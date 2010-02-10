Heights gets revenge

It was as if Heights boys basketball coach Joe Auer was anticipating the question.

Was this more than just another....

"No question," Auer said after his Falcons avenged their only City League loss in two seasons by beating Southeast 67-54 on Tuesday. "Coaches never get more than the next one — every game is of equal importance.

"But I'd be fibbing if I said our kids didn't have a bad taste in their mouths over their performance at their gym the last time."

Heights' win, 56 days after Southeast beat the Falcons 72-64, was keyed by a pair of players who hadn't lost a league game before Dec. 15.

Terrence Moore ignited Heights by consistently beating defenders of the dribble and Perry Ellis made his first four shots. The sophomores combined for 38 points, and Ellis led all players with 14 rebounds.

"Actually, it felt really bad," Moore said of December's loss. We tried to keep that streak, that 16-0 and they messed it up. They put a bad taste in our mouth so we had to get that taste out of our mouth."

Though it wasn't necessarily a contrast in styles, Southeast tried to slow down the Falcons with physical defense against Heights' guards.

That didn't get Heights off track, though. The Falcons had nine turnovers and Southeast didn't make enough shots (24 of 58) to keep Heights out of transition.

"We handled their approach very well," Auer said. "They're very handsy on defense, they're very aggressive on defense. Coach (Carl) Taylor's teams have always been very aggressive on defense. There are no free catches against Southeast."

Heights countered that strategy by rarely setting for outside shots, offsetting Southeast's physicality by getting to the basket.

Moore was most aggressive, delivering layups or passes into the lane.

"If we get to the basket, you find that a lot of times it's smooth sailing against them," Auer said.

Southeast scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to take a three-point lead and didn't lose the lead until an Aaron Degraffenread basket tied it 24-24 late in the half.

The Falcons quickened the tempo to start the second half, scoring the first eight points for a 38-24 lead. Southeast chipped it down to seven but got no closer.

"To have that energy in the second half at this stage of the season, when people are getting tired and legs aren't what they used to be is very crucial for us," Auer said.

Evan Wessel gave the Falcons additional energy with 13 points and eight rebounds. He helped Ellis hold Southeast center Gavin Thurman to two baskets in the second half after Thurman scored eight points in the first.

"We were in the ballgame until we turned it over," Taylor said. "We're young and they played very well. Wessel brings them up another notch."

Southeast (6-10, 4-8) 18 6 14 16 — 54 Heights (13-2, 10-1) 19 11 18 19 — 67

SOUTHEAST: Williams 6 2-3 15, Brooks 3 0-0 7, Gunter 3 0-0 6, Gar. Thurman 1 1-2 3, Gav. Thurman 6 0-0 12, Randle 1 0-0 2, Webb 1 0-0 2, Harris 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 (3) 3-5 54.

HEIGHTS: Dobbins 3 1-1 8, Wessel 5 3-5 13, Smith 2 0-0 4, Moore 8 2-2 18, Degraffenread 2 0-0 4, Ellis 8 4-9 20. Totals 28 (1) 10-17 67.