 29

South Barber 39, Burlington, Okla., 23

Madison 38, Southern Coffey 37

Minneapolis 53, Halstead 24

Smoky Valley at Concordia

Tournaments

Bennington

Norwich 63, Central-Burden 21

Argonia 65, Caldwell 31

Cheney

Cheney 38, Valley Center 20

Rose Hill 52, Clearwater 28

Circle

Fredonia 64, Independent 24

Dickinson County

Abilene 82, Council Grove 45

Rock Creek at Chapman

Ellinwood

Sterling vs. Chase

Ellinwood 47, Northfield 32

Herington

SE-Saline 53, Hope 14

Northern Heights 50, Herington 49

Inman

Sedgwick vs. St. John

Fairfield at Inman

Kingman

Haven 35, Conway Springs 29

Kingman 33, Nickerson 31

Larned

Macksville 47, Otis-Bison 34

Hoisington 51, Pawnee Heights 29

Little River

Little River 54, Canton-Galva 8

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Goessel 27

Marion

Eureka vs. Belle Plaine

Marion vs. Peabody-Burns

Moundridge

Moundridge 56, Lyons 33

Olathe South

Blue Valley 41, Leavenworth 29

Olathe East 71, Sunrise Christian 30

Olathe South 55, Topeka West 34

Osawatomie

Osage City 51, KC Christian 49

Coffeyville 88, Osawatomie 83

Oxford

Arkansas City Christian vs. Bluestem

Paola

KC Schlagle 73, KC Ward 26

KC Harmon 62, Eudora 37

Paola 78, KC Piper 60

Pond Creek, Okla.

South Haven vs. Covington-Douglas (Okla.)

Pratt Skyline

Pretty Prairie vs. Kiowa County

Rawlins County

St. Francis 70, Cheylin 56

Triplains-Brewster 45, Christian Family Educators 38

Udall

Attica 42, Elk Valley 13

Cedar Vale-Dexter 54, Udall 30

WaKeeney

Smith Center 81, Western Plains 6

LaCrosse 53, Northern Valley 30

Yates Center

Sedan 48, Altoona-Midway 32

Other scores

Abilene 82, Council Grove 45

Atchison County 45, Horton 34

Baldwin 68, Iola 43

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, Lakeside 29

Bennington 49, Solomon 48

BV Northwest 47, Paola 31

Bonner Springs 49, BV Southwest 41

Cheney 38, Valley Center 20

Claflin 52, Ellsworth 30

Clay Center 51, Beloit 41

Colby 41, Hays 25

Erie 48, Crest 24

Falls City, Neb. 37, Hiawatha 31

Falls City (Neb.) Sacred Heart 48, Wetmore 40

Fort Scott 40, Labette County 38

Frankfort 48, Linn 10

Gardner-Edgerton 52, Mill Valley 46

Guymon, Okla. 48, Liberal 32

Holton 52, Silver Lake 29

Jackson Heights 48, Mission Valley 26

Jefferson North 60, Jefferson West 27

Lawrence Free State 48, Topeka Seaman 45

Lebo 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 18

Lenexa St. James 43, KC Piper 26

Louisburg 58, Anderson County 26

Lyndon 54, Flinthills 25

Madison 38, Southern Coffey County 37

Natoma 54, Heartland Christian 27

Nemaha Valley 37, Wamego 32

Neodesha 51, Caney Valley 49 (OT)

Olpe 60, Burlingame 27

Oswego 57, Marmaton Valley 31

Parsons 55, Baxter Springs 37

Quivira Heights 51, Southern Cloud 40

Russell 49, Plainville 39

Santa Fe Trail 43, Perry-Lecompton 35

Satanta 64, Deerfield 26

Shawnee Heights 54, Lansing 31

South Gray 51, Sublette 47

Sylvan-Lucas 49, Palco 18

Rock Hills 50, Tescott 23

Thunder Ridge 57, Osborne 41

Topeka Highland Park 63, Eudora 24

Troy 44, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 21

Valley Heights 46, Bern 36

Washington County 57, Baileyville 44

Wilson 62, Logan 48

Yates Center 38, West Elk 33

