Thursday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 21)

Boys
Tournaments
Basehor-Linwood
Lenexa St. James 63, Ottawa 61
Basehor-Linwood 79, Platte County (Mo.) 60
Burrton
Burrton 60, Fairfield 53
Little River 64, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
Berean Academy 64, Goessel 31
Peabody-Burns 62, Pretty Prairie 59
Canton-Galva
SE-Saline vs. Ell-Saline
Wichita Homeschool 63, Canton-Galva 52
Rock Creek vs. Douglass
Sedgwick vs. Bennington
Chanute
Bishop Carroll vs. Emporia
Goddard 51, Andover Central 46
Joplin (Mo.) vs. Olathe North
Chanute vs. Shawnee Heights
Chaparral
Conway Springs 41, Mulvane 37
Winfield 58, Kingman 57
Cheyenne
Northern Valley vs. Logan
Palco vs. Ness City
Coffeyville
Andover 77, Wichita Defenders 51
KC (Mo.) Central 120, Coffeyville JV 54
Coffeyville 65, Quapaw, Okla. 22
KC Harmon 77, Dewey, Okla. 47
Colby
Wichita West 73, Scott City 57
Liberal 67, Goodland 41
McCook, Neb. 36, Wichita South 27
Ulysses 62, Colby 43
Dodge City
Hutchinson 41, Hays 37
Wichita Heights 69, Manhattan 52
Gardner-Edgerton 78, Wichita East 73
Dodge City 55, SM South 38
El Dorado
Great Bend 57, Campus 44
Kapaun Mount Carmel 71, Circle 39
El Dorado 56, Wichita Trinity 53
Wichita Collegiate 72, Newton 36
Elwood
Elwood 72, Kickapoo Nation 32
Maur Hill-Mount Academy vs. Mound City
Flint Hills League
At Emporia
Mission Valley 52, West Franklin 50
Northern Heights 73, Chase County 39
Herington 49, Council Grove 30
Osage City vs. Lyndon
Halstead
Haven 53, Garden Plain 44
Inman 56, Andale 48
Hi-Plains League
Cimarron 48, Satanta 14
Hillsboro
Hillsboro 48, Marion 47
Thomas More Prep 50, Republic County 44
Hoisington
Ellinwood 39, Victoria 31
LaCrosse 57, Otis-Bison 46
Liberal (Mo.)
Pittsburg Colgan 44, Liberal, Mo. 37
Joplin (Mo.) Jefferson vs. Galena
McPherson
BV Northwest 54, Wichita North 50
Maize 55, Lawrence Free State 49
Derby 58, Buhler 50
McPherson 64, BV West 46
Mid-Continent League
Phillipsburg 54, Norton 39
Smith Center vs. WaKeeney
Nemaha Valley
Jackson Heights 55, Horton 21
Nemaha Valley 53, Troy 28
Hiawatha 39, Marysville 37
Falls City, Neb. 49, St. Marys 36
Neodesha
Cherryvale 59, Girard 38 (fifth)
Neodesha 41, Fredonia 39 (seventh)
Oberlin
Quinter 67, Oberlin 39
Hoxie 71, Rawlins County 48
Pike Trail League
At Concordia
Beloit St. John's 48, Flint Hills Christian 29
Pike Valley 61, Southern Cloud 45
Pleasanton
NE-Arma vs. Pleasanton
Uniontown vs. Prairie View
Central Heights 52, Humboldt 23
Crest 37, Jayhawk-Linn 19
Royal Valley
Pleasant Ridge 63, Chapman 44
Wabaunsee 53, Royal Valley 40
Salina
SM East 64, Abilene 42
Salina Sacred Heart 62, Salina South 48
Santa Fe Trail League
Rolla at Moscow
SE-Cherokee
Columbus 75, Frontenac 60
Oswego 59, St. Paul 36
Marmaton Valley vs. SE-Cherokee
Riverton vs. Baxter Springs
SM West
KC Wyandotte vs. KC East
BV North 89, SM North 55
Olathe Northwest 64, KC Christian 21
SM West 52, Blue Valley 35
Sterling
Sterling 67, Wichita Independent 49
Hutchinson Trinity 47, Ellsworth 32
Remington 51, Beloit 43
St. John
Larned 52, Lyons 37
St. John 47, Nickerson 55
Pratt 71, Claflin 41
St. Thomas Aquinas
Grandview (Mo.) 63, Washburn Rural 54
Bishop Miege 80, Trinity-Word of Life 62
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Shawnee Mill Valley 39
SM Northwest 58, KC (Mo.) Norheast 40
Topeka West
Topeka 94, Olathe Christian 74
Highland Park 71, KC Washington 45
Lawrence vs. Denver Lincoln
Wichita Northwest vs. Topeka West
Tonganoxie
Lansing 67, Atchison 55
Jefferson West 71, Don Bosco (Mo.) 57
Valley Center
Maize South 57, Garden City 43
Topeka Seaman 67, Wichita Southeast 66
Junction City 53, KC Schlagle 42
KC Turner 55, Valley Center 42
Others
Chetopa 61, Tyro Christian 52
Burlingame 60, Southern Coffey County 56
Parsons 56, Seneca, Mo. 48
Yates Center 70, Flinthills 46
Girls
Tournaments
Basehor-Linwood
St. Joe (Mo.) Benton 58, Platte County (Mo.) 48
Holton 52, Ottawa 35
Coffeyville
Andover 65, Quapaw, Okla. 41
KC (Mo.) Central 72, Parsons 56
Dewey, Okla. 43, Wichita Defenders 30
Colby
Liberal 43, McCook, Neb. 37
Bishop Carroll 69, Scott City 28
Goodland 38, Colby 27
Colorado Springs (Colo.) Pine Creek 25, Wichita South 21
Elwood
Lafayette JV 54, Elwood 51
Mound City 49, Doniphan West 22
Hi-Plains League
at Garden City C.C.
Elkhart 55, Sublette 42
Lakin 66, Leoti 51
Holcomb 44, Cimarron 33
Satanta 54, Stanton County 43
Southwestern Heights vs. Syracuse
Hillsboro
Thomas More Prep 61, Marion 55 (OT)
Hillsboro 42, Hesston 35
Hoisington
Victoria 34, Otis-Bison 29
Russell 53, LaCrosse 31
Liberal (Mo.)
Pittsburg Colgan 71, Bronaugh, Mo. 41
Galena vs. Golden City-Liberal (Mo.) winner
Mid-Continent League
Norton 47, WaKeeney 34
Smith Center 54, Phillipsburg 44
Neodesha
Pittsburg 45, Cherryvale 14 (fifth)
Fredonia 57, Erie 44 (seventh)
Oberlin
Rawlins County 33, Oberlin 31
Oakley 44, Quinter 26
Pike Trail League
At Concordia
Southern Cloud 34, Flint Hills Christian 15
Pike Valley 41, Lakeside 26
Pleasanton
Pleasanton vs. Crest
Jayhawk-Linn 41, Central Heights 34
NE-Arma vs. Humboldt
Uniontown 56, Prairie View 45
Royal Valley
Chapman 54, Pleasant Ridge 26
Royal Valley 54, Wabaunsee 51
Santa Fe Trail League
Rolla at Moscow
SM South
BV West 49, Raytown, Mo. 40
SM West 55, KC (Mo.) Notre Dame de Sion 47
Columbia (Mo.) Rockbridge 44, SM South 31
Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo 54, BV Northwest 31
South Central Border League
at Arkansas City
Oxford 37, West Elk 31
Caldwell vs. Udall
Sedan vs. Argonia
Cedar Vale/Dexter vs. South Haven
SE-Cherokee
Baxter Springs 55, Marmaton Valley 31
St. Paul 58, Frontenac 47
Oswego 59, SE-Cherokee 44
Riverton 63, Columbus 55
Tonganoxie
DeSoto 61, Jefferson West 56
Eudora 58, Atchison 33
Twin Valley League
Bern 37, BV-Randolph 32
Hanover 47, Onaga 46
Axtell 53, Wetmore 32
Frankfort 47, Clifton-Clyde 29
Valley Heights 41, Centralia 36
Others
Anderson County 46, Wellsville 38
Cheney 49, Smoky Valley 29
Gardner-Edgerton 71, Spring Hill 41
KC (Mo.) Lincoln 50, KC Sumner 40
Lebo 55, Hartford 38
Lenexa St. James 50, Baldwin 44
Miami, Okla. 53, Chetopa 21
SM East 53, SM North 37
Southern Coffey County 51, Burlingame 27
Washburn Rural 65, Topeka Highland Park 46
Yates Center 44, Flinthills 25
