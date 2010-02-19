Varsity Basketball

February 19, 2010 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 19)

Boys

City League

East 73, Kapaun Mount Carmel 64

Heights 76, Northwest 53

North 65, South 54

Bishop Carroll 62, West 53

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 53, Clearwater 37

Andover Central 60, El Dorado 34

Andover 61, Augusta 47

Buhler 82, Mulvane 47

Circle 55, Rose Hill 52 (OT)

Derby 67, Salina South 46

Maize 61, Hutchinson 58

McPherson 60, Campus 37

Salina Central 54, Goddard 43

Valley Center 34, Newton 29

Wellington at Kingman

Winfield 49, Arkansas City 39

Central Plains

Chaparral 61, Belle Plaine 50

Cheney 57, Bluestem 28

Douglass 77, Wichita Independent 50

Medicine Lodge 42, Conway Springs 37

Wichita Trinity 61, Garden Plain 38

MCAA

Halstead 71, Lyons 52

Nickerson 54, Haven 39

Smoky Valley 53, Ellinwood 31

Sterling 38, Hesston 37

Wichita Collegiate 75, Hoisington 53

Other area games

Argonia 60, Cedar Vale-Dexter 58

Attica at Stafford

Berean Academy 53, Little River 26

Caldwell 60, West Elk 41

Centre 51, Chase County 47

Goessel 56, Canton-Galva 34

Humboldt 48, Eureka 19

Inman 51, Sedgwick 46

Lyndon at Madison

Moundridge 49, Hutchinson Trinity 47 (OT)

Norwich at Fairfield

Olpe 63, Maize South 36

Peabody-Burns 57, Ell-Saline 31

Pratt 70, Ulysses 32

Pratt Skyline 65, Hutchinson Central Christian 45

Pretty Prairie 51, Cunningham 46

Remington at Bennington

Sedan 53, Oxford 43

South Barber at Burrton

South Haven 64, Elk Valley 29

Southeast (Okla.) 75, Wichita Defenders 71

Sunrise Christian at Cair Paravel

Udall at Central-Burden

Word of Life 77, Manhattan Christian 38

Other games

Basehor-Linwood 62, KC Turner 50

Bern 60, Wetmore 42

Bishop Miege 70, BV Northwest 49

Blue Valley 55, BV West 50

Burlingame 55, Marais des Cygnes 40

Burlington 75, Fredonia 56

Cedar Vale 65, Caney Valley 52

Clay Center 55, Abilene 41

Coffeyville 53, Parsons 52

Colby 59, Rawlins County 38

Council Grove 43, Osage City 37

Dighton 44, Brewster 43

Dodge City 41, Great Bend 29

Emporia 53, Topeka 46

Fort Scott 63, Iola 32

Galena 63, Girard 38

Gardner-Edgerton 92, DeSoto 60

Hanover 76, Washington County 61

Hays 63, Garden City 51

Hiawatha 72, Royal Valley 36

Hill City 55, Osborne 37

Holcomb 60, Cimarron 33

Hugoton 67, Stanton County 36

Jackson Heights 51, Valley Falls 44

Jetmore 63, Bucklin 50

KC Harmon 95, KC Wyandotte 74

KC Piper 44, Perry-Lecompton 31

KC Washington 79, KC Schlagle 62

Labette County 62, Columbus 56

Lakeside 44, Thunder Ridge 36

Larned 55, Ellsworth 44

Macksville 78, St. John 58

Manhattan 62, Topeka Seaman 59

Marysville 53, Chapman 31

Meade 86, Ashland 69

Minneapolis 51, Beloit 44

Nemaha Valley 51, Jefferson West 40

Olathe East 64, Olathe North 54

Olathe Northwest 39, Lawrence 35

Osawatomie 57, Central Heights 33

Oskaloosa 44, McLouth 37

Oswego 76, Altoona-Midway 27

Palco 71, Northern Valley 46

Pawnee Heights 63, Haviland 41

Phillipsburg 59, WaKeeney 50

Pittsburg 49, Chanute 46 (OT)

Pittsburg Colgan 65, NE_Arma 31

Quinter 88, St. Francis 28

Quivira Heights 69, LaCrosse 56

Rock Hills 45, Southern Cloud 40

Rolla 59, Ingalls 58

Rossville 62, Riley County 60

Russell 53, SE-Saline 51

Sabetha 42, Effingham 38

Salina Sacred Heart 58, Republic County 41

Santa Fe Trail 52, West Franklin 27

Scott City 77, Thomas More Prep 48

Shawnee Mill Valley 62, Bonner Springs 57

Silver Lake 53, Rock Creek 34

SM North 48, SM East 46

SM Northwest 59, Leavenworth 42

SM South 50, SM West 42

Southern Coffey County 64, Lebo 35

South Gray 78, Greensburg 45

Spearville 78, Fowler 39

Spring Hill 59, Baldwin 46

St. John's Military 42, Flint Hills Job Corps 32

St. Thomas Aquinas 44, BV North 42

St. Marys 63, Centralia 57

Sylvan Grove 51, Lincoln 46

Topeka 53, Emporia 46

Topeka Hayden 62, Junction City 48

Topeka Highland Park 47, Shawnee Heights 28

Victoria 51, Ness City 50

Wakefield 58, Linn 57

Waverly 68, Topeka Cornerstone 62

Wellsville 59, Jayhawk-Linn 51

Wheatland-Grinnell 52, Healy 46

Wilson 52, Tipton 40

Yates Center 46, Neodesha 41

Girls

City League

Bishop Carroll 69, West 16

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, East 52

Heights 62, Northwest 51

North 53, South 46

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 43, Clearwater 31

Andover 53, Augusta 41

Andover Central 48, El Dorado 34

Maize 66, Hutchinson 38

McPherson 43, Campus 36

Mulvane 67, Buhler 66

Newton 49, Valley Center 29

Rose Hill 58, Circle 55

Salina Central 61, Goddard 28

Salina South 69, Derby 34

Wellington 42, Kingman 37 (OT)

Winfield at Arkansas City

Central Plains

Chaparral 47, Belle Plaine 18

Cheney 68, Bluestem 32

Conway Springs 50, Medicine Lodge 36

Douglass 60, Wichita Independent 48

Garden Plain 55, Wichita Trinity 29

MCAA

Halstead 44, Lyons 25

Hesston at Sterling

Nickerson 44, Haven 29

Smoky Valley 58, Ellinwood 33

Wichita Collegiate 64, Hoisington 39

Other area games

Argonia 68, Cedar Vale-Dexter 37

Attica def. Stafford, forfeit

Caldwell 47, West Elk 19

Chase County 52, Centre 37

Cunningham 38, Pretty Prairie 17

Ell-Saline 43, Peabody-Burns 32

Eureka 65, Humboldt 18

Goessel 30, Canton-Galva 24

Inman 42, Sedgwick 41

Little River 39, Berean Academy 30

Madison 82, Lyndon 59

Moundridge 68, Hutchinson Trinity 40

Norwich at Fairfield

Olpe 79, Maize South 37

Pratt Skyline 36, Hutchinson Central Christian 29

Remington at Bennington

Sedan at Oxford

South Barber 64, Burrton 27

South Haven 54, Elk Valley 25

Sunrise Christian at Cair Paravel

Udall 33, Central-Burden 15

Ulysses 38, Pratt 26

Wichita Defenders 51, Southeast (Okla.) 32

Other games

Baldwin 67, Spring Hill 56

Beloit 46, Minneapolis 35

Beloit St. John's 68, Tescott 18

Bonner Springs 57, Shawnee Mill Valley 36

Burlingame 46, Marais des Cygnes 44

Burlington 65, Fredonia 43

Caney Valley 42, Cherryvale 40

Central Heights 43, Osawatomie 30

Centralia 53, St. Marys 42

Chanute 32, Pittsburg 26

Claflin 45, Kinsley 18

Clay Center 39, Abilene 38

Clifton-Clyde 45, Onaga 20

Concordia 63, Wamego 50

Dighton 48, Brewster 36

Dodge City 45, Great Bend 35

Ellis 40, Norton 38

Emporia 49, Topeka 29

Fort Scott 42, Iola 29

Frankfort 49, Valley Heights 38

Gardner-Edgerton 47, DeSoto 24

Hill City 55, Osborne 46

Holcomb 65, Cimarron 46

Hoxie 60, Goodland 44

Ingalls 58, Rolla 40

Jetmore 44, Bucklin 31

Junction City 40, Topeka Hayden 34

KC Maranatha 43, St. Mary's Academy 36

KC Piper 39, Perry-Lecompton 35

KC Ward 49, Tonganoxie 47

Labette County 48, Columbus 38

Larned 88, Ellsworth 40

Leoti 47, Sublette 41

Lincoln 54, Sylvan Grove 43

Louisburg 59, Paola 46

Manhattan 51, Topeka Seaman 47

Marysville 75, Chapman 35

McLouth 56, Oskaloosa 52

Nemaha Valley 49, Jefferson West 42

Neodesha 64, Yates Center 41

Ness City 45, Victoria 21

Northern Heights 55, Crest 27

Northern Valley 63, Palco 40

Oakley 57, Sharon Springs 55

Olathe Northwest 49, Lawrence 37

Olathe South 58, Lawrence Free State 41

Osage City 64, Council Grove 22

Oswego 59, Altoona-Midway 38

Ottawa vs. Atchison, ppd. to Monday

Parsons 43, Coffeyville 35

Pawnee Heights 58, Haviland 53

Pittsburg Colgan 51, NE-Arma 19

Quivira Heights 65, LaCrosse 47

Republic County 47, Salina Sacred Heart 41

Riley County 44, Rossville 36

Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 36

Rock Hills 50, Southern Cloud 36

Royal Valley 55, Hiawatha 41

Sabetha 46, Effingham 32

Santa Fe Trail 55, West Franklin 24

SE-Saline 46, Russell 28

Shawnee Heights 55, Topeka Highland Park 43

Solomon 60, Hope 38

Southern Coffey County 56, Lebo 45

South Central 44, Minneola 43

South Gray 53, Greensburg 27

Southwestern Heights 79, Elkhart 42

St. John 55, Macksville 29

Stanton County 64, Hugoton 62

Syracuse 52, Lakin 39

Thomas More Prep 65, Scott City 28

Thunder Ridge 58, Lakeside 26

Uniontown 62, Crest 34

Valley Falls 38, Jackson Heights 29

Wakefield 53, Linn 52

Washburn Rural 90, Topeka West 22

Washington County 55, Hanover 41

Waverly 67, Cornerstone 42

Weskan 61, Triplains 8

Wetmore 43, Bern 36

Wheatland-Grinnell 45, Healy 26

White City 33, Mission Valley 32

Wilson 53, Tipton 42

