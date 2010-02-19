Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 19)

Boys
City League
East 73, Kapaun Mount Carmel 64
Heights 76, Northwest 53
North 65, South 54
Bishop Carroll 62, West 53
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 53, Clearwater 37
Andover Central 60, El Dorado 34
Andover 61, Augusta 47
Buhler 82, Mulvane 47
Circle 55, Rose Hill 52 (OT)
Derby 67, Salina South 46
Maize 61, Hutchinson 58
McPherson 60, Campus 37
Salina Central 54, Goddard 43
Valley Center 34, Newton 29
Wellington at Kingman
Winfield 49, Arkansas City 39
Central Plains
Chaparral 61, Belle Plaine 50
Cheney 57, Bluestem 28
Douglass 77, Wichita Independent 50
Medicine Lodge 42, Conway Springs 37
Wichita Trinity 61, Garden Plain 38
MCAA
Halstead 71, Lyons 52
Nickerson 54, Haven 39
Smoky Valley 53, Ellinwood 31
Sterling 38, Hesston 37
Wichita Collegiate 75, Hoisington 53
Other area games
Argonia 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 58
Attica at Stafford
Berean Academy 53, Little River 26
Caldwell 60, West Elk 41
Centre 51, Chase County 47
Goessel 56, Canton-Galva 34
Humboldt 48, Eureka 19
Inman 51, Sedgwick 46
Lyndon at Madison
Moundridge 49, Hutchinson Trinity 47 (OT)
Norwich at Fairfield
Olpe 63, Maize South 36
Peabody-Burns 57, Ell-Saline 31
Pratt 70, Ulysses 32
Pratt Skyline 65, Hutchinson Central Christian 45
Pretty Prairie 51, Cunningham 46
Remington at Bennington
Sedan 53, Oxford 43
South Barber at Burrton
South Haven 64, Elk Valley 29
Southeast (Okla.) 75, Wichita Defenders 71
Sunrise Christian at Cair Paravel
Udall at Central-Burden
Word of Life 77, Manhattan Christian 38
Other games
Basehor-Linwood 62, KC Turner 50
Bern 60, Wetmore 42
Bishop Miege 70, BV Northwest 49
Blue Valley 55, BV West 50
Burlingame 55, Marais des Cygnes 40
Burlington 75, Fredonia 56
Cedar Vale 65, Caney Valley 52
Clay Center 55, Abilene 41
Coffeyville 53, Parsons 52
Colby 59, Rawlins County 38
Council Grove 43, Osage City 37
Dighton 44, Brewster 43
Dodge City 41, Great Bend 29
Emporia 53, Topeka 46
Fort Scott 63, Iola 32
Galena 63, Girard 38
Gardner-Edgerton 92, DeSoto 60
Hanover 76, Washington County 61
Hays 63, Garden City 51
Hiawatha 72, Royal Valley 36
Hill City 55, Osborne 37
Holcomb 60, Cimarron 33
Hugoton 67, Stanton County 36
Jackson Heights 51, Valley Falls 44
Jetmore 63, Bucklin 50
KC Harmon 95, KC Wyandotte 74
KC Piper 44, Perry-Lecompton 31
KC Washington 79, KC Schlagle 62
Labette County 62, Columbus 56
Lakeside 44, Thunder Ridge 36
Larned 55, Ellsworth 44
Macksville 78, St. John 58
Manhattan 62, Topeka Seaman 59
Marysville 53, Chapman 31
Meade 86, Ashland 69
Minneapolis 51, Beloit 44
Nemaha Valley 51, Jefferson West 40
Olathe East 64, Olathe North 54
Olathe Northwest 39, Lawrence 35
Osawatomie 57, Central Heights 33
Oskaloosa 44, McLouth 37
Oswego 76, Altoona-Midway 27
Palco 71, Northern Valley 46
Pawnee Heights 63, Haviland 41
Phillipsburg 59, WaKeeney 50
Pittsburg 49, Chanute 46 (OT)
Pittsburg Colgan 65, NE_Arma 31
Quinter 88, St. Francis 28
Quivira Heights 69, LaCrosse 56
Rock Hills 45, Southern Cloud 40
Rolla 59, Ingalls 58
Rossville 62, Riley County 60
Russell 53, SE-Saline 51
Sabetha 42, Effingham 38
Salina Sacred Heart 58, Republic County 41
Santa Fe Trail 52, West Franklin 27
Scott City 77, Thomas More Prep 48
Shawnee Mill Valley 62, Bonner Springs 57
Silver Lake 53, Rock Creek 34
SM North 48, SM East 46
SM Northwest 59, Leavenworth 42
SM South 50, SM West 42
Southern Coffey County 64, Lebo 35
South Gray 78, Greensburg 45
Spearville 78, Fowler 39
Spring Hill 59, Baldwin 46
St. John's Military 42, Flint Hills Job Corps 32
St. Thomas Aquinas 44, BV North 42
St. Marys 63, Centralia 57
Sylvan Grove 51, Lincoln 46
Topeka 53, Emporia 46
Topeka Hayden 62, Junction City 48
Topeka Highland Park 47, Shawnee Heights 28
Victoria 51, Ness City 50
Wakefield 58, Linn 57
Waverly 68, Topeka Cornerstone 62
Wellsville 59, Jayhawk-Linn 51
Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Healy 46
Wilson 52, Tipton 40
Yates Center 46, Neodesha 41
Girls
City League
Bishop Carroll 69, West 16
Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, East 52
Heights 62, Northwest 51
North 53, South 46
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 43, Clearwater 31
Andover 53, Augusta 41
Andover Central 48, El Dorado 34
Maize 66, Hutchinson 38
McPherson 43, Campus 36
Mulvane 67, Buhler 66
Newton 49, Valley Center 29
Rose Hill 58, Circle 55
Salina Central 61, Goddard 28
Salina South 69, Derby 34
Wellington 42, Kingman 37 (OT)
Winfield at Arkansas City
Central Plains
Chaparral 47, Belle Plaine 18
Cheney 68, Bluestem 32
Conway Springs 50, Medicine Lodge 36
Douglass 60, Wichita Independent 48
Garden Plain 55, Wichita Trinity 29
MCAA
Halstead 44, Lyons 25
Hesston at Sterling
Nickerson 44, Haven 29
Smoky Valley 58, Ellinwood 33
Wichita Collegiate 64, Hoisington 39
Other area games
Argonia 68, Cedar Vale-Dexter 37
Attica def. Stafford, forfeit
Caldwell 47, West Elk 19
Chase County 52, Centre 37
Cunningham 38, Pretty Prairie 17
Ell-Saline 43, Peabody-Burns 32
Eureka 65, Humboldt 18
Goessel 30, Canton-Galva 24
Inman 42, Sedgwick 41
Little River 39, Berean Academy 30
Madison 82, Lyndon 59
Moundridge 68, Hutchinson Trinity 40
Norwich at Fairfield
Olpe 79, Maize South 37
Pratt Skyline 36, Hutchinson Central Christian 29
Remington at Bennington
Sedan at Oxford
South Barber 64, Burrton 27
South Haven 54, Elk Valley 25
Sunrise Christian at Cair Paravel
Udall 33, Central-Burden 15
Ulysses 38, Pratt 26
Wichita Defenders 51, Southeast (Okla.) 32
Other games
Baldwin 67, Spring Hill 56
Beloit 46, Minneapolis 35
Beloit St. John's 68, Tescott 18
Bonner Springs 57, Shawnee Mill Valley 36
Burlingame 46, Marais des Cygnes 44
Burlington 65, Fredonia 43
Caney Valley 42, Cherryvale 40
Central Heights 43, Osawatomie 30
Centralia 53, St. Marys 42
Chanute 32, Pittsburg 26
Claflin 45, Kinsley 18
Clay Center 39, Abilene 38
Clifton-Clyde 45, Onaga 20
Concordia 63, Wamego 50
Dighton 48, Brewster 36
Dodge City 45, Great Bend 35
Ellis 40, Norton 38
Emporia 49, Topeka 29
Fort Scott 42, Iola 29
Frankfort 49, Valley Heights 38
Gardner-Edgerton 47, DeSoto 24
Hill City 55, Osborne 46
Holcomb 65, Cimarron 46
Hoxie 60, Goodland 44
Ingalls 58, Rolla 40
Jetmore 44, Bucklin 31
Junction City 40, Topeka Hayden 34
KC Maranatha 43, St. Mary's Academy 36
KC Piper 39, Perry-Lecompton 35
KC Ward 49, Tonganoxie 47
Labette County 48, Columbus 38
Larned 88, Ellsworth 40
Leoti 47, Sublette 41
Lincoln 54, Sylvan Grove 43
Louisburg 59, Paola 46
Manhattan 51, Topeka Seaman 47
Marysville 75, Chapman 35
McLouth 56, Oskaloosa 52
Nemaha Valley 49, Jefferson West 42
Neodesha 64, Yates Center 41
Ness City 45, Victoria 21
Northern Heights 55, Crest 27
Northern Valley 63, Palco 40
Oakley 57, Sharon Springs 55
Olathe Northwest 49, Lawrence 37
Olathe South 58, Lawrence Free State 41
Osage City 64, Council Grove 22
Oswego 59, Altoona-Midway 38
Ottawa vs. Atchison, ppd. to Monday
Parsons 43, Coffeyville 35
Pawnee Heights 58, Haviland 53
Pittsburg Colgan 51, NE-Arma 19
Quivira Heights 65, LaCrosse 47
Republic County 47, Salina Sacred Heart 41
Riley County 44, Rossville 36
Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 36
Rock Hills 50, Southern Cloud 36
Royal Valley 55, Hiawatha 41
Sabetha 46, Effingham 32
Santa Fe Trail 55, West Franklin 24
SE-Saline 46, Russell 28
Shawnee Heights 55, Topeka Highland Park 43
Solomon 60, Hope 38
Southern Coffey County 56, Lebo 45
South Central 44, Minneola 43
South Gray 53, Greensburg 27
Southwestern Heights 79, Elkhart 42
St. John 55, Macksville 29
Stanton County 64, Hugoton 62
Syracuse 52, Lakin 39
Thomas More Prep 65, Scott City 28
Thunder Ridge 58, Lakeside 26
Uniontown 62, Crest 34
Valley Falls 38, Jackson Heights 29
Wakefield 53, Linn 52
Washburn Rural 90, Topeka West 22
Washington County 55, Hanover 41
Waverly 67, Cornerstone 42
Weskan 61, Triplains 8
Wetmore 43, Bern 36
Wheatland-Grinnell 45, Healy 26
White City 33, Mission Valley 32
Wilson 53, Tipton 42
Comments