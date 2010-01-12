Varsity Basketball

January 12, 2010 12:00 AM

Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 12)

Boys

City League

East 79, West 44

Heights 54, Bishop Carroll 33

Kapaun Mount Carmel 50, South 44 (OT)

North 78, Southeast 73

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 53, El Dorado 37

Andover Central 64, Buhler 60

Augusta 57, Mulvane 34

Circle 33, Kingman 32

Derby 75, Salina South 51

Maize 65, Hutchinson 49

McPherson 83, Campus 59

Rose Hill 59, Andale 39

Salina Central 47, Goddard 43

Valley Center 43, Newton 29

Wellington 57, Clearwater 56

Winfield 61, Arkansas City 51

Central Plains League

Cheney 55, Wichita Independent 41

Conway Springs 47, Belle Plaine 36

Garden Plain 54, Bluestem 38

Douglass 78, Chaparral 48

Wichita Trinity 48, Medicine Lodge 44

MCAA

Ellinwood 62, Lyons 50

Halstead 51, Sterling 36

Haven 64, Marion 34

Hesston 47, Hoisington 41

Smoky Valley 54, Hillsboro 50

Wichita Collegiate 68, Nickerson 45

Heart of America

Berean Academy 54, Inman 37

Hutchinson Trinity 48, Bennington 44

Little River 41, Canton-Galva 38

Moundridge 56, Ell-Saline 35

Peabody-Burns 53, Goessel 35

Sedgwick 49, Remington 28

Heart of the Plains

Burrton 64, Cunningham 45

Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Attica 44

Fairfield at Stafford

Pretty Prairie 66, Pratt Skyline 39

South Barber 34, Norwich 25

South Central Border

Caldwell 52, Oxford 33

Cedar Vale-Dexter 48, South Haven 46

Central-Burden 62, West Elk 43

Sedan 58, Elk Valley 42

Udall 62, Argonia 45

Other area games

Centre 52, Hope 38

Crest 57, Eureka 30

Dodge City 54, Maize South 13

Madison 58, Marais des Cygnes 52

Olpe 54, Flinthills 28

Pratt 70, St. John 47

Wichita Defenders 57, Derby Invasion 48

Other games

Abilene 71, Thomas More Prep 48

Beloit 51, Chapman 44

Beloit St. John’s 54, Lincoln 53

Bishop Miege 55, BV North 46

Bonner Springs 68, Perry-Lecompton 36

BV Northwest 71, Blue Valley 34

BV West 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 34

Chase County 41, West Franklin 40

Coffeyville 65, Parsons 53

Ellis 58, WaKeeney 44

Emporia 73, Topeka Seaman 54

Erie 56, Neodesha 40

Fort Scott 65, Iola 42

Gardner-Edgerton 74, Lansing 62

Hanover 62, BV-Randolph 47

Hays 58, Great Bend 46

Haviland 53, Bucklin 40

Herington 50, Osage City 35

Holcomb 90, Satanta 18

Independence 48, Girard 47

Jackson Heights 66, Oskaloosa 31

Jetmore 61, Greensburg 49

KC Christian 53, Jefferson North 37

KC (Mo.) Metro 53, Baldwin 48

KC (Mo.) Northeast 66, KC Schlagle 59

KC Sumner 75, KC Harmon 67

Labette County 80, Columbus 71

Lakeside 64, Pike Valley 33

Larned 52, Cimarron 48

Lawrence 47, SM North 36

Leavenworth 60, Olathe South 44

Lebo 63, Burlingame 58

Lenexa St. James 47, DeSoto 33

Macksville 65, LaCrosse 20

Marysville 59, Concordia 51

McCook, Neb. 58, Colby 34

Minneapolis 57, Ellsworth 47

Nemaha Valley 45, Jefferson West 44

NE-Arma 41, Pleasanton 38

Onaga 48, Bern 41

Osawatomie 69, Olathe Christian 62

Oswego 56, Uniontown 38

Otis-Bison 51, Kinsley 25

Ottawa 59, Paola 40

Palco 54, Western Plains 35

Pittsburg Colgan 40, Nevada (Mo.) 25

Quivira Heights 59, Claflin 45

Rawlins County 72, Southwest (Neb.) 36

Rock Hills 45, Tipton 23

Rolla 63, Hooker, Okla. 56

Rossville 65, Rock Creek 53

Royal Valley 52, Hiawatha 35

Salina Sacred Heart 34, Republic County 30

Scott City 59, Leoti 51

SE-Saline 64, Russell 55

Smith Center 53, Lucas-Luray 33

SM South 56, Olathe North 47

South Central 65, Freedom, Okla. 54

South Gray 84, Minneola 57

Southern Cloud 60, Tescott 53

Southern Coffey 49, Hartford 37

Spearville 73, Pawnee Heights 46

St. John’s Military 81, Newton Homeschool 55

Sylvan Grove 43, Chase 31

Thunder Ridge 47, Northern Valley 29

Topeka Highland Park 74, Junction City 62

Topeka West 60, Manhattan 42

Valley Falls 57, Leavenworth Immaculata 42

Victoria 51, Stockton 32

Washburn Rural 53, Topeka Hayden 52

Washington County 57, Clifton-Clyde 33

Waverly 60, Yates Center 45

Girls

City League

East 51, West 22

Heights 64, Bishop Carroll 46

Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, South 39

Southeast 59, North 56 (OT)

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 54, El Dorado 39

Andover Central 66, Buhler 35

Circle 53, Kingman 29

Goddard 45, Salina Central 36

Maize 38, Hutchinson 36

McPherson 63, Campus 25

Mulvane 49, Augusta 39

Newton 41, Valley Center 25

Rose Hill 51, Andale 34

Salina South 65, Derby 24

Wellington 52, Clearwater 47

Winfield 39, Arkansas City 22

Central Plains League

Cheney 71, Wichita Independent 24

Conway Springs 50, Belle Plaine 13

Douglass 59, Chaparral 30

Garden Plain 61, Bluestem 32

Wichita Trinity at Medicine Lodge

MCAA

Hesston 52, Hoisington 47

Hillsboro 49, Smoky Valley 48

Lyons 46, Ellinwood 43

Marion 57, Haven 47

Sterling 37, Halstead 29

Wichita Collegiate 62, Nickerson 33

Heart of America

Goessel 38, Peabody-Burns 28

Hutchinson Trinity 52, Bennington 34

Inman at Berean Academy

Little River 57, Canton-Galva 35

Moundridge 62, Ell-Saline 50

Remington 35, Sedgwick 31

Heart of the Plains

Cunningham 47, Burrton 34

Fairfield at Stafford

Hutchinson Central Christian 68, Attica 14

Pretty Prairie at Pratt Skyline

South Barber 47, Norwich 34

South Central Border

Argonia 83, Udall 25

Caldwell at Oxford

Sedan at Elk Valley

South Haven at Cedar Vale-Dexter

West Elk 42, Central-Burden 13

Other area games

Centre 37, Hope 36

Dodge City 58, Maize South 30

Eureka 62, Crest 28

Madison at Marais des Cygnes

Olpe 70, Flinthills 10

St. John 46, Pratt 30

Wichita Defenders 65, Derby Invasion 31

Word of Life 62, Arkansas City Christian 29

Other games

Beloit 69, Chapman 55

Beloit St. John’s 56, Lincoln 43

Burlington 49, Fredonia 34

Chase County 54, West Franklin 33

Clifton-Clyde 48, Washington County 40

Concordia 55, Marysville 29

Ellis 55, WaKeeney 43

Elkhart 58, Deerfield 50

Emporia 44, Topeka Seaman 24

Fort Scott 47, Iola 42

Fowler 53, Ashland 28

Frankfort 55, Valley Heights 43

Girard 59, Independence 37

Haviland 44, Bucklin 37

Hiawatha 48, Royal Valley 44

Holcomb 67, Satanta 57

Holton 60, Maur Hill 12

Hoxie 46, Oberlin 41

Jefferson West 40, Nemaha Valley 35

Jetmore 38, Greensburg 33

KC Christian 62, Jefferson North 46

KC Piper 46, Shawnee Mill Valley 44

KC (Mo.) Metro 55, KC Wyandotte 21

Kinsley 51, Otis-Bison 17

Labette County 53, Columbus 27

Lansing 50, Gardner-Edgerton 47

Larned 53, Cimarron 39

Lawrence 47, SM North 36

Lawrence Free State 45, SM Northwest 22

Leavenworth Immaculata 43, Valley Falls 34

Lebo 48, Burlingame 29

Lenexa St. James 56, DeSoto 43

Linn 39, Wakefield 37

Macksville 43, LaCrosse 27

Manhattan 51, Topeka West 12

Minneapolis 61, Ellsworth 25

Neodesha 59, Erie 41

Northern Heights 46, Council Grove 36

Northern Valley 57, Western Plains 16

Onaga 33, Bern 22

Osage City 59, Herington 29

Oskaloosa 56, Jackson Heights 34

Ottawa 56, Paola 38

Parsons 60, Coffeyville 27

Pike Valley 35, Lakeside 31

Quivira Heights 57, Claflin 55

Republic County 55, Salina Sacred Heart 38

Rock Creek 45, Rossville 33

Rock Hills 50, Tipton 20

Sabetha 46, Effingham 35

Santa Fe Trail 63, Anderson County 39

Scott City 65, Leoti 30

SE-Saline 51, Russell 46

South Central 60, Freedom, Okla. 30

Spring Hill 75, Atchison 16

St. Paul 58, Marmaton Valley 23

SM East 69, Olathe Northwest 54

SM South 39, Olathe North 35

SM West 56, Olathe East 46

South Gray 62, Minneola 23

Southern Cloud 51, Tescott 25

Southern Coffey 49, Hartford 21

Southwest (Neb.) 48, Rawlins County 46

Spring Hill 75, Atchison 16

St. Paul 58, Marmaton Valley 23

Sublette 49, Meade 41

Sylvan Grove 45, Chase 33

Thomas More Prep 62, Abilene 37Thunder Ridge 47, Palco 14

Tonganoxie 48, KC Turner 40

Topeka Hayden 51, Washburn Rural 49

Topeka Highland Park 52, Junction City 42

Troy 43, Pleasant Ridge 25

Uniontown 55, Oswego 54

Waverly 49, Yates Center 33

Wilson 76, Natoma 43

