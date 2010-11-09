Woods commits to K-State

Collegiate senior Ashia Woods didn't want to go far from home to play basketball. She wanted her mom, dad, sister and nieces to continue to be able to see her play. So she kept her focus on colleges in the area.

And when she made an official visit to Kansas State, she knew it was the place for her.

Woods has made an oral commitment to play for the Wildcats and coach Deb Patterson. National signing day is Wednesday.

"I loved the coaches and players, I felt so welcome," Woods said. "I enjoyed my time there."

Woods, a two-time All-State selection by The Eagle, is a special player primarily because of her versatility. Offensively, she can score from the perimeter, she can slash to the basket or she can score off a rebound. She also handles the ball well.

Defensively, she has long arms and a knack for getting into the passing lanes. She's also able to bang in the lane for rebounds.

Last season, Woods led Collegiate to a 21-2 record while averaging 22.7 points. She also averaged had 5.8 steals and 7.4 rebounds.

She didn't have much time to work on her game in the summer because she broke the fibula in her left leg while at the Oklahoma basketball camp. She was out of basketball for eight weeks and has been working to get back into basketball conditioning and on her shooting.

While she's focused on winning a Class 3A title at Collegiate, she's excited about her future at Kansas State.

"There's a lot that I can improve on... I know they're going to push me out of my comfort zone, offensively and defensively," Woods said.