Carroll's third quarter tops Lions

Bishop Carroll’s third-quarter surge boosted the Eagles to a 49-35 non-league boys basketball victory Tuesday night.

Carroll outscored Goddard 16-3 in the third quarter with Blake Bell scoring 10 points. Bell finished with 18.

Ian Spence led the Lions with 12 points.

Carroll made 14 of 19 free throws down the stretch with Brian Rohleder hitting 7 of 10 in the fourth quarter.Goddard 7 7 3 18 — 35Bishop Carroll 7 6 16 20 — 49GODDARD: McDowell 3 0-2 8, Bush 2 0-0 5, Spence 4 2-4 12, Shoemaker 2 0-0 4, Cott 1 1-1 3, Tipton 0 1-2 1, Triplett 0 2-3 2. Totals 12 (5) 6-12 35.BISHOP CARROLL: Darland 2 2-2 6, Law 0 0-2 0, Bell 7 4-4 18, Dreiling 1 2-2 4, Slagle 1 2-2 4, Rohleder 3 7-12 13, Gilmore 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 (0) 17-24 49.

AV-CTLMaize 81, Arkansas City 42 — Ryan McCarthy and Ryan Schultz each scored 17 points for Maize.Tayler Rock led Arkansas City with 21 points.Blake Sturgeon had 13 assists for Maize.Arkansas City 12 11 9 10 -- 42Maize 22 27 18 14 -- 81

ARK CITY: Weaver 1, Hollister 5, Murphy 3, Spencer 2, Brantley 7, Boxman 3, Rock 21. Totals 12 (2) 16-27 42.MAIZE: B. Sturgeon 6, Langley 13, Veenis 2, McBroom 2, McCarthy 17, J.C. Sturgeon 1, Davis 2, Schultz 17, Mosman 10, Lee 6, Wolgamott 5. Totals 34 (3) 10-17 81.

Augusta 40, Wellington 37 — Shane Smith’s 18 points helped Augusta win its seventh in eight games.Wellington 8 14 10 5 -- 37Augusta 9 14 7 10 -- 40

WELLINGTON: Jer. Edwards 7, Gurley 8, Anderson 9, Heath 2, Jor. Edwards 3, Jenkins 8 . Totals 14 (6) 5-8 37.AUGUSTA: Patterson 4, Carman 4, Clausing 2, Richmond 2, Smith 18, Erwin 4, Claasing 6. Totals 12 (1) 15-26 40.

Circle 66, El Dorado 59 — Circle let a six-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter, then recovered to win in overtime. Jordan Phillips scored 21 for Circle. Spencer Jensen had 19 for El Dorado.Circle 17 17 10 11 11 -- 66El Dorado 11 15 12 17 4 -- 59

CIRCLE: Kirkpatrick 4, Warren 9, Shepard 5, Tunnell 5, Kinder 7, Gardinier 13, Phillips 21, Frazier 2. Totals 18 (3) 27-36 66.EL DORADO: Payne 1, Locke 7, Just 11, Hastin 3, Jensen 19, Bookout 8, Clites 6, Brown 4. Totals 23 (2) 11-15 59.

Central PlainsW. Trinity 64, Medicine Lodge 55 — Morgan Burns had eight of his 21 points in overtime to pace Trinity.Austin Kessinger added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Trinity.Bryan Hellman led Medicine Lodge with 18 points.Medicine Lodge 6 18 12 11 8 -- 55Trinity 15 11 6 15 17 -- 64

MEDICINE LODGE: Larkin 5, Eck 3, Hellman 18, Rogers 8, Dohrmann 9, Musgrove 3, Long 4, Shinliver 5. Totals 20 (5) 10-16 55.TRINITY: Billings 7, Dohm 1, Kempin 3, Netherton 12, Ziesch 8, Kessinger 12, Burns 21. Totals 20 (4) 20-28 64.

Cheney 63, Smoky Valley 51 — Sean Osler scored 22 points as Cheney won a makeup game with Smoky Valley.Smoky Valley 12 11 14 14 -- 51Cheney 19 14 10 20 -- 63

SMOKY VALLEY: Deterding 8, DAver 4, Piper 10, DeWitt 5, Huse 5, Walton 13, Nelson 4, Van Ranken 2. Totals 21 (3) 6-9 51.CHENEY: Williams 4, Beilman 12, Scheer 4, Bolinger 2, Hill 8, Osler 22, Hopper 11. Totals 20 (2) 21-24 63.

Newton 46, Salina South 43Newton 16 11 5 14 — 46Salina South 9 5 16 13 — 43NEWTON : Al. Vermillion 5, Au. Vermillion 12, Preston 11, Rambo 12, Moreland 5, Alexander 1. Totals 11-38 18-20 46.SALINA SOUTH: Smith 7, D. Jones 6, Wiechman 13, Neuburger 8, A. Jones 5, Unruh 2, Forrester 2. Totals 15-43 12-15 43.

OthersEllinwood 49, Marion 37Ellinwood 17 15 8 9 -- 49Marion 9 11 3 14 -- 37

ELLINWOOD: Corbett 8, Birney 21, Blakeslee 5, Hanna 5, Lyman 2, Whelan 8. Totals 17 (5) 10-15 49.MARION: Case 5, J. Hett 15, I. Hett 9, Vogel 8. Totals 15 (3) 4-15 37.Wichita Warriors 95, Argonia 60Argonia 9 13 22 16 -- 60Wichita Warriors 20 28 23 24 -- 95

ARGONIA: Head 1, Peetoom 15, B. Peetoom 10, Greene 24, Fitch 6, Conklin 4. Totals 22 (6) 10-19 60.WICHITA WARRIORS: Brasfield 8, McClure 2, Rose 21, Costello 11, Whitley 15, Reed 6, Hageman 10, Wilbeck 7, Farmer 15. Totals 41 (4) 9-22 95.Little River 50, C. Christian 39Central Christian 5 14 12 8 -- 39Little River 10 6 16 18 -- 50

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN: Finster 2, Green 19, Zogleman 6, Krahn 6, Starkey 6. Totals 14 (6) 5-8 39.LITTLE RIVER: Ackerman 13, Hill 12, Dean 7, Prescott 4, Cordell 12, Konen 2. Totals 15 (1) 19-29 50.Burlingame 52, Madison 40Madison 5 7 13 15 -- 40Burlingame 9 12 15 16 -- 52

MADISON: Ko. Schankie 10, Williams 2, Ka. Schankie 14, Childers 4, Ott 2, Nowell 6, Smith 2. Totals 14 (2) 10-17 40.BURLINGAME: Prescott 4, Martin 4, Carlson 1, Lang 11, Droege 8, Masters 17, Vandevord 7. Totals 12 (2) 26-38 52.Udall 52, Central-Burden 35Udall 11 12 13 16 -- 52Central-Burden 7 5 7 16 -- 35

UDALL: Witte 2, Camp 1, D. Smith 8, Beard 8, Kistler 12, Rueger 14, Williams 7. Totals 20 (3) 9-19 52.CENTRAL-BURDEN: Wheeler 4, Martin 6, Mills 8, Calhoun 11, L. Smith 6. Totals 14 (4) 3-4 35.Sedan 65, Elk Valley 18Elk Valley 5 5 5 3 -- 18Sedan 17 25 20 3 -- 65

ELK VALLEY: Jo.Englebreicht 4, Atkinson 1, Holley 1, Weaver 8, McDow 4. Totals 6 (1) 5-9 18.SEDAN: Holt 21, Bane 4, Williams 10, McCoy 5, Spurlock 21, Smith 4. Totals 25 (4) 11-17 65.Caldwell 51, Dexter 47Caldwell 11 19 6 15 -- 51Cedar Vale-Dexter 13 9 15 10 -- 47

CALDWELL: Lebeda 2, Kuehny 17, D. Whaley 4, Walter 6, Teeter 8, Davis 14 . Totals 19 (1) 12-19 51.CEDAR VALE-DEXTER: Jennings 13, Champlin 4, Ridgeway 13, Snyder 13, Muntz 2, Donaldson 2. Totals 17 (2) 11-22 47.Northfield 60, Chanute C. 43Chanute Christian 12 10 5 16 — 43Northfield 17 14 14 15 — 60CHANUTE CHRISTIAN: Benton 9, Stafford 8, Varner 6, P. Goff 6, Rourk 8, Welch 6. Totals 21 (0) 1-4 43.NORTHFIELD: Elder 16, Petersen 2, Maloney 26, Brinkman 16. Totals 26 (5) 3-8 60.Pratt 71, Macksville 63Macksville 17 9 16 14 7 -- 63Pratt 10 17 17 12 15 -- 71

MACKSVILLE: Renfro 10, Bunker 17, Loomis 13, Oak 5, Beran 8, Aves 10. Totals 24 (4) 11-16 63.PRATT: Batman 2, Angood 7, Micah Swank 29, Matt Swank 18, Richardson 10, Southard 5. Totals 23 (6) 19-33 71.Centre 61, Flinthills Christian 30Flinthills Christian 6 12 4 8 -- 30Centre 10 21 12 18 -- 61

FLINTHILLS CHRISTIAN: Catterson 6, Lowry 2, Evans 2, McCarty 10, Ferguson 10, Weilfough 3, Coleman 2, Love 2, Mullins 2. Totals 14 (1) 1-6 30.CENTRE: Hajek 8, Hill 3, Matz 2, Klenda 9, Burhoop 6, Jirak 10, Antoszyk 2, Kristek 2, Brunner 2, Troutt 17. Totals 24 (4) 9-18 61.