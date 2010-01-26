Central defense puts brakes on Rose Hill rally

ANDOVER — When Rose Hill’s Tyler Shirley was trying to rally the Rockets, Andover Central coach Jesse Herrmann yelled to his defenders exactly where Shirley was.

Herrmann and Central weren’t going to let Shirley single-handedly win it.

After a Shirley three, Central’s defense held Rose Hill to three points in the final 4:35 and Central won 56-47 Tuesday night.

Randall Vautravers scored a game-high 23 points for Central.

Shirley, who finished with 16 points, missed three three-point attempts and was called for an offensive foul in Rose Hill’s final seven possessions.

“We had all five guys on him, instead of just one,” Vautravers said. “We were going to make him pass the ball and have someone else on their team beat us instead of him.”

Central (10-2) built a 12-2 lead four minutes into the game, making four of its first five shots.

“They are a good team and we needed to punch them in their mouths first,” Vautravers said.

Rose Hill (8-5) battled back with a 13-6 run in the next three minutes and trailed 21-18 after the first quarter.

Dillon Rapp scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half to help bring Rose Hill back.

Central shot 44 percent and Rose Hill 36 as neither team could separate from the other.

“We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we normally do and they came out on fire, but I think things kind of evened out in the second half,” Herrmann said. “It’s good to win a game where we don’t shoot as well as we have been.”

Central’s defense got tougher in the fourth quarter. Rose Hill made 9 of 23 three-point attempts in the game but 2 of 8 in the final quarter.

“We just couldn’t hit those shots early on and then late,” Rose Hill coach Rocky Stone said. “We had shots, we missed shots. They scored and we didn’t. That was the ballgame.”

Rose Hill (8-5) 18 9 12 8 — 47

Andover Central (10-2) 21 9 10 16 — 56

ROSE HILL: Shirley 16, Rapp 16, Paddock 6, Pritchard 3, Braddy 2, Khalidi 2, Richards 2. Totals 19 (6) 3-6 47.ANDOVER CENTRAL: Vautravers 23, Miller 8, Gentry 8, Stiverson 7, Wilks 5, McWhorter 3, Tremly 2. Totals 20 (5) 11-16 56.