City filled with top-level basketball talent

City League schools have won seven of the past nine Class 6A boys basketball championships, confirming that it's still the state's best league for hoops.

But the league did go through a period where the number of Division I-caliber players wasn't as high as past years. Southeast's Jordan Cyphers, a 2008 graduate, was the only player to sign with a Division I team out of high school over a 10-year period.

Sought-after junior Perry Ellis at Heights has changed the landscape, though, and for college coaches and fans looking to watch multiple Division I prospects facing each other nightly in the City League, this could be the season to pay close attention.

"Wichita, for the longest time, you could rely on at least 4-5 Division I kids coming out of there," said Rival.com's Eric Bossi. "And then up until Perry's group, there had been about a four- or five-year lull. I think Wichita is getting back to where it used to be on a yearly basis, instead of this being 'suddenly there's talent in the league.'... It's been thought of as a city of really good basketball, it just went through a little down spell, that's all."

Ellis, an elite player on a national level, leads a group of what Bossi estimates is 12 potential Division I players.

Ellis, North sophomore Conner Frankamp and Southeast junior Gavin Thurman likely will play for major Division I colleges, Bossi said.

"It's a good year to come in and get some players if you're a college scout," said Kapaun Mount Carmel coach Bernie Pearson, a former junior-college coach.

This group won't approach the league's talent-rich period from 1976 to 1981, when there were five high school All-Americans and others who went on to play at major Division I programs. But it's OK for fans to revel in what is clearly a special time in the City League.

The dozen standouts are from all areas of the court. There's inside players — Ellis, Thurman, Southeast's Kevin Gunter and Northwest's Spenser Gales. There's wing players (Northwest's June Johnson, East's Nathan Jackson, Heights' Terrance Moore), and there are guards (Frankamp, East's Ja'ln Williams and Jalen Love, Heights' Evan Wessel and Northwest's Craig Nicholson).

"Clearly you've got one guy who has established himself as an elite, national-caliber recruit in Perry Ellis," Bossi said. "I think in Conner Frankamp, you have another guy who has a chance to establish himself as a high-level recruit. Maybe not to the extent of Perry, but he could draw a lot of attention if he continues to develop."

Bossi said Thurman, who improved his game in the summer, could be a Big 12 recruit, while the rest likely have mid-major Division I futures.

Longtime City League coaches are slow to label this group as one of the greatest. Mainly because there's been so many deep groups in the periods in which they've coached.

I'm reserved about it," said East coach Ron Allen, in his 17th season at East. "It's fun, it's what kids like, it's good for our league. But at the same time, we need to let them develop the way they're going to develop and not try to label them."

Pearson, in his 10th season, pointed to the early 2000s, when North's Brandon Polk and East's Taj Gray dominated.

Southeast coach Carl Taylor, in his 19th season, talked about the mid- to late-1990s with East's Korleone Young and Laverne Smith, and Southeast's Rashad Washington.

Heights coach Joe Auer, in his 16th season, mentioned the same time period, adding Heights' C.J. Martin and Travis Walk.

Allen, in his 17th season at East, gave a nod to the early 1990s with East's Adrian Griffin, South's Manny Dies, B.J. Williams, Darrin Williams, Jamall Walker and Steve Woodberry.

"I'd put our league up against any league," Taylor said. "... We have a lot of talent in Wichita. It was a well-kept secret."

Not anymore. Not when in-state coaches such as Kansas' Bill Self, Kansas State's Frank Martin and Wichita State's Gregg Marshall join Kentucky's John Calipari and Louisville's Rick Pitino at pickup games.

Those few down years in the City League helped this group become even more noticed because they played as freshmen and sophomores.

Ellis started as a freshman, as did Frankamp. Gales, Nicholson, Johnson, Wessel, Jackson and Love have been major contributors since their freshman seasons. Gunter and Thurman have already been Southeast's focus. Moore started as a sophomore.

"There's a tremendous thirst and hunger for information about these kids and what they are doing," Auer said. "... People have been talking about these kids for some time."

How those players produce likely will affect how future fans label them.

East, Northwest and Southeast have their sights on ending the Class 6A reign of Heights, trying to become 6A's first three-straight champ since South won four from 1978-81.

And there's no guarantee that this group of 12 will play Division I basketball. Injuries and burnout could play a factor in a different course for any of them.

So who knows who's out there, lurking, waiting for his opportunity to show his worth?

"There is liable to be a kid come out of the background and take off and you hear more about him in the end than anyone," Allen said.

This being the City League, he may be right.