Tonight's basketball schedule (Jan. 19)

Tonight's Games

Girls-only games start at about 7:30

City League

East at Northwest

Goddard at Bishop Carroll

Heights at South

Kapaun Mount Carmel at North

West at Southeast

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale at Buhler

Arkansas City at Maize

Campus at Salina Central

Circle at El Dorado

Clearwater at Mulvane

McPherson at Hutchinson

Newton at Salina South

Rose Hill at Andover Central

Valley Center at Derby

Wellington at Augusta

Other Area Games

Little River at Hutchinson Central Christian

Area Tournaments

Boys

Burrton—Little River vs. Pretty Prairie, 6:15 p.m.; Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Peabody-Burns, 8.

Canton-Galva—SE-Saline vs. Rock Creek, 6 p.m.; Ell-Saline vs. Douglass, 7:45.

Eisenhower League at Solomon—Wakefield vs. Solomon, 7:30 p.m.; Centre vs. White City, 7:30.

Halstead—Inman vs. Rose Hill, 6 p.m.; Andale vs. Halstead, 7:30.

Hillsboro—Riley County vs. Marion, 4:45 p.m.; Hillsboro vs. Sunrise Christian, 8:15.

Hoisington—LaCrosse vs. Minneapolis, 4:45 p.m.; Hoisington vs. Otis-Bison, 8:15.

Pratt Skyline—Cunningham vs. Norwich, 3:30 p.m.; Kinsley vs. South Barber, 5; Attica vs. W. Word of Life, 6:30; Stafford vs. Pratt Skyline, 8.

South Central Border League—Sedan at Cedar Vale-Dexter, 6 p.m.; West Elk at Central-Burden, 6:30; Oxford at South Haven, 6:30; Caldwell at Udall, 6:30.

Sterling—Belle Plaine-Ellsworth loser vs. Bluestem-Trinity loser, 4:30 p.m.; Wichita Independent vs. Beloit, 6; Remington vs. Sterling, 7:30.

St. John—Medicine Lodge vs. Larned, 6:30 p.m.; Lyons vs. Macksville, 8:15.

Girls

Eisenhower League at Solomon—Wakefield vs. Centre, 6 p.m.; Hope vs. White City, 6.

Hillsboro—Riley County vs. Marion, 3 p.m.; Sunrise at Hillsboro, 6:30.

Hoisington—Russell vs. Minneapolis, 3 p.m.; Victoria vs. Hoisington, 6:30.