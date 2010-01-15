Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 15)

Boys scores
City League
East 66, North 53
Bishop Carroll 47, South 33
Kapaun Mount Carmel 76, West 50
Northwest 60, Southeast 49
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 61, Kingman 33
Andover Central 57, Andale 37
Arkansas City 56, Valley Center 46
Augusta 57, Circle 47
Derby 46, Salina Central 45
Hutchinson 49, Goddard 38
Maize 77, Salina South 49
McPherson 79, Winfield 38
Wellington 59, El Dorado 58 (OT)
Central Plains
Cheney 54, Chaparral 42
Douglass 46, Conway Springs 42
Garden Plain 56, Wichita Independent 39
Medicine Lodge 57, Belle Plaine 46
Wichita Trinity 73, Bluestem 34
MCAA
Hesston 51, Ellinwood 33
Marion 66, Hoisington 50
Nickerson 64, Lyons 40
Smoky Valley 49, Sterling 40
Wichita Collegiate 91, Haven 50
Other area games
Berean Academy 44, Hutchinson Trinity 28
Burrton 69, Attica 49
Caldwell at Elk Valley
Cedar Vale-Dexter at Central-Burden
Eureka at Burlington
Goessel 48, Bennington 44
Hutchinson Central Christian at Stafford
Inman 68, Canton-Galva 24
Lawrence Bishop Seabury at Wichita Word of Life
Lebo 53, Flinthills 37
Liberal 55, Maize South 36
Madison 56, Hartford 52
Moundridge 70, Peabody-Burns 55
Norwich at Pretty Prairie
Pratt 53, Ulysses 25
Pratt Skyline at Fairfield
Remington 70, Little River 43
Sedan 54, West Elk 34
Sedgwick 43, Ell-Saline 38
South Barber 50, Cunningham 29
South Haven 68, Argonia 42
Udall at Oxford
Wichita Defenders 57, Flint Hills Christian 28
Other games
Ashland 76, Bucklin 58
Basehor-Linwwod 65, Bonner Springs 46
Baxter Springs 58, Frontenac 55
Beloit 66, Minneapolis 57
Bishop Miege 74, Blue Valley 42
BV North 48, BV West 40
BV Northwest 52, St. Thomas Aquinas 43
BV_Randolph 51, Rock Hills 46
Burlington 49, Eureka 23
Central Heights 63, Prairie View 33
Chanute 81, Labette County 76
Chetopa 60, NE-Arma 43
Claflin 57, Victoria 52 (OT)
Clay Center 53, Abilene 43
Coffeyville 62, Iola 49
Colby 68, Hoxie 63
Columbus 63, Independence 51
Concordia 56, Chapman 39
Council Grove 59, Chase County 33
Crest 61, Altoona-Midway 26
DeSoto 49, Eudora 40
Ellis 49, Hill City 42
Fort Scott 61, Girard 32
Fowler 70, South Central 47
Galena 65, SE-Cherokee 43
Gardner-Edgerton 55, Ottawa 53
Goodland 59, Rawlins County 43
Hays 62, Junction City 53
Hiawatha 41, Sabetha 31
Holcomb 73, Stanton County 50
Holton 63, Effingham 52
Hugoton 52, Elkhart 23
Humboldt 63, Cherryvale 51
Jefferson North 47, Horton 42
KC Christian 61, Wathena 54
KC Harmon 63, KC Wyandotte 59
KC Piper 61, Tonganoxie 55
Lakeside 58, Southern Cloud 37
Lakin 57, Leoti 50
Leavenworth 74, SM North 63
Leavenworth Immaculata 65, McLouth 59 (2OT)
Lenexa St. James 67, KC Ward 41
Lincoln 57, Lucas-Luray 31
Lyndon 65, Northern Heights 37
Manhattan 43, Shawnee Heights 35
Moscow 42, Ingalls 40
Nemaha Valley 50, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 40
Norton 42, WaKeeney 33
Oakley 69, St. Francis 36
Olathe East 56, Olathe Northwest 47
Olpe 71, Marais des Cygnes 19
Osage City 60, West Franklin 35
Osawatomie 55, Wellsville 37
Oswego 55, St. Paul 41
Otis-Bison 43, LaCrosse 39
Paola 52, Baldwin 36
Pawnee Heights 58, Greensburg 56
Pittsburg 43, Parsons 42
Pittsburg Colgan 62, Uniontown 35
Plainville 68, Smith Center 40
Quinter 60, Oberlin 33
Quivira Heights 84, Kinsley 41
Rock Creek 65, Wabaunsee 21
Rolla 57, Deerfield 54
Royal Valley 52, Jefferson West 50
Salina Sacred Heart 56, Ellsworth 33
Scott City 86, Thomas More Prep 38
SE-Saline 44, Republic County 37
Shawnee Mill Valley 53, Lansing 42
SM East 46, SM West 37
SM Northwest 57, SM South 55
Solomon 50, Pike Valley 43
Southwestern Heights 40, Sublette 37
Spearville 68, Jetmore 36
Spring Hill 57, Louisburg 50
St. John's Military 56, Flint Hills Job Corps 52
St. Marys 70, Cair Paravel 64
Stockton 61, Phillipsburg 52
Sylvan Grove 47, Natoma 28
Topeka Hayden 50, Topeka West 41
Topeka 45, Topeka Highland Park 43
Washburn Rural 52, Emporia 51
Waverly 53, Southern Coffey County 40
Wilson 69, Tescott 37
Tournaments
At Colby
Tribune 38, Brewster 17
Cheylin 52, Healy 46
Golden Plains 42, Triplains 34
Sharon Springs 62, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
Girls scores
City League
Bishop Carroll 70, South 17
East 54, North 53
Kapaun Mount Carmel 50, West 15
Southeast 49, Northwest 36
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover Central 45, Andale 35
Andover 58, Kingman 30
Circle 73, Augusta 33
Goddard 42, Hutchinson 29
Maize 46, Salina South 35
McPherson 48, Winfield 34
Salina Central 45, Derby 17
Valley Center 29, Arkansas City 22
Wellington 49, El Dorado 44
Central Plains
Bluestem 48, Wichita Trinity 44
Cheney 62, Chaparral 34
Douglass 40, Conway Springs 39 (OT)
Garden Plain 68, Wichita Independent 42
Medicine Lodge 63, Belle Plaine 26
MCAA
Hesston 45, Ellinwood 31
Marion 62, Hoisington 46
Nickerson 52, Lyons 39
Smoky Valley 67, Sterling 44
Wichita Collegiate 59, Haven 33
Other area games
Argonia 53, South Haven 34
Berean Academy 59, Hutchinson Trinity 27
Burlington 62, Eureka 36
Burrton at Attica
Caldwell at Elk Valley
Cedar Vale-Dexter 68, Central-Burden 28
Ell-Saline 32, Sedgwick 29
Goessel 43, Bennington 36
Lebo 64, Flinthills 20
Hartford at Madison
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Stafford 15
Inman 49, Canton-Galva 43
Lawrence Bishop Seabury at Wichita Word of Life
Liberal 61, Maize South 43
Little River at Remington
Moundridge 50, Peabody-Burns 31
Norwich at Pretty Prairie
Pratt 37, Ulysses 35 (OT)
Pratt Skyline 61, Fairfield 16
Sedan 57, West Elk 31
South Barber 49, Cunningham 31
Udall 49, Oxford 45
Other games
Abilene 50, Clay Center 39
Altoona-Midway 48, Crest 18
Archie, Mo. 53, Pleasanton 11
Baldwin 54, Paola 41
Basehor-Linwood 48, Bonner Springs 28
Beloit 58, Minneapolis 45
Bern 56, Linn 44
BV West 48, BV North 45
Central Heights 35, Prairie View 25
Chanute 63, Labette County 55
Cherryvale 59, Humboldt 16
Claflin 46, Victoria 42 (OT)
Colby 24, Hoxie 22
Columbus 36, Independence 25
Concordia 77, Chapman 44
Dodge City 45, Great Bend 21
Elkhart 45, Hugoton 32
Frontenac 57, Baxter Springs 46
Girard 55, Fort Scott 33
Greensburg 52, Pawnee Heights 46
Hill City 50, Ellis 47
Holcomb 69, Stanton County 53
Holton 52, Effingham 24
Iola 45, Coffeyville 24
Jackson Heights 41, Troy 31
Jefferson North 58, Horton 48
Jefferson West 36, Royal Valley 35
KC (Mo.) Barstow 51, KC Maranatha 36
KC Christian 59, Wathena 21
KC Piper 49, Tonganoxie 45
Lakeside 42, Southern Cloud 40
Lakin 57, Leoti 43
Lansing 40, Shawnee Mill Valley 30
Lawrence Free State 57, Olathe North 40
Lenexa St. James 53, KC Ward 46
Lincoln 54, Lucas-Luray 41
Lyndon 51, Northern Heights 40
Manhattan 47, Shawnee Heights 40 (OT)
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 52, Nemaha Valley 38
McLouth 76, Leavenworth Immaculata 71 (3OT)
NE-Arma 31, Chetopa 18
Norton 56, WaKeeney 37
Oberlin 60, Quinter 42
Olathe East 53, Olathe Northwest 28
Olathe South 55, Lawrence 37
Olpe 61, Marais des Cygnes 16
Osage City 48, West Franklin 23
Ottawa 50, Gardner-Edgerton 45
Phillipsburg 48, Stockton 40
Pike Valley 47, Solomon 37
Pittsburg 49, Parsons 43
Pittsburg Colgan 63, Uniontown 35
Quivira Heights 47, Kinsley 41
Republic County 62, SE-Saline 56
Rock Creek 48, Wabaunsee 39
Rock Hills 40, BV-Randolph 35
Rolla 61, Deerfield 57
Sabetha 51, Hiawatha 22
Salina Sacred Heart 56, Ellsworth 52
St. John 50, Larned 37
St. Paul 57, Oswego 38
Silver Lake 46, Riley County 20
Smith Center 55, Plainville 51
SM North 53, Leavenworth 42
SM South 49, SM Northwest 44
South Central 60, Fowler 38
Southwestern Heights 68, Sublette 28
Spearville 67, Jetmore 39
Spring Hill 52, Louisburg 44
Sylvan Grove 49, Natoma 48
Thomas More Prep 63, Scott City 29
Tipton 54, Chase 45
Topeka Hayden 57, Topeka West 26
Topeka 55, Topeka Highland Park 47
Valley Falls 43, Pleasant Ridge 29
Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 38
Tournaments
At Colby
Brewster 42, Golden Plains 37
Dighton 50, Triplains 18
Tribune 56, Sharon Springs 53
Weskan 65, Wheatland-Grinnell 29
