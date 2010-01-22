Varsity Basketball

January 22, 2010 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 22)

Boys

Regular Season

Brewster 65, Golden Plains 48

Bucklin 67, Greensburg 50

Madison 48, Flinthills 42

Jetmore 62, Haviland 60

Minneola 55, Ashland 43

Ness City 53, Pawnee Heights 47

Palco 64, Western Plains 29

Parsons 66, Carl Junction, Mo. 52

Tribune 68, Cheylin 35

Triplains 55, Wheatland-Grinnell 48

Waverly 58, Lebo 35

Weskan 51, Healy 43

Tournaments

Auburn

Derby Invasion 71, Manhattan Chief 48

Baldwin

Savannah, Mo. 53, Wellsville 36

KC Christian 50, Anderson County 42

Bonner Springs 47, Augusta 46

Baldwin 53, Perry-Lecompton 40

Basehor-Linwood

St. Joe Benton vs. Pembroke Hill (seventh)

Park Hill, Mo. 64, Holton 49 (fifth)

Burlington

Sabetha 47, Paola 46

Rossville 67, Santa Fe Trail 46

Labette County 63, Burlington 57

Topeka Hayden 75, Iola 29

Canton-Galva

Ell-Saline 53, Canton-Galva 46 (seventh)

Wichita Homeschool 58, SE-Saline 52 (fifth)

Rock Creek 46, Bennington 40 (third)

Douglass 55, Sedgwick 43 (championship)

Chanute

Andover Central 56, Bishop Carroll 47

Olathe North 70, Chanute 64

Goddard 37, Emporia 36

Joplin, Mo. 57, Shawnee Heights 47

Chaparral

Clearwater 43, Wellington 37

Kingman 58, Mulvane 54

Arkansas City 41, Chaparral 35

Winfield 40, Conway Springs 35

Coffeyville

Dewey, Okla. 59, Coffeyville JV 46

KC Harmon 78, KC (Mo.) Central 74

Coffeyville 63, Andover 57

Wichita Defenders 47, Quapaw, Okla. 36

Colby

Wichita South 53, Goodland 29

Liberal 39, McCook, Neb. 26

Scott City 69, Colby 51

Wichita West 47, Ulysses 37

Dodge City

Manhattan 51, Hays 37

SM South 74, Wichita East 68 (3OT)

Wichita Heights 60, Hutchinson 44

Gardner-Edgerton 53, Dodge City 51

Eisenhower League

At Solomon

Wakefield vs. Hope

Centre vs. Elyria

El Dorado

Newton 56, Circle 54 (OT)

Campus 53, Wichita Trinity 46

Great Bend 47, El Dorado 32

Wichita Collegiate 70, Kapaun Mount Carmel 61

Elwood

Leavenworth Immaculata 62, St. Joseph (Mo.) Christian 43

Doniphan West 45, Wathena 29

Halstead

Cheney 60, Moundridge 58

Halstead 63, Rose Hill 51

Hi-Plains League

At Garden City

Cimarron 48, Elkhart 41

Stanton County vs. Hugoton

Leoti vs. Holcomb

Syracuse vs. Lakin

Sublette vs. Southwestern Heights

Hillsboro

Wamego 55, Hesston 28

Sunrise Christian 56, Riley County 44

Hoisington

Quivira Heights 71, Russell 56

Hoisington 54, Minneapolis 47

McLouth

KC Maranatha 43, McLouth 23

Jefferson North vs. Lawrence Bishop Seabury

Effingham 68, Cair Paravel 39

Valley Falls vs. Oskaloosa

McPherson

Wichita North 75, Lawrence Free State 55

BV West 66, Buhler 40

BV Northwest 55, Maize 41

Derby 58, McPherson 50

Mid-Continent League

At Hays

Stockton vs. Ellis

Plainville vs. Hill City

Wilson County Classic

At Neodesha

Caney Valley vs. Erie (third)

Pittsburg 41, Independence 38 (championship)

Oberlin

Hoxie vs. Rawlins County

Oakley 58, Oberlin 37

Pike Trail League

At Concordia

Lakeside 49, Southern Cloud 41

Rock Hills 39, Beloit St. John’s 37

Pratt Skyline

Attica 46, Stafford 40

Norwich 51, Kinsley 43

Cunningham 34, South Barber 31

Pratt Skyline vs. Word of Life

Royal Valley

Chapman 68, Wabaunsee 48

Pleasant Ridge 45, Royal Valley 37

Salina

Smoky Valley 43, Concordia 28

Abilene 73, Salina South 37

Salina Central 54, Clay Center 39

SM East 58, Salina Sacred Heart 39

Santa Fe Trail League

At Ingalls

Colby Heartland 48, Deerfield 44

Ingalls 34, Moscow 27

South Central Border League

At Arkansas City

Cedar Vale-Dexter 52, Oxford 47 (OT)

Caldwell 62, West Elk 56

Central-Burden 64, Sedan 53

Udall 53, South Haven 47

Argonia 75, Elk Valley 57

Spring Hill

KC (Mo.) Metro 51, Louisburg 50

Spring Hill 72, KC Ward 43

KC (Mo.) Hogan Prep 84, Osawatomie 60

KC Sumner 58, KC Piper 46

Sterling

Wichita Independent 79, Bluestem 53 (seventh)

Sterling 60, Belle Plaine 53(fifth)

Beloit 52, Ellsworth 50 (third)

Remington 47, Hutchinson Trinity 42 (championship).

St. John

Pratt 51, Nickerson 43

Macksville 55, Medicine Lodge 41

St. John 55, Claflin 40

St. Thomas Aquinas

Washburn Rural 54, Trinity-Word of Life 47

KC Northeast 76, Mill Valley 59

SM Northwest 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 34

Bishop Miege 71, Grandview, Mo. 62

Topeka West

KC Washington 91, Olathe Christian 71

Wichita Northwest 74, Denver Lincoln 62

Highland Park 50, Topeka 45

Lawrence 49, Topeka West 40

Tonganoxie

Silver Lake 44, DeSoto 35

Tonganoxie 61, Eudora 50

Twin Lakes League

At Lincoln

Tipton 55, Chase 51 (seventh)

Lucas-Luray 46, Natoma 44 (OT) (fifth)

Lincoln 45, Tescott 35 (third)

Wilson 51, Sylvan Grove 40 (championship)

Twin Valley League

Centralia vs. Valley Heights

BV-Randolph 50, Washington County 46

Frankfort vs. Hanover

Baileyville 40, Clifton-Clyde 26

Valley Center

Wichita Southeast 80, Garden City 67

KC Schlagle 50, Valley Center 49

Topeka Seaman 44, Maize South 27

Junction City 55, KC Turner 52

Girls

Regular Season

City League

Heights 64, Kapaun Mount Carmel 31

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover Central 47, Hutchinson 30

Goddard 49, Winfield 42

Clearwater 55, Mulvane 46

Central Plains League

Remington at Wichita Trinity

Other Games

Berean Academy 68, Ell-Saline 58

Blue Valley 50, Olathe Northwest 42

Brewster 54, Golden Plains 40

Hiawatha 55, Jackson Heights 39

Hutchinson Trinity at Salina Sacred Heart

Independence (Mo.) Truman 45, SM Northwest 23

Jetmore 42, Haviland 24

Little River 36, Goessel 24

Madison 75, Flinthills 15

Manhattan 44, Washburn Rural 34

McLouth 43, KC East 41

Ness City 43, Pawnee Heights 42

Palco 49, Western Plains 45

Topeka Seaman 46, Shawnee Heights 37

Tournaments

Basehor-Linwood

St. Teresa’s (Mo.) 68, KC Wyandotte 19 (seventh)

Park Hill, Mo. 54, Basehor-Linwood 39 (fifth)

Blue Valley North

Liberty, Mo. vs. Blue Springs (Mo.) South (fifth)

KC (Mo.) Metro 70, KC Washington 24 (seventh)

KC (Mo.) Hickman Mills 37, BV North 28 (third)

St. Thomas Aquinas 46, KC (Mo.) O’Hara 36 (championship).

Burlington

Iola 51, Paola 36

Sabetha 53, Labette County 48

Rossville 32, Santa Fe Trail 29

Topeka Hayden 46, Burlington 37

Coffeyville

KC (Mo.) Central 60, Dewey, Okla. 29

Parsons 55, Wichita Defenders 45

Quapaw, Okla. 38, Coffeyville JV 17

Andover 66, Coffeyville 20

Colby

Scott City 69, McCook, Neb. 26

Bishop Carroll 60, Liberal 23

Colby 46, Wichita South 25

Colorado Springs (Colo.) Pine Creek 45, Goodland 39

Eisenhower League

At Solomon

Wakefield 49, Elyria Christian 43

Solomon 58, Hope 53

Elwood

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 45, Wathena 29

Leavenworth Immaculata vs. St. Joseph (Mo.) Christian

Flint Hills League

At Emporia

West Franklin 38, Herington 22

Northern Heights vs. Mission Valley

Osage City 54, Council Grove 25

Lyndon vs. Chase County

Hi-Plains League

Elkhart 41, Hugoton 40

Hillsboro

Riley County vs. Republic County

Wamego 52, Sunrise Christian 49

Hoisington

Hoisington 52, Quivira Heights 35

Minneapolis 57, Ellinwood 30

Mid-Continent League

At Hays

Ellis vs. Stockton

Hill City vs. Osborne

Neodesha

Neodesha vs. Caney Valley (third)

Girard 62, Independence 31 (championship)

Oberlin

Hoxie 44, Quinter 37

Pike Trail League

At Concordia

Beloit St. John’s 36, Pike Valley 27

Rock Hills 42, Southern Cloud 25

Royal Valley

Wabaunsee 60, Chapman 47

Royal Valley 46, Pleasant Ridge 12

Santa Fe Trail League

At Ingalls

Deerfield 48, Colby Heartland 24

Ingalls 41, Moscow 19

SM South

Notre Dame de Sion 55, BV Northwest 44

Raytown, Mo. 45, SM South 34

Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo 44, SM West 40

Columbia (Mo.) Rockbridge 37, BV West 29

Tonganoxie

Lansing 50, Chanute 42

Silver Lake 31, Tonganoxie 21

Twin Lakes League

At Lincoln

Chase 51, Tescott 23 (seventh)

Wilson 47, Tipton 31 (third)

Lincoln 71, Natoma 53 (fifth)

Lucas-Luray 42, Sylvan Grove 34 (championship).

