Varsity Basketball

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 15)

January 15, 2010 12:00 AM

Boys scores

City League

East 66, North 53

Bishop Carroll 47, South 33

Kapaun Mount Carmel 76, West 50

Northwest 60, Southeast 49

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 61, Kingman 33

Andover Central 57, Andale 37

Arkansas City 56, Valley Center 46

Augusta 57, Circle 47

Derby 46, Salina Central 45

Hutchinson 49, Goddard 38

Maize 77, Salina South 49

McPherson 79, Winfield 38

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Wellington 59, El Dorado 58 (OT)

Central Plains

Cheney 54, Chaparral 42

Douglass 46, Conway Springs 42

Garden Plain 56, Wichita Independent 39

Medicine Lodge 57, Belle Plaine 46

Wichita Trinity 73, Bluestem 34

MCAA

Hesston 51, Ellinwood 33

Marion 66, Hoisington 50

Nickerson 64, Lyons 40

Smoky Valley 49, Sterling 40

Wichita Collegiate 91, Haven 50

Other area games

Berean Academy 44, Hutchinson Trinity 28

Burrton 69, Attica 49

Caldwell at Elk Valley

Cedar Vale-Dexter at Central-Burden

Eureka at Burlington

Goessel 48, Bennington 44

Hutchinson Central Christian at Stafford

Inman 68, Canton-Galva 24

Lawrence Bishop Seabury at Wichita Word of Life

Lebo 53, Flinthills 37

Liberal 55, Maize South 36

Madison 56, Hartford 52

Moundridge 70, Peabody-Burns 55

Norwich at Pretty Prairie

Pratt 53, Ulysses 25

Pratt Skyline at Fairfield

Remington 70, Little River 43

Sedan 54, West Elk 34

Sedgwick 43, Ell-Saline 38

South Barber 50, Cunningham 29

South Haven 68, Argonia 42

Udall at Oxford

Wichita Defenders 57, Flint Hills Christian 28

Other games

Ashland 76, Bucklin 58

Basehor-Linwwod 65, Bonner Springs 46

Baxter Springs 58, Frontenac 55

Beloit 66, Minneapolis 57

Bishop Miege 74, Blue Valley 42

BV North 48, BV West 40

BV Northwest 52, St. Thomas Aquinas 43

BV_Randolph 51, Rock Hills 46

Beloit 66, Minneapolis 57

Burlington 49, Eureka 23

Central Heights 63, Prairie View 33

Chanute 81, Labette County 76

Chetopa 60, NE-Arma 43

Claflin 57, Victoria 52 (OT)

Clay Center 53, Abilene 43

Coffeyville 62, Iola 49

Colby 68, Hoxie 63

Columbus 63, Independence 51

Concordia 56, Chapman 39

Council Grove 59, Chase County 33

Crest 61, Altoona-Midway 26

DeSoto 49, Eudora 40

Ellis 49, Hill City 42

Fort Scott 61, Girard 32

Fowler 70, South Central 47

Galena 65, SE-Cherokee 43

Gardner-Edgerton 55, Ottawa 53

Goodland 59, Rawlins County 43

Hays 62, Junction City 53

Hiawatha 41, Sabetha 31

Holcomb 73, Stanton County 50

Holton 63, Effingham 52

Hugoton 52, Elkhart 23

Humboldt 63, Cherryvale 51

Jefferson North 47, Horton 42

KC Christian 61, Wathena 54

KC Harmon 63, KC Wyandotte 59

KC Piper 61, Tonganoxie 55

Lakeside 58, Southern Cloud 37

Lakin 57, Leoti 50

Leavenworth 74, SM North 63

Leavenworth Immaculata 65, McLouth 59 (2OT)

Lenexa St. James 67, KC Ward 41

Lincoln 57, Lucas-Luray 31

Lyndon 65, Northern Heights 37

Manhattan 43, Shawnee Heights 35

Minneapolis 66, Beloit 57

Moscow 42, Ingalls 40

Nemaha Valley 50, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 40

Norton 42, WaKeeney 33

Oakley 69, St. Francis 36

Olathe East 56, Olathe Northwest 47

Olpe 71, Marais des Cygnes 19

Osage City 60, West Franklin 35

Osawatomie 55, Wellsville 37

Oswego 55, St. Paul 41

Otis-Bison 43, LaCrosse 39

Paola 52, Baldwin 36

Pawnee Heights 58, Greensburg 56

Pittsburg 43, Parsons 42

Pittsburg Colgan 62, Uniontown 35

Plainville 68, Smith Center 40

Quinter 60, Oberlin 33

Quivira Heights 84, Kinsley 41

Rock Creek 65, Wabaunsee 21

Rolla 57, Deerfield 54

Royal Valley 52, Jefferson West 50

Salina Sacred Heart 56, Ellsworth 33

Scott City 86, Thomas More Prep 38

SE-Saline 44, Republic County 37

Shawnee Mill Valley 53, Lansing 42

SM East 46, SM West 37

SM Northwest 57, SM South 55

Solomon 50, Pike Valley 43

Southwestern Heights 40, Sublette 37

Spearville 68, Jetmore 36

Spring Hill 57, Louisburg 50

St. John's Military 56, Flint Hills Job Corps 52

St. Marys 70, Cair Paravel 64

Stockton 61, Phillipsburg 52

Sylvan Grove 47, Natoma 28

Topeka Hayden 50, Topeka West 41

Topeka 45, Topeka Highland Park 43

Washburn Rural 52, Emporia 51

Waverly 53, Southern Coffey County 40

Wilson 69, Tescott 37

Tournaments

At Colby

Tribune 38, Brewster 17

Cheylin 52, Healy 46

Golden Plains 42, Triplains 34

Sharon Springs 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

Girls scores

City League

Bishop Carroll 70, South 17

East 54, North 53

Kapaun Mount Carmel 50, West 15

Southeast 49, Northwest 36

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover Central 45, Andale 35

Andover 58, Kingman 30

Circle 73, Augusta 33

Goddard 42, Hutchinson 29

Maize 46, Salina South 35

McPherson 48, Winfield 34

Salina Central 45, Derby 17

Valley Center 29, Arkansas City 22

Wellington 49, El Dorado 44

Central Plains

Bluestem 48, Wichita Trinity 44

Cheney 62, Chaparral 34

Douglass 40, Conway Springs 39 (OT)

Garden Plain 68, Wichita Independent 42

Medicine Lodge 63, Belle Plaine 26

MCAA

Hesston 45, Ellinwood 31

Marion 62, Hoisington 46

Nickerson 52, Lyons 39

Smoky Valley 67, Sterling 44

Wichita Collegiate 59, Haven 33

Other area games

Argonia 53, South Haven 34

Berean Academy 59, Hutchinson Trinity 27

Burlington 62, Eureka 36

Burrton at Attica

Caldwell at Elk Valley

Cedar Vale-Dexter 68, Central-Burden 28

Ell-Saline 32, Sedgwick 29

Goessel 43, Bennington 36

Lebo 64, Flinthills 20

Hartford at Madison

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Stafford 15

Inman 49, Canton-Galva 43

Lawrence Bishop Seabury at Wichita Word of Life

Liberal 61, Maize South 43

Little River at Remington

Moundridge 50, Peabody-Burns 31

Norwich at Pretty Prairie

Pratt 37, Ulysses 35 (OT)

Pratt Skyline 61, Fairfield 16

Sedan 57, West Elk 31

South Barber 49, Cunningham 31

Udall 49, Oxford 45

Other games

Abilene 50, Clay Center 39

Altoona-Midway 48, Crest 18

Archie, Mo. 53, Pleasanton 11

Baldwin 54, Paola 41

Basehor-Linwood 48, Bonner Springs 28

Beloit 58, Minneapolis 45

Bern 56, Linn 44

BV West 48, BV North 45

Central Heights 35, Prairie View 25

Chanute 63, Labette County 55

Cherryvale 59, Humboldt 16

Claflin 46, Victoria 42 (OT)

Colby 24, Hoxie 22

Columbus 36, Independence 25

Concordia 77, Chapman 44

Dodge City 45, Great Bend 21

Elkhart 45, Hugoton 32

Frontenac 57, Baxter Springs 46

Girard 55, Fort Scott 33

Greensburg 52, Pawnee Heights 46

Hill City 50, Ellis 47

Holcomb 69, Stanton County 53

Holton 52, Effingham 24

Iola 45, Coffeyville 24

Jackson Heights 41, Troy 31

Jefferson North 58, Horton 48

Jefferson West 36, Royal Valley 35

KC (Mo.) Barstow 51, KC Maranatha 36

KC Christian 59, Wathena 21

KC Piper 49, Tonganoxie 45

Lakeside 42, Southern Cloud 40

Lakin 57, Leoti 43

Lansing 40, Shawnee Mill Valley 30

Lawrence Free State 57, Olathe North 40

Lenexa St. James 53, KC Ward 46

Lincoln 54, Lucas-Luray 41

Lyndon 51, Northern Heights 40

Manhattan 47, Shawnee Heights 40 (OT)

Maur Hill-Mount Academy 52, Nemaha Valley 38

McLouth 76, Leavenworth Immaculata 71 (3OT)

NE-Arma 31, Chetopa 18

Norton 56, WaKeeney 37

Oberlin 60, Quinter 42

Olathe East 53, Olathe Northwest 28

Olathe South 55, Lawrence 37

Olpe 61, Marais des Cygnes 16

Osage City 48, West Franklin 23

Ottawa 50, Gardner-Edgerton 45

Phillipsburg 48, Stockton 40

Pike Valley 47, Solomon 37

Pittsburg 49, Parsons 43

Pittsburg Colgan 63, Uniontown 35

Quivira Heights 47, Kinsley 41

Republic County 62, SE-Saline 56

Rock Creek 48, Wabaunsee 39

Rock Hills 40, BV-Randolph 35

Rolla 61, Deerfield 57

Sabetha 51, Hiawatha 22

Salina Sacred Heart 56, Ellsworth 52

St. John 50, Larned 37

St. Paul 57, Oswego 38

Silver Lake 46, Riley County 20

Smith Center 55, Plainville 51

SM North 53, Leavenworth 42

SM South 49, SM Northwest 44

South Central 60, Fowler 38

Southwestern Heights 68, Sublette 28

Spearville 67, Jetmore 39

Spring Hill 52, Louisburg 44

St. John 50, Larned 37

Sylvan Grove 49, Natoma 48

Thomas More Prep 63, Scott City 29

Tipton 54, Chase 45

Topeka Hayden 57, Topeka West 26

Topeka 55, Topeka Highland Park 47

Valley Falls 43, Pleasant Ridge 29

Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 38

Tournaments

At Colby

Brewster 42, Golden Plains 37

Dighton 50, Triplains 18

Tribune 56, Sharon Springs 53

Weskan 65, Wheatland-Grinnell 29

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals

    Down 10 with 6 minutes left in the semifinals of the MAYB Nationals, Bol Bol's Midwest Flight team walked off the court in protest of the officials. (Aug. 6, 2017)

Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals

Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals 1:18

Bol Bol's team walks off court in MAYB Nationals
Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship 1:35

Highlights from 2021 Kansas Players MAYB National Championship
Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes 1:37

Hot Cheetos are the star of two weird Wichita dishes

View More Video