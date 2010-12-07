Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 7)

Boys
City League
Carroll 66, Southeast 49
East 97, South 34
Heights 62, Kapaun 50
Northwest 87, North 81 (2OT)
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover Central 75, Maize South 15
Arkansas City 44, Winfield 39
Buhler 59, Andale 53
Campus at Hutchinson
Goddard 58, Andover 45
Maize 53, Derby 39
McPherson 95, Salina Central 74
Salina South 54, Newton 43
Central Plains League
Trinity Academy 64, Hesston 57
Other Area Games
South Barber 62, Burlington, Okla. 54
Lyndon 45, Flinthills 41
Madison 50, Southern Coffey 38
Newton Home School 43, Classical School 24
Wichita Warriors 40, Chase County 37
Tournaments
Bennington
Bennington 50, Solomon 39
Minneapolis 55, Halstead 47
Caldwell
Norwich 39, Central-Burden 36
Caldwell 44, Argonia 21
Cheney
Cheney 63, Valley Center 31
Rose Hill 47, Clearwater 39
Circle
Independent 90, Fredonia 55
Dickinson County
Abilene 59, Council Grove 46
Rock Creek at Chapman
Ellinwood
Sterling vs. Chase
Ellinwood 62, Northfield 33
Herington
SE-Saline 60, Hope 39
Herington 58, Northern Heights 49
Humboldt
Crest 37, Erie 28
Inman
Sedgwick vs. St. John
Fairfield at Inman
Kingman
Haven 43, Conway Springs 41
Nickerson 52, Kingman 43
Larned
Macksville 60, Otis-Bison 32
Hoisington 86, Pawnee Heights 16
Little River
Little River 51, Canton-Galva 29
Goessel 58, Hutchinson Central Christian 49
Marion
Eureka vs. Belle Plaine
Marion vs. Peabody-Burns
Moundridge
Moundridge 59, Lyons 46
Garden Plain 64, Hillsboro 58 (2OT)
Olathe South
Truman, Mo. 55, Sunrise Christian 48
Oxford
Arkansas City Christian vs. Bluestem
Pond Creek, Okla.
South Haven 70, Gage, Okla., 59
Pratt Skyline
Pretty Prairie 52, Kiowa County 42
Pratt Skyline 65, Stafford 58 (OT)
Rawlins County
Triplains-Brewster 47, Christian Family Educators 36
Russell
Ellsworth 61, Claflin 47
Plainville 66, Russell 52
St. Paul
Derby Invasion 55, SE-Cherokee 34
Columbus vs. St. Paul
Tescott
Rock Hills 42, Tescott 34
Udall
Udall 58, Cedar Vale-Dexter 27
Attica 41, Elk Valley 34
WaKeeney
Smith Center 60, Western Plains 22
LaCrosse 54, Northern Valley 28
Ness City 66, WaKeeney 42
Yates Center
Sedan 68, Altoona-Midway 49
Other scores
Abilene 59, Council Grove 46
Atchison County 65, Horton 34
Baldwin 57, Iola 42
Beatrice, Neb. 64, Marysville 36
Bennington 50, Solomon 39
Bonner Springs 62, BV Southwest 51
BV North 49, SM South 34
Caney Valley 55, Neodesha 48
Cheylin 51, St. Francis 41
Cimarron 38, Satanta 14
Clay Center 54, Beloit 47
Concordia 56, Republic County 38
Crest 37, Erie 28
Falls City, Neb. 54, Hiawatha 27
Frankfort 62, Linn 49
Fort Scott 53, Labette County 30
Gardner-Edgerton 59, Mill Valley 46
Hanover 75, Axtell 32
Hays 69, Colby 46
Holton 67, Silver Lake 51
Jackson Heights 57, Mission Valley 49
Jefferson North 66, Jefferson West 52
LaCrosse 54, Northern Valley 28
Lakeside 53, Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 30
Lebo 60, Marais des Cygnes 44
Lenexa St. James 54, Bishop Miege 28
Liberal 49, Guymon, Okla. 33
Louisburg 61, Anderson County 40
Macksville 60, Otis-Bison 32
Natoma 41, St. John’s Military 40
Olpe 53, Burlingame 38
Osborne 46, Thunder Ridge 26
Pittsburg Colgan 51, Jasper, Mo., 33
Quivira Heights 73, Southern Cloud 47
SM West 70, SM North 60
Sublette 52, Deerfield 38
Sylvan-Lucas 67, Palco 32
Troy 42, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 37
Victoria 50, Hodgeman County 54
Wamego 42, Nemaha Valley 35
Washington County 57, Baileyville 45
Wellsville 51, West Franklin 30
Wilson 50, Logan 37
Yates Center 43, West Elk 25
Girls
City League
Carroll 60, Southeast 40
East 63, South 29
Heights 68, Kapaun 35
Northwest 64, North 26
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 52, Buhler 47
Andover Central 44, Maize South 30
Andover 49, Goddard 37
Arkansas City 45, Winfield 43
Campus at Hutchinson
Maize 52, Derby 30
McPherson 63, Salina Central 36
Newton 48, Salina South 32
Central Plains League
Hillsboro 47, Garden Plain 39
Hesston 56, Trinity Academy 45
Other Area Games
Chase County 41, Wichita Warriors 29
South Barber 39, Burlington, Okla., 23
Madison 38, Southern Coffey 37
Minneapolis 53, Halstead 24
Smoky Valley at Concordia
Tournaments
Bennington
Norwich 63, Central-Burden 21
Argonia 65, Caldwell 31
Cheney
Cheney 38, Valley Center 20
Rose Hill 52, Clearwater 28
Circle
Fredonia 64, Independent 24
Dickinson County
Abilene 82, Council Grove 45
Rock Creek at Chapman
Ellinwood
Sterling vs. Chase
Ellinwood 47, Northfield 32
Herington
SE-Saline 53, Hope 14
Northern Heights 50, Herington 49
Inman
Sedgwick vs. St. John
Fairfield at Inman
Kingman
Haven 35, Conway Springs 29
Kingman 33, Nickerson 31
Larned
Macksville 47, Otis-Bison 34
Hoisington 51, Pawnee Heights 29
Little River
Little River 54, Canton-Galva 8
Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Goessel 27
Marion
Eureka vs. Belle Plaine
Marion vs. Peabody-Burns
Moundridge
Moundridge 56, Lyons 33
Olathe South
Blue Valley 41, Leavenworth 29
Olathe East 71, Sunrise Christian 30
Olathe South 55, Topeka West 34
Osawatomie
Osage City 51, KC Christian 49
Coffeyville 88, Osawatomie 83
Oxford
Arkansas City Christian vs. Bluestem
Paola
KC Schlagle 73, KC Ward 26
KC Harmon 62, Eudora 37
Paola 78, KC Piper 60
Pond Creek, Okla.
South Haven vs. Covington-Douglas (Okla.)
Pratt Skyline
Pretty Prairie vs. Kiowa County
Rawlins County
St. Francis 70, Cheylin 56
Triplains-Brewster 45, Christian Family Educators 38
Udall
Attica 42, Elk Valley 13
Cedar Vale-Dexter 54, Udall 30
WaKeeney
Smith Center 81, Western Plains 6
LaCrosse 53, Northern Valley 30
Yates Center
Sedan 48, Altoona-Midway 32
Other scores
Abilene 82, Council Grove 45
Atchison County 45, Horton 34
Baldwin 68, Iola 43
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton 48, Lakeside 29
Bennington 49, Solomon 48
BV Northwest 47, Paola 31
Bonner Springs 49, BV Southwest 41
Cheney 38, Valley Center 20
Claflin 52, Ellsworth 30
Clay Center 51, Beloit 41
Colby 41, Hays 25
Erie 48, Crest 24
Falls City, Neb. 37, Hiawatha 31
Falls City (Neb.) Sacred Heart 48, Wetmore 40
Fort Scott 40, Labette County 38
Frankfort 48, Linn 10
Gardner-Edgerton 52, Mill Valley 46
Guymon, Okla. 48, Liberal 32
Holton 52, Silver Lake 29
Jackson Heights 48, Mission Valley 26
Jefferson North 60, Jefferson West 27
Lawrence Free State 48, Topeka Seaman 45
Lebo 54, Marais des Cygnes Valley 18
Lenexa St. James 43, KC Piper 26
Louisburg 58, Anderson County 26
Lyndon 54, Flinthills 25
Madison 38, Southern Coffey County 37
Natoma 54, Heartland Christian 27
Nemaha Valley 37, Wamego 32
Neodesha 51, Caney Valley 49 (OT)
Olpe 60, Burlingame 27
Oswego 57, Marmaton Valley 31
Parsons 55, Baxter Springs 37
Quivira Heights 51, Southern Cloud 40
Russell 49, Plainville 39
Santa Fe Trail 43, Perry-Lecompton 35
Satanta 64, Deerfield 26
Shawnee Heights 54, Lansing 31
South Gray 51, Sublette 47
Sylvan-Lucas 49, Palco 18
Rock Hills 50, Tescott 23
Thunder Ridge 57, Osborne 41
Topeka Highland Park 63, Eudora 24
Troy 44, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 21
Valley Heights 46, Bern 36
Washington County 57, Baileyville 44
Wilson 62, Logan 48
Yates Center 38, West Elk 33
Comments