Varsity Basketball

February 02, 2010 12:00 AM

Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 2)

Boys scores

City League

Bishop Carroll 56, Northwest 50

Heights 49, East 43

North 76, Salina Central 62

Kapaun Mount Carmel 74, Southeast 61

West 45, South 42

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 58, Mulvane 38

Andover Central 54, Wellington 40

Augusta 60, Kingman 41

Circle 66, Buhler 60

Derby 58, Campus 49

El Dorado 46, Clearwater 33

Goddard 58, Winfield 43

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Hays 56, Salina South 51

Hutchinson at Great Bend

Rose Hill 70, Andover 66

Central Plains League

Wichita Independent 80, Bluestem 58

Garden Plain 59, Chaparral 45

Cheney 44, Conway Springs 40 (OT)

Douglass 59, Medicine Lodge 53

Wichita Trinity 65, Belle Plaine 28

MCAA

Hesston 63, Halstead 54

Hoisington 61, Sterling 44

Lyons 53, Hillsboro 35

Nickerson at Ellinwood

Smoky Valley 46, Haven 38

Wichita Collegiate 81, Marion 36

Other area games

Attica at South Barber

Bennington 63, Moundridge 56

Berean Academy 47, Goessel 37

Burrton 60, Pretty Prairie 55

Caldwell 46, Argonia 41

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Sedan

Central-Burden at Oxford

Centre 57, Solomon 48

Eureka at Yates Center

Fairfield 54, Cunningham 50

Flinthills 72, Chase County 67 (OT)

Gardner-Edgerton 88, Wichita Defenders 51

Hutchinson Trinity 41, Inman 37

Louisburg 56, Maize South 40

Madison at Mission Valley

Northfield 58, Smoky Valley Home Educators 56

Norwich at Hutchinson Central Christian

Peabody-Burns 41, Sedgwick 30

Pratt Skyline 44, Stafford 34

Remington 54, Canton-Galva 30

South Barber 48, Attica 39

Sunrise Christian 73, South Haven 34

Word of Life 81, St. John's Military 40

Other games

Alma, Neb. 60, Northern Valley 34

Basehor-Linwood 61, Tonganoxie 52

Beloit 32, Republic County 30

Beloit St. John's 36, Thunder Ridge 31

Bishop Miege 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 40

Blue Valley 56, BV North 53

Bonner Springs 60, KC Ward 49

Burlington, Colo. 54, Goodland 50

BV Northwest 47, BV West 40

Centralia 65, Wetmore 34

Cherryvale 69, Burlington 63

Claflin 59, Otis-Bison 52

Clifton-Clyde 40, Lakeside 39

Coffeyville 59, Pittsburg 45

Concordia 78, Pike Valley 34

Crest 59, Hartford 56

Dodge City 58, Liberal 40

Fort Scott 46, Labette County 41

Herington 61, Lincoln 33

Hill City 49, Ness City 45

Holcomb 61, Jetmore 48

Hooker, Okla., 59, Elkhart 49

Independence 71, Iola 64 (OT)

KC Christian 67, Leavenworth Immaculata 33

KC Piper 70, KC Turner 67

KC Sumner 71, KC Schlagle 58

KC Wyandotte 75, KC (Mo.) Southeast 62

Lakin 84, Satanta 23

Lansing 61, Perry-Lecompton 44

Leavenworth 60, SM East 42

Lebo 56, West Franklin 39

Lenexa St. James 73, Spring Hill 61

Leoti 58, Dighton 31

Little River 61, Ell-Saline 49

Macksville 68, LaCrosse 46

Marysville 51, Riley County 45

NE-Arma 46, Frontenac 44

Neodesha 43, Humboldt 39

Norton 41, Smith Center 39

Oakley 52, WaKeeney 21

Olathe East 73, KC Washington 60

Olathe North 92, Lawrence 86

Olathe Northwest 61, Ottawa 55

Olpe 67, White City 32

Osawatomie 55, Central Heights 41

Paola 63, DeSoto 62

Parsons 76, Columbus 54

Pawnee Heights 58, Kinsley 37

Pleasant Ridge 55, McLouth 54

Quinter 53, Ellis 32

Russell 48, Ellsworth 43

Sabetha 44, Nemaha Valley 39

Salina Sacred Heart 50, SE-Saline 41

Scott City 74, Larned 50

SM South 65, SM North 40

SM West 41, SM Northwest 37

South Gray 73, Ashland 51

Southern Valley, Neb. 54, Phillipsburg 53

Spearville 71, Greensburg 51

St. Francis 44, Brewster 39

St. John 79, Western Plains 22

Stockton 62, Logan 58

Tipton 53, Southern Cloud 43

Topeka 56, Lawrence Free State 40

Topeka Hayden 64, Emporia 59

Ulysses 41, Hugoton 23

University Academy (Mo.) 77, Lawrence Bishop Seabury 56

Washington County 48, Rock Hills 34

Wathena 65, Horton 60

Webb City, Mo. 82, Pittsburg Colgan 58

Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Oberlin 45

Girls scores

City League

Bishop Carroll 61, Northwest 38

Heights 88, East 36

Salina Central 60, North 47

South 55, West 14

Southeast 41, Kapaun Mount Carmel 32

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 37, Mulvane 31

Andover 54, Rose Hill 50 (OT)

Andover Central 40, Wellington 34

Circle 60, Buhler 44

Campus 64, Derby 47

El Dorado 40, Clearwater 30

Hutchinson 42, Great Bend 38

Kingman 52, Augusta 44

Salina South 71, Hays 36

Central Plains League

Bluestem 49, Wichita Independent 45

Garden Plain 74, Chaparral 34

Cheney 42, Conway Springs 25

Douglass at Medicine Lodge

Wichita Trinity 53, Belle Plaine 48

MCAA

Haven 48, Smoky Valley 45

Hesston 41, Halstead 35

Hillsboro 51, Lyons 29

Hoisington 64, Sterling 51

Nickerson 39, Ellinwood 22

Wichita Collegiate 71, Marion 45

Other area games

Argonia 58, Caldwell 22

Cedar Vale-Dexter 68, Sedan 52

Cunningham 62, Fairfield 25

Derby Invasion 35, Wichita Warriors 31

Eureka at Yates Center

Flinthills at Chase County

Goessel at Berean Academy

Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Norwich 30

Inman 52, Hutchinson Trinity 46

Madison at Mission Valley

Louisburg 61, Maize South 24

Moundridge 60, Bennington 19

Northfield 48, Smoky Valley Home Educators 25

Oxford 45, Central-Burden 12

Pratt Skyline 48, Stafford 15

Pretty Prairie at Burrton

Remington 29, Canton-Galva 19

Sedgwick 48, Peabody-Burns 32

Solomon 47, Centre 39

South Barber 49, Attica 16

South Haven 61, Sunrise Christian 48

Other games

Abilene 48, Wamego 44

Baileyville 40, Onaga 26

Baldwin 47, Northern Heights 26

Basehor-Linwood 74, Tonganoxie 53

Beloit 49, Republic County 43

Beloit St. John's 47, Thunder Ridge 29

Brewster 59, St. Francis 46

BV North 46, Blue Valley 41

BV-Randolph 43, Linn 36

Central Heights 45, Osawatomie 38

Centralia 42, Wetmore 38

Claflin 54, Otis-Bison 28

Clay Center 61, Chapman 36

Clifton-Clyde 52, Lakeside 40

Columbus 54, Parsons 39

Concordia 56, Pike Valley 26

Deerfield 34, Sublette 22

Dighton 56, Leoti 55

Dodge City 51, Liberal 34

Ellis 49, Quinter 44

Frontenac 50, NE-Arma 8

Girard 45, Baxter Springs 26

Hartford 57, Crest 28

Hill City 48, Ness City 44

Holcomb 49, Jetmore 45

Holton 45, Royal Valley 23

Hooker, Okla. 62, Elkhart 40

Horton 53, Wathena 24

Independence 40, Iola 34

Ingalls 49, Haviland 28

Jefferson North 74, Oskaloosa 57

KC Christian 61, Leavenworth Immaculata 45

KC Piper 78, KC Turner 53

KC Ward 39, Bonner Springs 34

Labette County 49, Fort Scott 34

Lansing 35, Perry-Lecompton 30

Lawrence 46, Olathe North 31

Lincoln 48, Herington 15

Little River 39, Ell-Saline 30

Lucas-Luray 48, Chase 34

Macksville 51, LaCrosse 39

McLouth 47, Pleasant Ridge 41

Natoma 71, Palco 33

Neodesha 65, Humboldt 21

Northern Valley 58, Alma, Neb. 56

Oberlin 48, Wheatland-Grinnell 38

Olathe East 78, KC Washington 30

Olathe Northwest 47, Ottawa 45

Olpe 67, White City 14

Paola 74, DeSoto 55

Pawnee Heights 41, Kinsley 30

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 90, Atchison 28

Pittsburg 61, Coffeyville 34

Rawlins County 45, Hoxie 40

Russell 59, Ellsworth 27

Sabetha 57, Nemaha Valley 40

Satanta 56, Lakin 51

Sharon Springs 84, Triplains 33

SM East 77, Leavenworth 44

Smith Center 42, Norton 31

South Central 45, Meade 38

South Gray 74, Ashland 25

Southern Valley, Neb. 61, Phillipsburg 33

Southwestern Heights 68, Forgan, Okla. 41

St. John 78, Western Plains 16

St. Paul 65, Pleasanton 8

Spearville 62, Greensburg 43

Stockton 54, Logan 40

Tipton 40, Southern Cloud 32

Tribune 48, Eads, Colo. 32

Uniontown 55, Chetopa 31

Ulysses 41, Hugoton 23

WaKeeney 53, Oakley 47

Washington County 74, Rock Hills 49

Waverly 62, KC East 51

Wilson 61, Tescott 18

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video