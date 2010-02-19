Bell helps Carroll grind out win over Pioneers

Basketball is not always played in a fluid and graceful manner.

The Bishop Carroll boys basketball team’s style isn’t always aesthetically pleasing, and 36 foul calls that led to the teams shooting 53 free throws certainly didn’t help counter that impression in its game against West on Friday.

But some wins just have to be pounded out, and the Eagles’ powered through with a 62-53 victory over the Pioneers.

“We were more the hammer in the second half than we were the first half,” Carroll coach Lonnie Lollar said. “We were the hammer, that’s what it was.”

Not much separated the teams through the first three quarters, as Carroll led 39-38. But a 8-0 run to begin the fourth quarter injected confidence in Carroll and provided just enough slack for the win. The Eagles were 8 of 11 from the line in the fourth quarter.

“Once we get separation, I think we play a lot better,” Carroll’s Brian Rohleder (14 points) said. “We play with a lot of confidence. We don’t play on our heels; we’re more on the attack.”

West couldn’t provide much resistance to Blake Bell, who scored six of his team-high 22 points during the crucial run to start the fourth. Carroll pounded the Pioneers on the glass 39-29, with Bell grabbing 13 of those.

“Once we started rolling a little bit and hitting some shots, we started play with some confidence,” Bell said. “We weren’t playing like ourselves in the first half, but we finally got there.”

The choppy pace of play, which led to 34 combined turnovers, didn’t do West any favors. The Pioneers were in their element in transition, but struggled with their half-court offense the second half.

To start the fourth quarter, West came up scoreless in its first five possessions.

“We let them get on the break,” West’s Jamez Jones said. “We wanted to stop them from getting on the break because that’s what we wanted to do. So when they did that, that was the game.”

Jones scored a game-high 26 points, but his 8-of-16 performance at the free-throw line highlighted the Pioneers’ struggles. West shot 11 of 23 as a team.

Carroll wasn’t much better — 16 of 30 — but it made the plays when it counted.

“We are one of those teams that once we start playing together, we’re good,” Bell said.

West (7-11, 3-11) 8 16 14 15 — 53B. Carroll (9-10, 7-8) 8 16 15 23 — 64WEST: Washington 0 1-2 1, J. Jones 7 8-16 26, Gantt 2 0-0 4, Scruggs 1 1-3 4, Thomas 3 1-2 7, Flournoy 0 0-0 0, Guy 0 0-0 0, Eatmon 2 0-0 4, Griffin 2 0-0 4, A. Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 (6) 11-23 53.BISHOP CARROLL: Rohleder 4 6-9 14, Sueper 0 2-2 2, Dreiling 1 0-0 2, Slagle 2 3-6 7, Bell 9 4-10 22, Darland 2 0-1 5, Palmore 0 1-2 1, Maly 1 0-0 2, Bieberle 1 0-0 3, Saiber 2 0-0 4, Law 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 (2) 16-30 62.