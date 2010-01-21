Varsity Basketball

January 21, 2010 12:00 AM

Thursday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 21)

Boys

Tournaments

Basehor-Linwood

Lenexa St. James 63, Ottawa 61

Basehor-Linwood 79, Platte County (Mo.) 60

Burrton

Burrton 60, Fairfield 53

Little River 64, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

Berean Academy 64, Goessel 31

Peabody-Burns 62, Pretty Prairie 59

Canton-Galva

SE-Saline vs. Ell-Saline

Wichita Homeschool 63, Canton-Galva 52

Rock Creek vs. Douglass

Sedgwick vs. Bennington

Chanute

Bishop Carroll vs. Emporia

Goddard 51, Andover Central 46

Joplin (Mo.) vs. Olathe North

Chanute vs. Shawnee Heights

Chaparral

Conway Springs 41, Mulvane 37

Winfield 58, Kingman 57

Cheyenne

Northern Valley vs. Logan

Palco vs. Ness City

Coffeyville

Andover 77, Wichita Defenders 51

KC (Mo.) Central 120, Coffeyville JV 54

Coffeyville 65, Quapaw, Okla. 22

KC Harmon 77, Dewey, Okla. 47

Colby

Wichita West 73, Scott City 57

Liberal 67, Goodland 41

McCook, Neb. 36, Wichita South 27

Ulysses 62, Colby 43

Dodge City

Hutchinson 41, Hays 37

Wichita Heights 69, Manhattan 52

Gardner-Edgerton 78, Wichita East 73

Dodge City 55, SM South 38

El Dorado

Great Bend 57, Campus 44

Kapaun Mount Carmel 71, Circle 39

El Dorado 56, Wichita Trinity 53

Wichita Collegiate 72, Newton 36

Elwood

Elwood 72, Kickapoo Nation 32

Maur Hill-Mount Academy vs. Mound City

Flint Hills League

At Emporia

Mission Valley 52, West Franklin 50

Northern Heights 73, Chase County 39

Herington 49, Council Grove 30

Osage City vs. Lyndon

Halstead

Haven 53, Garden Plain 44

Inman 56, Andale 48

Hi-Plains League

Cimarron 48, Satanta 14

Hillsboro

Hillsboro 48, Marion 47

Thomas More Prep 50, Republic County 44

Hoisington

Ellinwood 39, Victoria 31

LaCrosse 57, Otis-Bison 46

Liberal (Mo.)

Pittsburg Colgan 44, Liberal, Mo. 37

Joplin (Mo.) Jefferson vs. Galena

McPherson

BV Northwest 54, Wichita North 50

Maize 55, Lawrence Free State 49

Derby 58, Buhler 50

McPherson 64, BV West 46

Mid-Continent League

Phillipsburg 54, Norton 39

Smith Center vs. WaKeeney

Nemaha Valley

Jackson Heights 55, Horton 21

Nemaha Valley 53, Troy 28

Hiawatha 39, Marysville 37

Falls City, Neb. 49, St. Marys 36

Neodesha

Cherryvale 59, Girard 38 (fifth)

Neodesha 41, Fredonia 39 (seventh)

Oberlin

Quinter 67, Oberlin 39

Hoxie 71, Rawlins County 48

Pike Trail League

At Concordia

Beloit St. John's 48, Flint Hills Christian 29

Pike Valley 61, Southern Cloud 45

Pleasanton

NE-Arma vs. Pleasanton

Uniontown vs. Prairie View

Central Heights 52, Humboldt 23

Crest 37, Jayhawk-Linn 19

Royal Valley

Pleasant Ridge 63, Chapman 44

Wabaunsee 53, Royal Valley 40

Salina

SM East 64, Abilene 42

Salina Sacred Heart 62, Salina South 48

Santa Fe Trail League

Rolla at Moscow

SE-Cherokee

Columbus 75, Frontenac 60

Oswego 59, St. Paul 36

Marmaton Valley vs. SE-Cherokee

Riverton vs. Baxter Springs

SM West

KC Wyandotte vs. KC East

BV North 89, SM North 55

Olathe Northwest 64, KC Christian 21

SM West 52, Blue Valley 35

Sterling

Sterling 67, Wichita Independent 49

Hutchinson Trinity 47, Ellsworth 32

Remington 51, Beloit 43

St. John

Larned 52, Lyons 37

St. John 47, Nickerson 55

Pratt 71, Claflin 41

St. Thomas Aquinas

Grandview (Mo.) 63, Washburn Rural 54

Bishop Miege 80, Trinity-Word of Life 62

St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Shawnee Mill Valley 39

SM Northwest 58, KC (Mo.) Norheast 40

Topeka West

Topeka 94, Olathe Christian 74

Highland Park 71, KC Washington 45

Lawrence vs. Denver Lincoln

Wichita Northwest vs. Topeka West

Tonganoxie

Lansing 67, Atchison 55

Jefferson West 71, Don Bosco (Mo.) 57

Valley Center

Maize South 57, Garden City 43

Topeka Seaman 67, Wichita Southeast 66

Junction City 53, KC Schlagle 42

KC Turner 55, Valley Center 42

Others

Chetopa 61, Tyro Christian 52

Burlingame 60, Southern Coffey County 56

Parsons 56, Seneca, Mo. 48

Yates Center 70, Flinthills 46

Girls

Tournaments

Basehor-Linwood

St. Joe (Mo.) Benton 58, Platte County (Mo.) 48

Holton 52, Ottawa 35

Coffeyville

Andover 65, Quapaw, Okla. 41

KC (Mo.) Central 72, Parsons 56

Dewey, Okla. 43, Wichita Defenders 30

Colby

Liberal 43, McCook, Neb. 37

Bishop Carroll 69, Scott City 28

Goodland 38, Colby 27

Colorado Springs (Colo.) Pine Creek 25, Wichita South 21

Elwood

Lafayette JV 54, Elwood 51

Mound City 49, Doniphan West 22

Hi-Plains League

at Garden City C.C.

Elkhart 55, Sublette 42

Lakin 66, Leoti 51

Holcomb 44, Cimarron 33

Satanta 54, Stanton County 43

Southwestern Heights vs. Syracuse

Hillsboro

Thomas More Prep 61, Marion 55 (OT)

Hillsboro 42, Hesston 35

Hoisington

Victoria 34, Otis-Bison 29

Russell 53, LaCrosse 31

Liberal (Mo.)

Pittsburg Colgan 71, Bronaugh, Mo. 41

Galena vs. Golden City-Liberal (Mo.) winner

Mid-Continent League

Norton 47, WaKeeney 34

Smith Center 54, Phillipsburg 44

Neodesha

Pittsburg 45, Cherryvale 14 (fifth)

Fredonia 57, Erie 44 (seventh)

Oberlin

Rawlins County 33, Oberlin 31

Oakley 44, Quinter 26

Pike Trail League

At Concordia

Southern Cloud 34, Flint Hills Christian 15

Pike Valley 41, Lakeside 26

Pleasanton

Pleasanton vs. Crest

Jayhawk-Linn 41, Central Heights 34

NE-Arma vs. Humboldt

Uniontown 56, Prairie View 45

Royal Valley

Chapman 54, Pleasant Ridge 26

Royal Valley 54, Wabaunsee 51

Santa Fe Trail League

Rolla at Moscow

SM South

BV West 49, Raytown, Mo. 40

SM West 55, KC (Mo.) Notre Dame de Sion 47

Columbia (Mo.) Rockbridge 44, SM South 31

Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo 54, BV Northwest 31

South Central Border League

at Arkansas City

Oxford 37, West Elk 31

Caldwell vs. Udall

Sedan vs. Argonia

Cedar Vale/Dexter vs. South Haven

SE-Cherokee

Baxter Springs 55, Marmaton Valley 31

St. Paul 58, Frontenac 47

Oswego 59, SE-Cherokee 44

Riverton 63, Columbus 55

Tonganoxie

DeSoto 61, Jefferson West 56

Eudora 58, Atchison 33

Twin Valley League

Bern 37, BV-Randolph 32

Hanover 47, Onaga 46

Axtell 53, Wetmore 32

Frankfort 47, Clifton-Clyde 29

Valley Heights 41, Centralia 36

Others

Anderson County 46, Wellsville 38

Cheney 49, Smoky Valley 29

Gardner-Edgerton 71, Spring Hill 41

KC (Mo.) Lincoln 50, KC Sumner 40

Lebo 55, Hartford 38

Lenexa St. James 50, Baldwin 44

Miami, Okla. 53, Chetopa 21

SM East 53, SM North 37

Southern Coffey County 51, Burlingame 27

Washburn Rural 65, Topeka Highland Park 46

Yates Center 44, Flinthills 25

