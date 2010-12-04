Crusaders withstand West's rally

If he had to grade his team on a first-game performance, Kapaun junior guard Michael Martin said he would probably give it a B-.

There were certainly things he liked about the 66-55 win over West, but there were also things he didn't. In the end what mattered the most for the Crusaders, however, was that they came away with the win.

"We need to box out more," Martin said. "Our point guards, we need to help our bigs rebound. On offense, we did pretty good. We just need to be smart about it.

"For our first game it was good chemistry and our defense was pretty sound, but we’ve just got to work on it a little more."

Kapaun (1-0 overall, 1-0 City League) led 17-2 after the first quarter and 36-19 at halftime. Deficits that proved too big for a comeback from West.

"We just have to come out and pick up the intensity right away," Pioneers guard Chris Banks said. "(In the second half) it was better. We got more comfortable in the second half. We just brought it."

Following the lead of Banks, who scored four straight field goals for West (0-1, 0-1) at one stretch in the second half, the Pioneers cut the deficit to 50-43 on a Banks layup midway through the final quarter.

It was the closest West would get. Two free throws by the Crusaders' Michael Reynolds with 4:37 to go pushed the lead back to double-digits and the Pioneers couldn’t put together another run.

"We had moments when we looked like a decent ball club, and we had moments when we looked like a rag-tag team," Kapaun coach Bernie Pearson said. "That's game one, we have 19 more to work through all that stuff. Hopefully we'll continue to get better."

Martin paced Kapaun with 16 points. He was followed by Taylor Floyd with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Banks led the Pioneers with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

Kapaun (1-0, 1-0) 19 17 13 17 — 66

West (0-1, 0-1) 12 5 22 16 — 55

KAPAUN: Washington 2 1-2 5, M. Martin 6 3-4 16, Lewis 4 0-0 8, Cook 1 2-3 4, Floyd 3-4 7-13 13, Sheets 3 1-3 7, Reynolds 3-4 4-6 10, Griffith 0 1-2 1, Mainsah 0 0-0 0, Akao 0 0-0 0, J. Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals 22(3) 19-33 66.

WEST: Last name only. Totals . J. Bradley 4 0-0 10, Flournoy 2 3-4 8, Bankds 7 1-2 15, Eatmon 2-4 7, Thomas 2 0-2 4, Hardy 2 0-0 6, Griffin 0 0-2 0, Jones 2 0-0 5, D. Bradley 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 (7) 6-14 55.