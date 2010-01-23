Collegiate wears down Kapaun

EL DORADO — So would Collegiate, a Class 3A school, be competitive playing basketball in the City League?

“It’s an argument that will never be put to bed,” Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel said.

But those looking for a evidence can look at Collegiate’s 70-61 victory over Kapaun Mount Carmel on Friday night in the Bluestem Classic to advance to the championship game tonight.

“I’m not going to say we would be one of the best City League teams, but I think for sure we could compete with them,” Collegiate guard Bryce Cornejo said. “Classifications mean nothing to us.”

For the first 28 minutes the teams were evenly matched. There were 11 lead changes and four ties, which resulted in a 55-55 game with four minutes left.

Depending on who you ask, Collegiate’s depth wore down the Crusadersæ.æ.æ. or Kapaun beat itself. Crusader coach Bernie Pearson was one of the latter.

“We missed layups, we didn’t guard shooters, we had guys dribbling out of their element,” a frustrated Pearson said. “We just didn’t execute like we needed to in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t anything Collegiate did, it was what we did to ourselves.”

Collegiate rattled off an 8-0 run to seize the game, highlighted by a Blake Jablonski three-pointer and a Cornejo steal on an inbounds pass.

“Coach says I always have the green light,” said Jablonski, who was 3 of 12 before the shot. “He just kept telling me to keep shooting. Never in my mind did I ever question myself not to shoot.”

Kapaun was able to handle the Spartans’ full-court pressure and actually turned it into an advantage with its strong guard play of Keaton Lewis and Dyllon Knox. The duo combined for 38 points.

But Collegiate was able to survive the Crusaders’ runs with timely three-point shooting. The Spartans finished with 11 three-pointers.

“We think teams are going to be able to hang with us for two quarters, three quarters,” Fiegel said. “We told them right before the fourth quarter, ‘OK, we’ve put you in this position. Now let’s go out and finish.’æ”

“Coach always says it doesn’t matter how long it takes (to wear the opponent down),” Cornejo said. “It could be 28 minutes, it could be 31 minutes.”

Collegiate made 16 of 22 free throws the second half to clinch the game.

Fiegel agrees the win means little in terms of the never-ending City League debate, but calls it a “measuring-stick” win. Not that the Spartans wouldn’t want another one.

“We’d love to play (the top of the City),” Jablonski said. “But we play who we play, whoever is on our schedule.”

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14 16 20 11 — 61

Collegiate 13 16 17 24 — 70

KAPAUN: Lewis 7 0-0 17, Knox 9 3-9 21, Martin 3 0-0 6, Small 0 1-2 1, Reynolds 1 1-3 3, Laveist 2 0-0 4, Boswell 2 2-2 7, Floyd 0 0-0 0, Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Knott 0 0-0 0, Griffith 0 0-0 0, Washington 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 (4) 7-16 61..

COLLEGIATE: Cornejo 5 7-8 19, Fiegel 2 0-2 6, Jablonski 4 5-6 17, LeMaster 4 0-0 1-4, Bailey 0 2-2 2, Richardson 2 0-0 6, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Phox 0 3-3 3, Burton 2 0-0 5, Clark 0 1-2 1, Tisdale 0 0-0 0. 20 (11) 19-27 70.

Newton 56, Circle 54, OT — Newton’s Phillip Harms hit an open three-pointer as time expired in overtime for the win. Jordan Phillips led Circle with 24 points and 25 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds made just 15 of 33 free throws in the game and 2 of 8 in overtime. Newton hit seven three-pointers and Tyler Rambo, Alex Vermillion and Harms finished with 10 points each.

Circle 12 8 17 11 6 — 54

Newton 9 13 9 17 8 — 56

CIRCLE: Tunnell 5, Kinder 5, Gardinier 4, Shephard 10, Phillips 26, Warren 3, Kirkpatrick 1. Totals 19 (1) 15-33 54.

NEWTON: Preston 3, Rambo 10, Al. Vermillion 10, Au. Vermillion 9, Moreland 6, Harms 10, Denno 6, Dorrell 2, Alexander 0. Totals 20 (7) 9-14 56.

Campus 53, Trinity 46 — Neither team had led by more than six points until Campus pieced together a 9-1 run late in the fourth quarter to clinch the game and advance in the losers bracket.

Jack Charles led the Colts with 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Knights were led by Regan Billings and Austin Kessinger, who combined for 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Wichita Trinity 12 7 15 12 — 46

Campus 13 10 13 17 — 53

WICHITA TRINITY: Billings 15, Burns 8, Kempin 0, Netherton 3, Kessinger 13, Dohm 6, Zeisch 1, Meisch 0, Brewer 0. Totals 17 (4) 8-18 46.

CAMPUS: Schuelke 1, Brown 6, Meier 9, Charles 16, Thomas 10, Brundige 4, Flax 2, Blaha 5. Totals 19 (2) 13-21 53.

Great Bend 47, El Dorado 32 — Twenty-two turnovers were too many to overcome for the Wildcats, as they will have to settle for the third place game after losing to Great Bend.

El Dorado hung around much of the second half, but never drew closer than eight points.

Kutter Bookout led the Wildcats with eight points and nine rebounds.

Great Bend 16 10 8 13 — 47

El Dorado 8 7 9 8 — 32

GREAT BEND: Basye 0, Hildebrand 8, Their 11, Marshall 4, Zamarripa 6, Ellis 2, Gray 2, Bowman 9, Casey 5. Totals 21 (3) 2-4 47.

EL DORADO: Locke 3, Jensen 5, Just 4, Bookout 8, Clites 2, Brown 0, Hastin 4, Payne 6. Totals 11 (3) 7-17 32.