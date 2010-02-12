Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 12)

Boys
City League
Bishop Carroll 58, Kapaun Mount Carmel 57
East 77, Maize South 60
Heights 70, North 52
Northwest 67, West 61
Southeast 55, South 54
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 70, Mulvane 55
Andover Central 63, Augusta 48
Buhler 84, El Dorado 57
Circle 41, Clearwater 38
Derby 70, Winfield 39
Goddard 48, Newton 44
Hutchinson 53, Arkansas City 33
Maize 68, Campus 52
McPherson 58, Salina Central 55
Rose Hill 57, Kingman 31
Salina South 62, Valley Center 44
Wellington 55, Andale 47
Central Plains
Cheney 54, Douglass 48
Conway Springs 52, Wichita Independent 30
Garden Plain 72, Belle Plaine 46
Medicine Lodge 52, Bluestem 39
Wichita Trinity 52, Chaparral 40
MCAA
Haven 60, Sterling 53
Hesston 54, Marion 37
Hoisington 56, Halstead 52
Nickerson 55, Hillsboro 22
Smoky Valley 60, Lyons 42
Wichita Collegiate 69, Ellinwood 29
Other area games
Burrton 61, Stafford 39
Canton-Galva at Sedgwick
Central-Burden 70, Argonia 51
Cunningham 55, Pratt Skyline 44
Derby Invasion 53, OKC Knights 49
Hutchinson Trinity 45, Ell-Saline 23
Little River at Moundridge
Lyndon at Flinthills
Madison 49, White City 38
Neodesha 43, Eureka 38
Norwich 61, Attica 47
Oxford at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Peabody-Burns 44, Inman 41
Pratt at Scott City
Pretty Prairie at Fairfield
Remington 60, Goessel 51
Solomon 69, Centre 64
South Barber 78, Hutchinson Central Christian 48
Southeast (Okla. City) 75, Wichita Defenders 65
Udall 65, Elk Valley 20
West Elk 58, South Haven 55
Wichita East 77, Maize South 60
Wichita Word of Life 59, Olpe 48
Other games
Ashland 68, Haviland 41
Baileyville 49, Frankfort 31
Basehor-Linwood 67, Lansing 32
Baxter Springs 62, NE-Arma 28
Bishop Miege 66, BV North 52
Bonner Springs 69, KC Turner 63
Burlington 65, Caney Valley 48
BV Northwest 38, Blue Valley 34
BV West 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 43
Chase County 40, Hope 36
Cherryvale 63, Fredonia 59
Claflin 52, LaCrosse 36
Clifton-Clyde 61, Axtell 27
Crest 54, Oswego 52
Dighton 49, Triplains 31
Effingham 55, Jefferson West 39
Ellsworth 29, Republic County 23
Elwood 70, Lawrence Bishop Seabury 66
Fowler 66, Pawnee Heights 51
Galena 56, Pittsburg Colgan 41
Gardner-Edgerton 79, Eudora 48
Girard 54, SE-Cherokee 49
Golden Plains 61, Weskan 52
Great Bend 33, Garden City 31
Hanover 67, Onaga 49
Hays 52, Liberal 47
Herington 73, Wakefield 39
Hill City 51, Smith Center 40
Hoxie 61, Oberlin 39
Hugoton 66, Satanta 25
Independence 45, Pittsburg 39
Jackson Heights 68, Leavenworth Immaculata 50
KC Christian 61, McLouth 38
KC Harmon 72, KC Schlagle 71
KC Piper 58, KC Ward 56
KC Sumner 71, Atchison 27
KC Washington 82, KC Wyandotte 69
Leoti 45, Cimarron 37
Logan 64, Western Plains 44
Louisburg 57, Baldwin 41
Macksville 65, Quivira Heights 58
Minneapolis 51, SE-Saline 39
Nemaha Valley 61, Royal Valley 56
Northern Heights 49, Council Grove 48
Oakley 57, Goodland 47
Olathe East 81, Lawrence 56
Olathe South 51, Olathe North 33
Osawatomie 62, Jayhawk-Linn 27
Otis-Bison 65, Ness City 59
Ottawa 50, DeSoto 47
Palco 42, Thunder Ridge 40 (OT)
Parsons 55, Iola 21
Phillipsburg 54, Osborne 32
Pike Valley 49, Beloit St. John's 46
Plainville 64, Lakeside 57
Pleasant Ridge 64, Oskaloosa 44
Quinter 61, Colby 28
Russell 53, Beloit 48
Sabetha 42, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 26
Shawnee Mill Valley 47, Perry-Lecompton 42
SM East 45, SM Northwest 43
SM North 57, SM West 44
SM South 67, Leavenworth 60
South Gray 87, South Central 31
Southern Coffey 58, Marmaton Valley 32
Spring Hill 76, Paola 53
St. John 51, Victoria 44
St. John's Military 69, Newton Christian 33
St. Marys 58, Rock Creek 42
Stockton 72, WaKeeney 50
Sylvan Grove 43, Lucas-Luray 32
Tescott 57, Tipton 37
Topeka 71, Topeka Seaman 69
Topeka Hayden 62, Shawnee Heights 53
Topeka Highland Park 38, Emporia 23
Topeka West 41, Manhattan 38
Tribune 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 36
Valley Falls 42, Horton 32
Wamego 61, Abilene 56
Washburn Rural 47, Junction City 45
Wilson 70, Chase 39
Girls
City League
Bishop Carroll 74, Kapaun Mount Carmel 27
Heights 86, North 35
Maize South 48, East 38
Southeast 46, South 39
Northwest 54, West 6
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 50, Mulvane 44
Andover Central 50, Augusta 26
Buhler 71, El Dorado 67
Circle 49, Clearwater 30
Hutchinson 50, Arkansas City 41
Maize 71, Campus 34
McPherson 40, Salina Central 39
Newton 47, Goddard 43
Rose Hill 41, Kingman 29
Salina South 49, Valley Center 34
Wellington 41, Andale 32
Winfield 68, Derby 53
Central Plains
Chaparral 63, Wichita Trinity 48
Conway Springs 52, Wichita Independent 33
Cheney 74, Douglass 35
Garden Plain 67, Belle Plaine 22
Medicine Lodge 62, Bluestem 45
MCAA
Halstead 43, Hoisington 35
Haven 53, Sterling 34
Hillsboro 46, Nickerson 37
Marion 57, Hesston 51
Smoky Valley 52, Lyons 33
Wichita Collegiate 62, Ellinwood 27
Other area games
Argonia 80, Central-Burden 11
Berean Academy 62, Bennington 23
Caldwell 51, Sedan 50
Eureka at Neodesha
Fowler 51, Pawnee Heights 33
Hutchinson Trinity 50, Ell-Saline 45 (OT)
Inman 45, Peabody-Burns 23
Little River 41, Moundridge 36
Lyndon 49, Flinthills 33
Madison 66, White City 21
Maize South 48, Wichita East 38
Norwich 59, Attica 20
Olpe 62, Word of Life 31
Oxford at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Pittsburg-Colgan 46, Galena 36
Pratt at Scott City
Pratt Skyline 39, Cunningham 22
Pretty Prairie at Fairfield
Remington 44, Goessel 32
Sedgwick 60, Canton-Galva 30
Solomon 58, Centre 43
South Barber 45, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
South Haven at West Elk
Stafford at Burrton
Udall 47, Elk Valley 39
Other games
Abilene 37, Wamego 35
Baldwin 50, Louisburg 45
Baxter Springs 69, NE-Arma 47
Beloit 49, Russell 31
Beloit St. John's 59, Pike Valley 56 (OT)
Bonner Springs 55, KC Turner 24
Burlington 52, Caney Valley 21
Chase County 40, Hope 36
Cimarron 53, Leoti 30
Claflin 55, LaCrosse 37
Clay Center 80, Marysville 60
Clifton-Clyde 52, Axtell 37
Colby 69, Quinter 27
Concordia 72, Chapman 49
Council Groves 56, Northern Heights 41
Dighton 48, Triplains 18
Effingham 43, Jefferson West 28
Emporia 58, Topeka Highland Park 34
Fowler 51, Pawnee Heights 33
Frankfort 62, Baileyville 27
Fredonia 47, Cherryvale 45
Girard 58, Southeast 34
Hays 55, Liberal 39
Holton 60, Hiawatha 31
Horton 46, Valley Falls 33
Hoxie 46, Oberlin 39
Iola 49, Parsons 37
Jackson Heights 56, Leavenworth Immaculata 42
Jefferson North 49, Troy 29
KC Christian 51, McLouth 35
KC Piper 61, KC Ward 43
KC Sumner 55, Atchison 24
Kinsley 35, Bucklin 19
Lakin 48, Elkhart 42
Lansing 50, Basehor-Linwood 26
Lawrence 63, Olathe East 61
Lawrence Free State 49, Olathe Northwest 31
Linn 61, Southern Cloud 44
Logan 58, Western Plains 29
Lucas-Luray 41, Sylvan Grove 35
Manhattan 66, Topeka West 27
Marais des Cygnes 28, Mission Valley 19
Minneapolis 48, SE-Saline 45
Ness City 39, Otis-Bison 34
Northern Valley 55, Ellis 41
Onaga 34, Hanover 32
Osborne 58, Phillipsburg 51
Oskaloosa 61, Pleasant Ridge 23
Oswego 67, Crest 26
Ottawa 56, DeSoto 21
Pittsburg 49, Independence 48
Pittsburg Colgan 46, Galena 36
Plainville 58, Lakeside 38
Quivira Heights 68, Macksville 38
Rawlins County 55, St. Francis 42
Republic County 61, Ellsworth 28
Rock Creek 45, St. Marys 26
Royal Valley 58, Nemaha Valley 50
Sabetha 55, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 32
Satanta 57, Hugoton 37
Sharon Springs 77, Brewster 40
Shawnee Heights 45, Topeka Hayden 41
Shawnee Mill Valley 49, Perry-Lecompton 38
Silver Lake 57, Rossville 38
SM East 63, SM Northwest 31
SM South 48, Leavenworth 30
South Gray 69, South Central 32
Southern Coffey County 57, Marmaton Valley 25
Southwestern Heights 45, Holcomb 41
St. John 57, Victoria 30
St. Paul 46, Altoona-Midway 20
Thomas More Prep 73, Ulysses 41
Thunder Ridge 50, Palco 20
Tonganoxie 46, Santa Fe Trail 38
Topeka Seaman 55, Topeka 47
Tipton 75, Tescott 22
Tribune 59, Wheatland-Grinnell 46
Uniontown 60, Pleasanton 24
Valley Heights 50, Centralia 37
WaKeeney 49, Stockton 48
Wakefield 44, Herington 21
Washburn Rural 63, Junction City 31
Wathena 33, Doniphan West 18
Weskan 59, Golden Plains 28
Wetmore 57, BV-Randolph 45
Yates Center 60, Humboldt 7
