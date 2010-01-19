Tonight's basketball schedule (Jan. 19)

Tonight's Games
Girls-only games start at about 7:30
City League
East at Northwest
Goddard at Bishop Carroll
Heights at South
Kapaun Mount Carmel at North
West at Southeast
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale at Buhler
Arkansas City at Maize
Campus at Salina Central
Circle at El Dorado
Clearwater at Mulvane
McPherson at Hutchinson
Newton at Salina South
Rose Hill at Andover Central
Valley Center at Derby
Wellington at Augusta
Other Area Games
Little River at Hutchinson Central Christian
Area Tournaments
Boys
Burrton—Little River vs. Pretty Prairie, 6:15 p.m.; Hutchinson Central Christian vs. Peabody-Burns, 8.
Canton-Galva—SE-Saline vs. Rock Creek, 6 p.m.; Ell-Saline vs. Douglass, 7:45.
Eisenhower League at Solomon—Wakefield vs. Solomon, 7:30 p.m.; Centre vs. White City, 7:30.
Halstead—Inman vs. Rose Hill, 6 p.m.; Andale vs. Halstead, 7:30.
Hillsboro—Riley County vs. Marion, 4:45 p.m.; Hillsboro vs. Sunrise Christian, 8:15.
Hoisington—LaCrosse vs. Minneapolis, 4:45 p.m.; Hoisington vs. Otis-Bison, 8:15.
Pratt Skyline—Cunningham vs. Norwich, 3:30 p.m.; Kinsley vs. South Barber, 5; Attica vs. W. Word of Life, 6:30; Stafford vs. Pratt Skyline, 8.
South Central Border League—Sedan at Cedar Vale-Dexter, 6 p.m.; West Elk at Central-Burden, 6:30; Oxford at South Haven, 6:30; Caldwell at Udall, 6:30.
Sterling—Belle Plaine-Ellsworth loser vs. Bluestem-Trinity loser, 4:30 p.m.; Wichita Independent vs. Beloit, 6; Remington vs. Sterling, 7:30.
St. John—Medicine Lodge vs. Larned, 6:30 p.m.; Lyons vs. Macksville, 8:15.
Girls
Eisenhower League at Solomon—Wakefield vs. Centre, 6 p.m.; Hope vs. White City, 6.
Hillsboro—Riley County vs. Marion, 3 p.m.; Sunrise at Hillsboro, 6:30.
Hoisington—Russell vs. Minneapolis, 3 p.m.; Victoria vs. Hoisington, 6:30.
