Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 22)

Boys
Regular Season
Brewster 65, Golden Plains 48
Bucklin 67, Greensburg 50
Madison 48, Flinthills 42
Jetmore 62, Haviland 60
Minneola 55, Ashland 43
Ness City 53, Pawnee Heights 47
Palco 64, Western Plains 29
Parsons 66, Carl Junction, Mo. 52
Tribune 68, Cheylin 35
Triplains 55, Wheatland-Grinnell 48
Waverly 58, Lebo 35
Weskan 51, Healy 43
Tournaments
Auburn
Derby Invasion 71, Manhattan Chief 48
Baldwin
Savannah, Mo. 53, Wellsville 36
KC Christian 50, Anderson County 42
Bonner Springs 47, Augusta 46
Baldwin 53, Perry-Lecompton 40
Basehor-Linwood
St. Joe Benton vs. Pembroke Hill (seventh)
Park Hill, Mo. 64, Holton 49 (fifth)
Burlington
Sabetha 47, Paola 46
Rossville 67, Santa Fe Trail 46
Labette County 63, Burlington 57
Topeka Hayden 75, Iola 29
Canton-Galva
Ell-Saline 53, Canton-Galva 46 (seventh)
Wichita Homeschool 58, SE-Saline 52 (fifth)
Rock Creek 46, Bennington 40 (third)
Douglass 55, Sedgwick 43 (championship)
Chanute
Andover Central 56, Bishop Carroll 47
Olathe North 70, Chanute 64
Goddard 37, Emporia 36
Joplin, Mo. 57, Shawnee Heights 47
Chaparral
Clearwater 43, Wellington 37
Kingman 58, Mulvane 54
Arkansas City 41, Chaparral 35
Winfield 40, Conway Springs 35
Coffeyville
Dewey, Okla. 59, Coffeyville JV 46
KC Harmon 78, KC (Mo.) Central 74
Coffeyville 63, Andover 57
Wichita Defenders 47, Quapaw, Okla. 36
Colby
Wichita South 53, Goodland 29
Liberal 39, McCook, Neb. 26
Scott City 69, Colby 51
Wichita West 47, Ulysses 37
Dodge City
Manhattan 51, Hays 37
SM South 74, Wichita East 68 (3OT)
Wichita Heights 60, Hutchinson 44
Gardner-Edgerton 53, Dodge City 51
Eisenhower League
At Solomon
Wakefield vs. Hope
Centre vs. Elyria
El Dorado
Newton 56, Circle 54 (OT)
Campus 53, Wichita Trinity 46
Great Bend 47, El Dorado 32
Wichita Collegiate 70, Kapaun Mount Carmel 61
Elwood
Leavenworth Immaculata 62, St. Joseph (Mo.) Christian 43
Doniphan West 45, Wathena 29
Halstead
Cheney 60, Moundridge 58
Halstead 63, Rose Hill 51
Hi-Plains League
At Garden City
Cimarron 48, Elkhart 41
Stanton County vs. Hugoton
Leoti vs. Holcomb
Syracuse vs. Lakin
Sublette vs. Southwestern Heights
Hillsboro
Wamego 55, Hesston 28
Sunrise Christian 56, Riley County 44
Hoisington
Quivira Heights 71, Russell 56
Hoisington 54, Minneapolis 47
McLouth
KC Maranatha 43, McLouth 23
Jefferson North vs. Lawrence Bishop Seabury
Effingham 68, Cair Paravel 39
Valley Falls vs. Oskaloosa
McPherson
Wichita North 75, Lawrence Free State 55
BV West 66, Buhler 40
BV Northwest 55, Maize 41
Derby 58, McPherson 50
Mid-Continent League
At Hays
Stockton vs. Ellis
Plainville vs. Hill City
Wilson County Classic
At Neodesha
Caney Valley vs. Erie (third)
Pittsburg 41, Independence 38 (championship)
Oberlin
Hoxie vs. Rawlins County
Oakley 58, Oberlin 37
Pike Trail League
At Concordia
Lakeside 49, Southern Cloud 41
Rock Hills 39, Beloit St. John’s 37
Pratt Skyline
Attica 46, Stafford 40
Norwich 51, Kinsley 43
Cunningham 34, South Barber 31
Pratt Skyline vs. Word of Life
Royal Valley
Chapman 68, Wabaunsee 48
Pleasant Ridge 45, Royal Valley 37
Salina
Smoky Valley 43, Concordia 28
Abilene 73, Salina South 37
Salina Central 54, Clay Center 39
SM East 58, Salina Sacred Heart 39
Santa Fe Trail League
At Ingalls
Colby Heartland 48, Deerfield 44
Ingalls 34, Moscow 27
South Central Border League
At Arkansas City
Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, Oxford 47 (OT)
Caldwell 62, West Elk 56
Central-Burden 64, Sedan 53
Udall 53, South Haven 47
Argonia 75, Elk Valley 57
Spring Hill
KC (Mo.) Metro 51, Louisburg 50
Spring Hill 72, KC Ward 43
KC (Mo.) Hogan Prep 84, Osawatomie 60
KC Sumner 58, KC Piper 46
Sterling
Wichita Independent 79, Bluestem 53 (seventh)
Sterling 60, Belle Plaine 53(fifth)
Beloit 52, Ellsworth 50 (third)
Remington 47, Hutchinson Trinity 42 (championship).
St. John
Pratt 51, Nickerson 43
Macksville 55, Medicine Lodge 41
St. John 55, Claflin 40
St. Thomas Aquinas
Washburn Rural 54, Trinity-Word of Life 47
KC Northeast 76, Mill Valley 59
SM Northwest 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 34
Bishop Miege 71, Grandview, Mo. 62
Topeka West
KC Washington 91, Olathe Christian 71
Wichita Northwest 74, Denver Lincoln 62
Highland Park 50, Topeka 45
Lawrence 49, Topeka West 40
Tonganoxie
Silver Lake 44, DeSoto 35
Tonganoxie 61, Eudora 50
Twin Lakes League
At Lincoln
Tipton 55, Chase 51 (seventh)
Lucas-Luray 46, Natoma 44 (OT) (fifth)
Lincoln 45, Tescott 35 (third)
Wilson 51, Sylvan Grove 40 (championship)
Twin Valley League
Centralia vs. Valley Heights
BV-Randolph 50, Washington County 46
Frankfort vs. Hanover
Baileyville 40, Clifton-Clyde 26
Valley Center
Wichita Southeast 80, Garden City 67
KC Schlagle 50, Valley Center 49
Topeka Seaman 44, Maize South 27
Junction City 55, KC Turner 52
Girls
Regular Season
City League
Heights 64, Kapaun Mount Carmel 31
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover Central 47, Hutchinson 30
Goddard 49, Winfield 42
Clearwater 55, Mulvane 46
Central Plains League
Remington at Wichita Trinity
Other Games
Berean Academy 68, Ell-Saline 58
Blue Valley 50, Olathe Northwest 42
Brewster 54, Golden Plains 40
Hiawatha 55, Jackson Heights 39
Hutchinson Trinity at Salina Sacred Heart
Independence (Mo.) Truman 45, SM Northwest 23
Jetmore 42, Haviland 24
Little River 36, Goessel 24
Madison 75, Flinthills 15
Manhattan 44, Washburn Rural 34
McLouth 43, KC East 41
Ness City 43, Pawnee Heights 42
Palco 49, Western Plains 45
Topeka Seaman 46, Shawnee Heights 37
Tournaments
Basehor-Linwood
St. Teresa’s (Mo.) 68, KC Wyandotte 19 (seventh)
Park Hill, Mo. 54, Basehor-Linwood 39 (fifth)
Blue Valley North
Liberty, Mo. vs. Blue Springs (Mo.) South (fifth)
KC (Mo.) Metro 70, KC Washington 24 (seventh)
KC (Mo.) Hickman Mills 37, BV North 28 (third)
St. Thomas Aquinas 46, KC (Mo.) O’Hara 36 (championship).
Burlington
Iola 51, Paola 36
Sabetha 53, Labette County 48
Rossville 32, Santa Fe Trail 29
Topeka Hayden 46, Burlington 37
Coffeyville
KC (Mo.) Central 60, Dewey, Okla. 29
Parsons 55, Wichita Defenders 45
Quapaw, Okla. 38, Coffeyville JV 17
Andover 66, Coffeyville 20
Colby
Scott City 69, McCook, Neb. 26
Bishop Carroll 60, Liberal 23
Colby 46, Wichita South 25
Colorado Springs (Colo.) Pine Creek 45, Goodland 39
Eisenhower League
At Solomon
Wakefield 49, Elyria Christian 43
Solomon 58, Hope 53
Elwood
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 45, Wathena 29
Leavenworth Immaculata vs. St. Joseph (Mo.) Christian
Flint Hills League
At Emporia
West Franklin 38, Herington 22
Northern Heights vs. Mission Valley
Osage City 54, Council Grove 25
Lyndon vs. Chase County
Hi-Plains League
Elkhart 41, Hugoton 40
Hillsboro
Riley County vs. Republic County
Wamego 52, Sunrise Christian 49
Hoisington
Hoisington 52, Quivira Heights 35
Minneapolis 57, Ellinwood 30
Mid-Continent League
At Hays
Ellis vs. Stockton
Hill City vs. Osborne
Neodesha
Neodesha vs. Caney Valley (third)
Girard 62, Independence 31 (championship)
Oberlin
Hoxie 44, Quinter 37
Pike Trail League
At Concordia
Beloit St. John’s 36, Pike Valley 27
Rock Hills 42, Southern Cloud 25
Royal Valley
Wabaunsee 60, Chapman 47
Royal Valley 46, Pleasant Ridge 12
Santa Fe Trail League
At Ingalls
Deerfield 48, Colby Heartland 24
Ingalls 41, Moscow 19
SM South
Notre Dame de Sion 55, BV Northwest 44
Raytown, Mo. 45, SM South 34
Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo 44, SM West 40
Columbia (Mo.) Rockbridge 37, BV West 29
Tonganoxie
Lansing 50, Chanute 42
Silver Lake 31, Tonganoxie 21
Twin Lakes League
At Lincoln
Chase 51, Tescott 23 (seventh)
Wilson 47, Tipton 31 (third)
Lincoln 71, Natoma 53 (fifth)
Lucas-Luray 42, Sylvan Grove 34 (championship).
