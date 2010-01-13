Relentless Heights wears out Carroll

The win seemed like any other for the Heights girl's basketball team.

After brushing off Bishop Carroll 64-46 at home on Tuesday night, Heights players slowly filed from the locker room and coach Kip Pulliam was his usual energetic self.

No extra buzz around Heights' 6-0 start in the City League. As the Falcons proved against the league's top challenger, there may not be a team that can hang with them for a full game.

"One half they were an average team," Pulliam said of the Falcons. "The second half they were a great team. To win that championship we're going to have to put two halves together. You can't just play one half and win a state championship."

Right now Heights doesn't have to. The Falcons showed their potential against Carroll (7-1 in City League).

Bishop Carroll not only survived the first half, but led 29-25. Despite committing 24 turnovers, the Eagles capitalized on the open shots that Heights' trapping defense allows. Carroll made 10 of 16 shots the first half.

"We knew Carroll would be a fundamentally sound team," Pulliam said. "They've played against our trap for years. They know what to do against it. They did a great job the first half."

Turnovers quickly caught up with the Eagles in the third quarter. Heights forced 12 more and won the quarter 18-4. Thirteen points came off turnovers from Carroll.

"I think we needed to put more pressure on them," Heights' Kamisha Richard said. "We had to cover up for our mistakes that we made. We really didn't change our defense much, we just put a little more perfection to it."

After being outrebounded 18-9 in the first half, Heights crashed the boards to gain a 23-13 second-half advantage. The Falcons finished with 20 offensive rebounds.

In the first half, Carroll was able to find a way to negate the speed and athleticism of Heights' halfcourt trap with solid guard play from Emmie Rech and Kathleen Duling.

"We just keep the ball moving and make sure we kept it in the middle of the court," Rech said. "As long as we had our ball movement going we were perfectly fine."

But the Falcons force teams to be perfect with the ball, and Carroll's miscues totaled 42 by the end of the game. Heights outscored the Eagles 39-17 the second half.

"We always do that," said Richard, who finished with 21 points and 6 rebounds. "We always come out good one half and the other half is sluggish."

Heights' Jhasmin Bowen scored 16 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Duling led Carroll with 13 points, with Nicole Walden and Julie Sooter adding eight each.

Bishop Carroll (7-1, 7-1) 14 15 4 13 — 46 Heights (8-1, 6-0) 14 11 18 21 — 64

BISHOP CARROLL: Rech 2 0-0 4, Duling 4 3-5 13, Brugman 1 2-2 5, Walden 3 2-2 8, Sooter 4 0-1 8, Balderas 2 0-0 4, Noetzel 0 2-2 2, Lubbers 1 0-0 2, Linnebur 0 0-0 0, Reichenberger 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 (3) 9-12 46.

HEIGHTS: Chandler 4 0-0 9, Pope 0 2-2 2, Chisom 2 0-0 5, Richard 8 5-6 21, Jhas. Bowen 5 6-7 16, Ivy 1 0-0 2, Sims 3 2-2 8, Palmer 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 1-2 1, Harding 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Jhar. Bowen 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 (2) 16-21 64.