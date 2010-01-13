Rockets zone up Andale

ROSE HILL — The Rose Hill girls have played zone defense sparingly this season, sticking instead to their preferred man-to-man.

Tuesday night against visiting Andale, Rose Hill came out in a 2-3 zone.

"With Andale, we know they like to pound the ball inside," Rose Hill coach Jenny Page said. "They have guards that can penetrate well. They're very quick and it can cause us some matchup problems, so we wanted to make them shoot from the outside a little bit... make them shoot out of that zone."

The zone was effective in disrupting Andale's offense as Rose Hill won 51-34.

"We went over (zone defense) a lot in practice because we knew it was coming," said Rose Hill senior Kelsey Webber, who scored a game-high 15 points, including 3-of-6 shooting from three."... We really wanted to stop penetration, so we went into a matchup."

While Webber started Rose Hill (7-2, 4-1 AV-CTL IV) off right — she scored seven of the Rockets' first 10 points by the mid-point of the first period — the Rockets had to adjust their defense.

Andale scored 10 points in the game's first six minutes, so Page switched the 2-3 zone to a matchup. It was even more effective.

Rose Hill held Andale without a field goal for more than 10 minutes — the Indians were 0 for 9 from the floor — before Shelli Martin hit a jumper with six seconds remaining in the first half. Martin finished with a team-high 11 points.

The Rockets forced 20 turnovers and held Andale to 13-of-35 shooting. Rose Hill was 21 of 44 from the floor, hitting 6 of 12 from three-point range. Three players scored in double figures — Webber, Randi Lucas (11) and Whitney Bates (10).

Rose Hill hit a rough patch, going more than eight minutes without a point before Bates drove the lane for a basket with 1:10 to go in the third.

Andale took advantage with a 12-0 run capped by Erin Carney's three-pointer with 2:26 to go in the third, cutting Rose Hill's lead to 32-23.

"We were flat, very flat," Page said of the third period. "We couldn't score forever. Offensively we were playing keepaway instead of trying to attack. I wasn't pleased with that. We have to remember that we have go four quarters, and we're struggling with that."

Rose Hill recovered and went on a 17-5 run for the 49-28 lead.

Andale (3-2, 4-3) 10 4 9 11 — 34 Rose Hill (7-2, 4-1) 19 13 5 14 — 51

ANDALE: S. Martin 11, Carney 7, Bogner 1, Blasi 6, Orth 2, Ast 3, K. Martin 4. Totals 13 (1) 7-13 34.

ROSE HILL: Webber 15, Lucas 11, Bates 10, Burnett 6, Downing 5, Bonar 2, Justice 2. Totals 21 (6) 3-3 51.