Varsity Basketball

In-game high school basketball scores and highlights (Dec. 3)

December 03, 2010 6:28 PM

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

    Boys

    Wichita Northwest 80, Wichita Southeast 78 (FINAL) -- SE boys take a 16-8 lead in the first, 3:20 remaining.

    Southeast boys lead NW 23-15 after the first quarter.

    NW and SE are tied at the half, 36-all. SEs Hayden Harris and NWs Craig Nicholson have 17 apiece.

    SE leads NW 60-52 with 2:20 to go in the third.

    SE Takes a 68-58 lead after three.

    SE leads NW 76-75 with 2:06 to go. Oh, Craig Nicholson is the man. Still 4seconds, SE time, trails 80-78.

    Andover Central 72, Salina Central 53 (FINAL) -- Salina Central led 31-30 at halftime.

    Wichita Heights 62, Wichita North 56 (FINAL) -- Heights led 13-12 after one quarter and 36-24 at halftime.

    Heights will have the ball after a timeout leading North 58-55 with 1:07 to go. Conner Frankamp has 30 for North.

    Kapaun Mount Carmel 66, Wichita West 55 (FINAL) -- Kapaun led 36-17 at halftime. Michael Martin scored a game-high 16 for Kapaun.

    Wichita East 57, Dodge City 53 (FINAL) -- Dodge City led East 43-40 after three quarters. The game was tied at 48 with 2:44 to go.

    Girls

    Wichita Northwest 65, Wichita Southeast 56 (FINAL) --Southeast girls time, 9-9 with 1:24 to go in the first. Two SE starters have 2 fouls. NW Girls lead SE 13-12 after one.

    Southeast leads Northwest 31-26 at the half. Foul trouble led SE to use 11 Players in the first quarter.

    NW Girls lead SE 44-39, 2:34 to go third quarter. After three, NW led 50-39.

    Salina Central 49, Andover Central 44 (FINAL) --Andover Central's first loss since 2009 sub-state.

    Wichita Heights 89, Wichita North 19 (FINAL) -- Heights led 27-2 after one quarter and 60-15 at halftime.

    Heights girls start the season with an 89-19 win over North.

    Kapaun Mount Carmel 65, Wichita West 16 (FINAL)-- Kapaun led at halftime 40-5.

    Katie Anderson led Kapaun with 17 points.

    Dodge City 49, Wichita East 28 (FINAL)--

