Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Feb. 2)

Boys scores
City League
Bishop Carroll 56, Northwest 50
Heights 49, East 43
North 76, Salina Central 62
Kapaun Mount Carmel 74, Southeast 61
West 45, South 42
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 58, Mulvane 38
Andover Central 54, Wellington 40
Augusta 60, Kingman 41
Circle 66, Buhler 60
Derby 58, Campus 49
El Dorado 46, Clearwater 33
Goddard 58, Winfield 43
Hays 56, Salina South 51
Hutchinson at Great Bend
Rose Hill 70, Andover 66
Central Plains League
Wichita Independent 80, Bluestem 58
Garden Plain 59, Chaparral 45
Cheney 44, Conway Springs 40 (OT)
Douglass 59, Medicine Lodge 53
Wichita Trinity 65, Belle Plaine 28
MCAA
Hesston 63, Halstead 54
Hoisington 61, Sterling 44
Lyons 53, Hillsboro 35
Nickerson at Ellinwood
Smoky Valley 46, Haven 38
Wichita Collegiate 81, Marion 36
Other area games
Attica at South Barber
Bennington 63, Moundridge 56
Berean Academy 47, Goessel 37
Burrton 60, Pretty Prairie 55
Caldwell 46, Argonia 41
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Sedan
Central-Burden at Oxford
Centre 57, Solomon 48
Eureka at Yates Center
Fairfield 54, Cunningham 50
Flinthills 72, Chase County 67 (OT)
Gardner-Edgerton 88, Wichita Defenders 51
Hutchinson Trinity 41, Inman 37
Louisburg 56, Maize South 40
Madison at Mission Valley
Northfield 58, Smoky Valley Home Educators 56
Norwich at Hutchinson Central Christian
Peabody-Burns 41, Sedgwick 30
Pratt Skyline 44, Stafford 34
Remington 54, Canton-Galva 30
South Barber 48, Attica 39
Sunrise Christian 73, South Haven 34
Word of Life 81, St. John's Military 40
Other games
Alma, Neb. 60, Northern Valley 34
Basehor-Linwood 61, Tonganoxie 52
Beloit 32, Republic County 30
Beloit St. John's 36, Thunder Ridge 31
Bishop Miege 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 40
Blue Valley 56, BV North 53
Bonner Springs 60, KC Ward 49
Burlington, Colo. 54, Goodland 50
BV Northwest 47, BV West 40
Centralia 65, Wetmore 34
Cherryvale 69, Burlington 63
Claflin 59, Otis-Bison 52
Clifton-Clyde 40, Lakeside 39
Coffeyville 59, Pittsburg 45
Concordia 78, Pike Valley 34
Crest 59, Hartford 56
Dodge City 58, Liberal 40
Fort Scott 46, Labette County 41
Herington 61, Lincoln 33
Hill City 49, Ness City 45
Holcomb 61, Jetmore 48
Hooker, Okla., 59, Elkhart 49
Independence 71, Iola 64 (OT)
KC Christian 67, Leavenworth Immaculata 33
KC Piper 70, KC Turner 67
KC Sumner 71, KC Schlagle 58
KC Wyandotte 75, KC (Mo.) Southeast 62
Lakin 84, Satanta 23
Lansing 61, Perry-Lecompton 44
Leavenworth 60, SM East 42
Lebo 56, West Franklin 39
Lenexa St. James 73, Spring Hill 61
Leoti 58, Dighton 31
Little River 61, Ell-Saline 49
Macksville 68, LaCrosse 46
Marysville 51, Riley County 45
NE-Arma 46, Frontenac 44
Neodesha 43, Humboldt 39
Norton 41, Smith Center 39
Oakley 52, WaKeeney 21
Olathe East 73, KC Washington 60
Olathe North 92, Lawrence 86
Olathe Northwest 61, Ottawa 55
Olpe 67, White City 32
Osawatomie 55, Central Heights 41
Paola 63, DeSoto 62
Parsons 76, Columbus 54
Pawnee Heights 58, Kinsley 37
Pleasant Ridge 55, McLouth 54
Quinter 53, Ellis 32
Russell 48, Ellsworth 43
Sabetha 44, Nemaha Valley 39
Salina Sacred Heart 50, SE-Saline 41
Scott City 74, Larned 50
SM South 65, SM North 40
SM West 41, SM Northwest 37
South Gray 73, Ashland 51
Southern Valley, Neb. 54, Phillipsburg 53
Spearville 71, Greensburg 51
St. Francis 44, Brewster 39
St. John 79, Western Plains 22
Stockton 62, Logan 58
Tipton 53, Southern Cloud 43
Topeka 56, Lawrence Free State 40
Topeka Hayden 64, Emporia 59
Ulysses 41, Hugoton 23
University Academy (Mo.) 77, Lawrence Bishop Seabury 56
Washington County 48, Rock Hills 34
Wathena 65, Horton 60
Webb City, Mo. 82, Pittsburg Colgan 58
Wheatland-Grinnell 48, Oberlin 45
Girls scores
City League
Bishop Carroll 61, Northwest 38
Heights 88, East 36
Salina Central 60, North 47
South 55, West 14
Southeast 41, Kapaun Mount Carmel 32
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 37, Mulvane 31
Andover 54, Rose Hill 50 (OT)
Andover Central 40, Wellington 34
Circle 60, Buhler 44
Campus 64, Derby 47
El Dorado 40, Clearwater 30
Hutchinson 42, Great Bend 38
Kingman 52, Augusta 44
Salina South 71, Hays 36
Central Plains League
Bluestem 49, Wichita Independent 45
Garden Plain 74, Chaparral 34
Cheney 42, Conway Springs 25
Douglass at Medicine Lodge
Wichita Trinity 53, Belle Plaine 48
MCAA
Haven 48, Smoky Valley 45
Hesston 41, Halstead 35
Hillsboro 51, Lyons 29
Hoisington 64, Sterling 51
Nickerson 39, Ellinwood 22
Wichita Collegiate 71, Marion 45
Other area games
Argonia 58, Caldwell 22
Cedar Vale-Dexter 68, Sedan 52
Cunningham 62, Fairfield 25
Derby Invasion 35, Wichita Warriors 31
Eureka at Yates Center
Flinthills at Chase County
Goessel at Berean Academy
Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Norwich 30
Inman 52, Hutchinson Trinity 46
Madison at Mission Valley
Louisburg 61, Maize South 24
Moundridge 60, Bennington 19
Northfield 48, Smoky Valley Home Educators 25
Oxford 45, Central-Burden 12
Pratt Skyline 48, Stafford 15
Pretty Prairie at Burrton
Remington 29, Canton-Galva 19
Sedgwick 48, Peabody-Burns 32
Solomon 47, Centre 39
South Barber 49, Attica 16
South Haven 61, Sunrise Christian 48
Other games
Abilene 48, Wamego 44
Baileyville 40, Onaga 26
Baldwin 47, Northern Heights 26
Basehor-Linwood 74, Tonganoxie 53
Beloit 49, Republic County 43
Beloit St. John's 47, Thunder Ridge 29
Brewster 59, St. Francis 46
BV North 46, Blue Valley 41
BV-Randolph 43, Linn 36
Central Heights 45, Osawatomie 38
Centralia 42, Wetmore 38
Claflin 54, Otis-Bison 28
Clay Center 61, Chapman 36
Clifton-Clyde 52, Lakeside 40
Columbus 54, Parsons 39
Concordia 56, Pike Valley 26
Deerfield 34, Sublette 22
Dighton 56, Leoti 55
Dodge City 51, Liberal 34
Ellis 49, Quinter 44
Frontenac 50, NE-Arma 8
Girard 45, Baxter Springs 26
Hartford 57, Crest 28
Hill City 48, Ness City 44
Holcomb 49, Jetmore 45
Holton 45, Royal Valley 23
Hooker, Okla. 62, Elkhart 40
Horton 53, Wathena 24
Independence 40, Iola 34
Ingalls 49, Haviland 28
Jefferson North 74, Oskaloosa 57
KC Christian 61, Leavenworth Immaculata 45
KC Piper 78, KC Turner 53
KC Ward 39, Bonner Springs 34
Labette County 49, Fort Scott 34
Lansing 35, Perry-Lecompton 30
Lawrence 46, Olathe North 31
Lincoln 48, Herington 15
Little River 39, Ell-Saline 30
Lucas-Luray 48, Chase 34
Macksville 51, LaCrosse 39
McLouth 47, Pleasant Ridge 41
Natoma 71, Palco 33
Neodesha 65, Humboldt 21
Northern Valley 58, Alma, Neb. 56
Oberlin 48, Wheatland-Grinnell 38
Olathe East 78, KC Washington 30
Olathe Northwest 47, Ottawa 45
Olpe 67, White City 14
Paola 74, DeSoto 55
Pawnee Heights 41, Kinsley 30
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 90, Atchison 28
Pittsburg 61, Coffeyville 34
Rawlins County 45, Hoxie 40
Russell 59, Ellsworth 27
Sabetha 57, Nemaha Valley 40
Satanta 56, Lakin 51
Sharon Springs 84, Triplains 33
SM East 77, Leavenworth 44
Smith Center 42, Norton 31
South Central 45, Meade 38
South Gray 74, Ashland 25
Southern Valley, Neb. 61, Phillipsburg 33
Southwestern Heights 68, Forgan, Okla. 41
St. John 78, Western Plains 16
St. Paul 65, Pleasanton 8
Spearville 62, Greensburg 43
Stockton 54, Logan 40
Tipton 40, Southern Cloud 32
Tribune 48, Eads, Colo. 32
Uniontown 55, Chetopa 31
Ulysses 41, Hugoton 23
WaKeeney 53, Oakley 47
Washington County 74, Rock Hills 49
Waverly 62, KC East 51
Wilson 61, Tescott 18
