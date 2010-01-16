Collegiate halts Haven

HAVEN — Quite a few superb boys basketball teams have passed through Collegiate under Mitch Fiegel's tenure.

He has had good teams and elite teams, such as last year's state championship team.

It's too early to tell where this team will end up, but as the Spartans proved Friday night with their 91-50 win over Haven, they have potential.

"They're not concerned, on this team, about who gets the points, as long as we get the points," Fiegel said. "When you have that mentality and you have a group that's really dialed in, well, that's when you have the opportunity to be among the elite teams."

Haven entered the game tied with Collegiate atop the league standings with identical 3-0 records.

But when the Spartans are at their best, as they were through three quarters Friday, teams can only hope to survive the run. Haven did not, as Collegiate scored 30 first-quarter points and led 81-41 after three quarters.

"It was really fun out there," senior Bryce Cornejo said. "It's fun to watch, it's fun to coach and it's really fun to play. You can just tell we're having fun out there, going hard and being unselfish."

At first, it was the height of Tre Bailey causing problems for the Wildcats. Bailey scored Collegiate's first seven points and sparked a run that grew to 23-4 with two minutes left in the quarter.

"When you come out and play that well against one of the better league opponents, yeah you have to feel pretty good about it," Bailey said.

When Haven switched to zone, Blake Jablonski cashed in with six three-pointers for all 18 of his points.

"Blake's the best shooter we've ever had," Fiegel said. "That's a bold statement because we've had some really good ones, but when he's in a groove we haven't had any better than Blake Jablonski."

Haven was never able to dictate the tempo of the game, turning the ball over 18 times and shooting 19 fewer times than Collegiate. Devin Callon led all scorers with 19 points.

"We knew we need to come out and handle their pressure and slow the game down," Haven coach Dwight Roper said. "We needed not to get sped up. They did a great job of doing that, though."

Collegiate finished with eight scorers above eight points. Kevin Richardson and Doug Burton added a combined 18 points off the bench.

The victory gives the Spartans (8-0) sole possession of first place.

"If you're going to play the game the right way, you're going to have to play the game with passion," Fiegel said. "In order to do that, you can't take nights off."

Collegiate30 21 30 10 — 91 Haven9 17 15 9 — 50

COLLEGIATE: Cornejo 7, Fiegel 7, Jablonski 18, LeMaster 5, Bailey 13, Taylor 4, Richardson 10, Phox 4, Burton 8, Clark 5, Tisdale 3, Adams 4, Morris 1, Short 2. Totals 32 (11) 16-27 91.

HAVEN: Callon 19, Perriman 2, Headings 3, Foster 4, Osborn 5, Borntrager 1, Snodgrass 2, Childs 5, Knepp 2, Marks 3, Miller 4. Totals 14 (2) 16-27 50.