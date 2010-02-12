Varsity Basketball

February 12, 2010 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 12)

Boys

City League

Bishop Carroll 58, Kapaun Mount Carmel 57

East 77, Maize South 60

Heights 70, North 52

Northwest 67, West 61

Southeast 55, South 54

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 70, Mulvane 55

Andover Central 63, Augusta 48

Buhler 84, El Dorado 57

Circle 41, Clearwater 38

Derby 70, Winfield 39

Goddard 48, Newton 44

Hutchinson 53, Arkansas City 33

Maize 68, Campus 52

McPherson 58, Salina Central 55

Rose Hill 57, Kingman 31

Salina South 62, Valley Center 44

Wellington 55, Andale 47

Central Plains

Cheney 54, Douglass 48

Conway Springs 52, Wichita Independent 30

Garden Plain 72, Belle Plaine 46

Medicine Lodge 52, Bluestem 39

Wichita Trinity 52, Chaparral 40

MCAA

Haven 60, Sterling 53

Hesston 54, Marion 37

Hoisington 56, Halstead 52

Nickerson 55, Hillsboro 22

Smoky Valley 60, Lyons 42

Wichita Collegiate 69, Ellinwood 29

Other area games

Burrton 61, Stafford 39

Canton-Galva at Sedgwick

Central-Burden 70, Argonia 51

Cunningham 55, Pratt Skyline 44

Derby Invasion 53, OKC Knights 49

Hutchinson Trinity 45, Ell-Saline 23

Little River at Moundridge

Lyndon at Flinthills

Madison 49, White City 38

Neodesha 43, Eureka 38

Norwich 61, Attica 47

Oxford at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Peabody-Burns 44, Inman 41

Pratt at Scott City

Pretty Prairie at Fairfield

Remington 60, Goessel 51

Solomon 69, Centre 64

South Barber 78, Hutchinson Central Christian 48

Southeast (Okla. City) 75, Wichita Defenders 65

Udall 65, Elk Valley 20

West Elk 58, South Haven 55

Wichita Word of Life 59, Olpe 48

Other games

Ashland 68, Haviland 41

Baileyville 49, Frankfort 31

Basehor-Linwood 67, Lansing 32

Baxter Springs 62, NE-Arma 28

Bishop Miege 66, BV North 52

Bonner Springs 69, KC Turner 63

Burlington 65, Caney Valley 48

BV Northwest 38, Blue Valley 34

BV West 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 43

Chase County 40, Hope 36

Cherryvale 63, Fredonia 59

Claflin 52, LaCrosse 36

Clifton-Clyde 61, Axtell 27

Crest 54, Oswego 52

Dighton 49, Triplains 31

Effingham 55, Jefferson West 39

Ellsworth 29, Republic County 23

Elwood 70, Lawrence Bishop Seabury 66

Fowler 66, Pawnee Heights 51

Galena 56, Pittsburg Colgan 41

Gardner-Edgerton 79, Eudora 48

Girard 54, SE-Cherokee 49

Golden Plains 61, Weskan 52

Great Bend 33, Garden City 31

Hanover 67, Onaga 49

Hays 52, Liberal 47

Herington 73, Wakefield 39

Hill City 51, Smith Center 40

Hoxie 61, Oberlin 39

Hugoton 66, Satanta 25

Independence 45, Pittsburg 39

Jackson Heights 68, Leavenworth Immaculata 50

KC Christian 61, McLouth 38

KC Harmon 72, KC Schlagle 71

KC Piper 58, KC Ward 56

KC Sumner 71, Atchison 27

KC Washington 82, KC Wyandotte 69

Leoti 45, Cimarron 37

Logan 64, Western Plains 44

Louisburg 57, Baldwin 41

Macksville 65, Quivira Heights 58

Minneapolis 51, SE-Saline 39

Nemaha Valley 61, Royal Valley 56

Northern Heights 49, Council Grove 48

Oakley 57, Goodland 47

Olathe East 81, Lawrence 56

Olathe South 51, Olathe North 33

Osawatomie 62, Jayhawk-Linn 27

Otis-Bison 65, Ness City 59

Ottawa 50, DeSoto 47

Palco 42, Thunder Ridge 40 (OT)

Parsons 55, Iola 21

Phillipsburg 54, Osborne 32

Pike Valley 49, Beloit St. John's 46

Plainville 64, Lakeside 57

Pleasant Ridge 64, Oskaloosa 44

Quinter 61, Colby 28

Russell 53, Beloit 48

Sabetha 42, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 26

Shawnee Mill Valley 47, Perry-Lecompton 42

SM East 45, SM Northwest 43

SM North 57, SM West 44

SM South 67, Leavenworth 60

South Gray 87, South Central 31

Southern Coffey 58, Marmaton Valley 32

Spring Hill 76, Paola 53

St. John 51, Victoria 44

St. John's Military 69, Newton Christian 33

St. Marys 58, Rock Creek 42

Stockton 72, WaKeeney 50

Sylvan Grove 43, Lucas-Luray 32

Tescott 57, Tipton 37

Topeka 71, Topeka Seaman 69

Topeka Hayden 62, Shawnee Heights 53

Topeka Highland Park 38, Emporia 23

Topeka West 41, Manhattan 38

Tribune 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 36

Valley Falls 42, Horton 32

Wamego 61, Abilene 56

Washburn Rural 47, Junction City 45

Wilson 70, Chase 39

Girls

City League

Bishop Carroll 74, Kapaun Mount Carmel 27

Heights 86, North 35

Maize South 48, East 38

Southeast 46, South 39

Northwest 54, West 6

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 50, Mulvane 44

Andover Central 50, Augusta 26

Buhler 71, El Dorado 67

Circle 49, Clearwater 30

Hutchinson 50, Arkansas City 41

Maize 71, Campus 34

McPherson 40, Salina Central 39

Newton 47, Goddard 43

Rose Hill 41, Kingman 29

Salina South 49, Valley Center 34

Wellington 41, Andale 32

Winfield 68, Derby 53

Central Plains

Chaparral 63, Wichita Trinity 48

Conway Springs 52, Wichita Independent 33

Cheney 74, Douglass 35

Garden Plain 67, Belle Plaine 22

Medicine Lodge 62, Bluestem 45

MCAA

Halstead 43, Hoisington 35

Haven 53, Sterling 34

Hillsboro 46, Nickerson 37

Marion 57, Hesston 51

Smoky Valley 52, Lyons 33

Wichita Collegiate 62, Ellinwood 27

Other area games

Argonia 80, Central-Burden 11

Berean Academy 62, Bennington 23

Caldwell 51, Sedan 50

Eureka at Neodesha

Fowler 51, Pawnee Heights 33

Hutchinson Trinity 50, Ell-Saline 45 (OT)

Inman 45, Peabody-Burns 23

Little River 41, Moundridge 36

Lyndon 49, Flinthills 33

Madison 66, White City 21

Norwich 59, Attica 20

Olpe 62, Word of Life 31

Oxford at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Pittsburg-Colgan 46, Galena 36

Pratt at Scott City

Pratt Skyline 39, Cunningham 22

Pretty Prairie at Fairfield

Remington 44, Goessel 32

Sedgwick 60, Canton-Galva 30

Solomon 58, Centre 43

South Barber 45, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

South Haven at West Elk

Stafford at Burrton

Udall 47, Elk Valley 39

Other games

Abilene 37, Wamego 35

Baldwin 50, Louisburg 45

Baxter Springs 69, NE-Arma 47

Beloit 49, Russell 31

Beloit St. John's 59, Pike Valley 56 (OT)

Bonner Springs 55, KC Turner 24

Burlington 52, Caney Valley 21

Chase County 40, Hope 36

Cimarron 53, Leoti 30

Claflin 55, LaCrosse 37

Clay Center 80, Marysville 60

Clifton-Clyde 52, Axtell 37

Colby 69, Quinter 27

Concordia 72, Chapman 49

Council Groves 56, Northern Heights 41

Dighton 48, Triplains 18

Effingham 43, Jefferson West 28

Emporia 58, Topeka Highland Park 34

Frankfort 62, Baileyville 27

Fredonia 47, Cherryvale 45

Girard 58, Southeast 34

Hays 55, Liberal 39

Holton 60, Hiawatha 31

Horton 46, Valley Falls 33

Hoxie 46, Oberlin 39

Iola 49, Parsons 37

Jackson Heights 56, Leavenworth Immaculata 42

Jefferson North 49, Troy 29

KC Christian 51, McLouth 35

KC Piper 61, KC Ward 43

KC Sumner 55, Atchison 24

Kinsley 35, Bucklin 19

Lakin 48, Elkhart 42

Lansing 50, Basehor-Linwood 26

Lawrence 63, Olathe East 61

Lawrence Free State 49, Olathe Northwest 31

Linn 61, Southern Cloud 44

Logan 58, Western Plains 29

Lucas-Luray 41, Sylvan Grove 35

Manhattan 66, Topeka West 27

Marais des Cygnes 28, Mission Valley 19

Minneapolis 48, SE-Saline 45

Ness City 39, Otis-Bison 34

Northern Valley 55, Ellis 41

Onaga 34, Hanover 32

Osborne 58, Phillipsburg 51

Oskaloosa 61, Pleasant Ridge 23

Oswego 67, Crest 26

Ottawa 56, DeSoto 21

Pittsburg 49, Independence 48

Pittsburg Colgan 46, Galena 36

Plainville 58, Lakeside 38

Quivira Heights 68, Macksville 38

Rawlins County 55, St. Francis 42

Republic County 61, Ellsworth 28

Rock Creek 45, St. Marys 26

Royal Valley 58, Nemaha Valley 50

Sabetha 55, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 32

Satanta 57, Hugoton 37

Sharon Springs 77, Brewster 40

Shawnee Heights 45, Topeka Hayden 41

Shawnee Mill Valley 49, Perry-Lecompton 38

Silver Lake 57, Rossville 38

SM East 63, SM Northwest 31

SM South 48, Leavenworth 30

South Gray 69, South Central 32

Southern Coffey County 57, Marmaton Valley 25

Southwestern Heights 45, Holcomb 41

St. John 57, Victoria 30

St. Paul 46, Altoona-Midway 20

Thomas More Prep 73, Ulysses 41

Thunder Ridge 50, Palco 20

Tonganoxie 46, Santa Fe Trail 38

Topeka Seaman 55, Topeka 47

Tipton 75, Tescott 22

Tribune 59, Wheatland-Grinnell 46

Uniontown 60, Pleasanton 24

Valley Heights 50, Centralia 37

WaKeeney 49, Stockton 48

Wakefield 44, Herington 21

Washburn Rural 63, Junction City 31

Wathena 33, Doniphan West 18

Weskan 59, Golden Plains 28

Wetmore 57, BV-Randolph 45

Yates Center 60, Humboldt 7

