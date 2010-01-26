Northwest rattles struggling East

You probably ignore that message from airline personnel about first putting on your own oxygen mask before administering that of your younger companion.

That message was made for people like Northwest basketball coach Chris Collins, who must remind himself to breathe easy before he can preach that idea to his team.

Collins and the Grizzlies nearly gave away a double-digit lead, but calmed themselves down the stretch and beat East 65-59. East, ranked fifth overall, and Northwest are tied for second in the City League at 7-2, a half-game behind Heights.

“It’s so much fun, but it’s so much anxiety to it, too,” Collins said. “It’s kind of like being in love. You’ve got those highs and those lows and you want more. I get excited for them, because this is the best game in the world.”

Collins was clearly holding back emotions in the fourth quarter, when East turned up its defense. The Aces nearly erased a 12-point deficit and got to within a basket twice in the final 1:16.

“He’s really an excitable person,” Northwest sophomore center Spenser Gales said. “He’s competitive, and it’s hard for him not to show how emotional he is.”

The Grizzlies committed nine turnovers in the fourth quarter and led 61-59 after East’s Ja’ln Williams scored with 24 seconds to go.

But Northwest withstood the Aces’ full-court pressure and June Johnson made four free throws in the final seconds to close the win.

“We didn’t think they were going to come with that trap,” Northwest senior Anthony Collins said. “But teams change their strategy when they see what works. That’s why we were turning the ball over a lot.”

East didn’t find a successful formula until the final minutes, when coach Ron Allen adjusted personnel for defense.

Early, the Aces were settling for jump shots against Northwest’s zone defense, and their misses allowed the Grizzlies to start transition.

East’s effort was noticeably different in the fourth quarter but not enough to overcome three poor quarters. The Aces have lost three of four after winning seven straight.

“That kind of effort has to be for 32 minutes,” Allen said. “Losing will eventually make them understand, because obviously talking to them and telling them isn’t going over.”

Gales, not usually a top scorer, notched 13 points for Northwest and had 14 rebounds. That total was matched by Anthony Collins, who had 10 points.

“I knew they were going to make a run,” Chris Collins said. “I was a little bit disappointed with the way we handled it initially, but we played well enough down the stretch to win.”

East (8-4, 7-2) 9 16 13 21 — 59Northwest (8-5, 7-2) 17 17 16 15 — 65

EAST: Williams 6 1-4 13, Rogers 5 0-0 11, Jackson 9 0-0 19, Griffin 2 0-0 5, Carter 1 0-2 2, Duque 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Johnson-Reed 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 (4) 1-6 59. NORTHWEST: Collins 5 0-0 10, Nicholson 1 6-6 8, Fox 3 0-0 6, Gales 6 1-3 13, Landenberger 3 3-4 9, Johnson 7 4-6 19. Totals 25 (1) 14-19 65.