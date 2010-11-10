Four Heights athletes sign Division I scholarship letters

When Rick Wheeler arrived at Heights in 1988, there were talented athletes roaming the halls, including future major-league pitcher Darren Dreifort.

But there were pockets of talent, not spread across the school.

That’s not the case anymore, as shown Wednesday morning when four Heights seniors signed letters of intent to play at Division I colleges.

There was wrestler Daniel Deshazer, bound for Oklahoma; point guard Evan Wessel, heading to Wichita State; and basketball teammates Tahlia Pope to Houston and Jhasmin Bowen to Arkansas.

“In 1988, there wasn’t this parity,” said Wheeler, Heights’ athletic director and football coach. “ . . . It’s certainly a tribute to the kids in our building. We have some great athletes coming through right now. It’s also a tribute to our coaching staffs, and all the hard work that the coaches put in.”

It was a festive occasion with balloons and four cakes.

Bowen’s family and friends wore white T-shirts emblazoned with “Congrats Jaz” and “Go Lady Razorbacks.” Deshazer’s father wore a black shirt and a crimson tie — Oklahoma colors.

“This is really exciting,” Pope said. “These are my friends, the people I’ve grown up with since freshman year. We’ve come so far. It’s exciting that we can do something else together.”

Behind Deshazer was draped an OU banner, while behind Wessel was the captain’s jacket worn by his grandfather, Ev, as a University of Wichita in the 1950s.

“He was a big influence in my life,” Wessel said of his grandfather, who coached at East and died in 2007. “So it was neat to have something representing him and my family at the signing.”

Each athlete’s coach presented them to the crowd, noting their accomplishments, and there are plenty. Deshazer is a two-time wrestling champ and an outstanding running back.

“With only 9.9 scholarships to give, they have to be picky about who they pick up,” Heights wrestling coach Mike Church said. “ . . . They picked one with a great prep career, a great summertime career, a great student-athlete.”

Wessel helped lead the Falcons’ to two straight 6A basketball titles and is a 2009 All-Metro safety in football; Bowen is an All-State basketball player and played in the 2010 Class 6A title game; and Pope played with Bowen in the 6A title game and also was on the track team’s winning 400-meter relay team.

An interesting number that each coach pointed out was their grade-point average, which ranged between 3.4 and 3.95.

“They’re role models,” Heights boys coach Joe Auer said. “If more kids would emulate them in how they go about their business every day, more kids would have the same success.”

Heights isn’t finished with athletes signing Division I scholarships, either.

Running back Dreamius Smith plans to sign with Kansas in February. And girls basketball coach Kip Pulliam said seniors Allegria Chisom and Mary Sims already have been offered scholarships by Division I colleges.

“This school is amazing right now,” Pulliam said with a smile.