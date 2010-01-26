Heights hammers depleted South

Jante Green wasn’t going to kid himself.

The South senior knew entering Tuesday night that the Titans’ chances of upending No. 1 Heights were minimal.

Six of South’s top eight scorers were not suited up for Heights’ 72-23 thrashing.

South coach Steve Lilly would not comment on why the players were not available, but the remaining players have adjusted to the losses.

“It’s pretty hard, but we’re still a family,” Green said. “We’ve got to stay together and stay focused. We’ve got to keep our heads up and we’ll get through this.”

Competing with teams like Heights, which turned 32 South turnovers into 46 points, is daunting. So where is the motivation for these Titans?

“Just playing basketball keeps me going,” said South senior Tony Buchanan said. “Knowing to never give up on anything in life.”

Even when Heights amplified a 44-10 halftime lead into a 50-point game, the seven South players weren’t visibly dejected.

Heights’ Perry Ellis led all scorers with 20 points and added 12 rebounds.

“I thought our kids just focused on Heights basketball,” Falcons coach Joe Auer said. “We’re aware of the situation, too. I was proud of the way our guys handled it. I thought we played with a lot of dignity, class and character.”

Five of the seven players for South were junior varsity regulars. Through a rough transition, there were still highlights.

Sophomore Alex Keiswetter drew a reaction from the crowd when he was able to deny Ellis two consecutive times in the fourth quarter.

“It was cool,” Keiswetter said. “I was pretty pumped up about that. But we still got beat.”

More losses are likely to follow for South (2-11, 1-8). The Titans realize their deplorable situation, but are trying to make the most of it.

“I can’t make any promises to them, as to what’s going to happen the remainder of the season or what our win-loss record is going to be at the end of the year,” Lilly said. “But I think that this group is going to give us everything they’ve got.”

Heights 27 17 13 15 — 72South 6 4 6 7 — 23

HEIGHTS: Dobbins 5 1-2 13, Wessel 2 0-0 4, Riley 0 0-0 0, Moore 7 0-0 14, Ellis 9 2-5 20, Owens 0 0-0 0, Degraffenread 2 0-0 4, Bradley 4 0-0 10, Smith 0 0-0 0, Countee 1 0-0 3, Brickhouse 1 0-0 2, Cross 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 (5) 3-7 72.SOUTH: Bradley 5 0-0 10, Glenn 0 0-0 0, Keiswetter 1 0-0 2, Carmine 0 0-0 0, Buchanan 3 1-2 7, Meeks 1 0-0 2, Lovell 0 2-3 2. Totals 10 (0) 3-4 23.