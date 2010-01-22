East succumbs to Gardner duo's 62 points

DODGE CITY — By the time East made its comeback Thursday night, Gardner-Edgerton's Conner Langrehr and Bubba Starling began dominating the game.

Gardner defeated East 78-73 in a Dodge City Tournament of Champions quarterfinal game.

Gardner advances to the semifinals and will play Dodge City. East, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A, meets Shawnee Mission South in a 3:30 p.m. losers bracket game.

Langrehr scored 32 points, including 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. Starling scored 30 points with 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.

"We played a really good team and we're proud of how we played," Gardner coach Jeff Langrehr said. "I know they are extremely well-coached and very, very talented, obviously. I was just really happy that we were even in there to compete like that."

East (7-2) didn't look right until the third quarter. In the first half, East forced two turnovers, shot 39 percent to Gardner's 45 percent and trailed 38-29.

The third quarter was East basketball. The Blue Aces forced seven turnovers, went on an 11-0 run and made 11 of 19 shots. Jalen Love scored eight of his 16 points and East led 53-49.

"We came out of the gates a little lackluster in the first half and we got to the locker room and kind of got their minds right," East coach Ron Allen said. "I thought they came out in the third quarter and played like they were capable."

Langrehr broke a 68-all tie with a three with two minutes left and East never got the lead back. Gardner (7-3) made 7 of 8 free throws to seal it.

"They didn't buckle under the pressure," Allen said.

East is hoping this loss will help propel it like Heights' lone loss last year to Hutchinson in McPherson's midseason tournament.

"This loss is not going to destroy us, it's actually going to make us stronger," Allen said. "This is the time for something like that to occur so we can build on this. I'm disappointed, I'm always disappointed when we lose, but I'm not blown away because I'm still encouraged that this basketball team is going to have a bright future this year."

Gardner-Edgerton19 19 11 29 — 78 Wichita East14 15 24 20 — 73

GARDNER-EDGERTON: Langrehr 9 10-10 32, Starling 9 11-15 30, Newsome 2 3-3 7, Juenemann 1 1-2 4, Jones 1 0-0 3, Haas 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 (7) 25-30 78.

EAST: Love 6 3-3 16, Williams 7 0-1 14, Rogers 5 0-0 13, Johnson 3 0-0 8, Walton 3 1-1 7, Carter 3 0-0 6, Duque 1 2-4 4. Totals 30 (6) 7-10 73.

Heights 69, Manhattan 52 — Heights followed Evan Wessel and Perry Ellis into tonight's semifinals. Ellis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Wessel had 19 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, four steals and one block.

Heights' defense had to stay patient against the sharp-shooting threats of Manhattan. Zach Nelson and Connor Brooks each had 17 points.

Heights (7-2) used a big advantage inside and on the glass. Heights out-rebounded Manhattan 38-21 and had 23 second-chance points.

"We told the kids they won't be able to make enough threes to beat us if we stayed patient defensively and rebounded and ran the break, and we did a good job of that," Heights coach Joe Auer said.

Wessel scored 11 points in the second quarter as Manhattan trimmed Heights' lead to five twice, but a 10-3 run to end the quarter pushed Heights' lead back to double digits, 35-23 at half.

Manhattan cut the deficit to single digits three times in the third quarter, but each time Heights answered with its pressure defense.

Ellis scored 11 points in the second half and the is awaiting a rematch against Hutchinson, which gave Heights its only loss last year at the McPherson tournament.

"It's real important because we lost last year to them and we just wanted to get the chance to play them again," Ellis said.

Manhattan10 13 16 13 — 52 Wichita Heights18 17 21 13 — 69

MANHATTAN: Nelson 6 2-2 17, Brooks 5 3-4 17, Kern 2 1-4 5, Ty. Francis 2 0-0 4, Stitt 2 0-0 4, Wilkinson 1 1-2 3, Giambrone 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 (7) 7-12 52.

HEIGHTS: Ellis 8 3-3 20, Wessel 7 3-4 19, Moore 4 2-3 12, Dobbins 4 0-0 11, Degraffenread 1 0-0 2, Bradley 1 0-0 2, Owens 1 0-2 2, Riley 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 (8) 9-14 69.

Hutchinson 41, Hays 37 — Hutchinson outlasted Hays, led by Geneo Grissom's 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Hays got within 36-34 with 1:16 to go, but Scott Weber made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Hays' Tyler Rathke had a game-high 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Hutchinson8 15 6 12 — 41 Hays11 9 7 10 — 37

HUTCHINSON: Grissom 11, Weber 10, Des. Dinwidie 6, Goetz 6, Turner 3, Goodwin 2, Dev. Dinwiddie 2, Boyd 1. Totals 17 (3) 10-19 47.

HAYS: Rathke 13, Pfeifer 11, Gaughan 6, Bombardier 4, Meyer 3. Totals 15 (1) 6-10 37.

Dodge City 55, SM South 38

SM South7 9 9 13 — 38 Dodge City14 15 10 16 — 55

SM SOUTH: Spradling 14, Moyer 9, Christie 7, Stacker 4, Rodden 2, Hodch 2. Totals 15 (5) 3-5 38.

DODGE CITY: Williams 19, Hogan 12, Head 11, Morin 7, Howarth 4, Hallman 2. Totals 19 (3) 14-20 55.