Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 12)

Boys
City League
East 79, West 44
Heights 54, Bishop Carroll 33
Kapaun Mount Carmel 50, South 44 (OT)
North 78, Southeast 73
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 53, El Dorado 37
Andover Central 64, Buhler 60
Augusta 57, Mulvane 34
Circle 33, Kingman 32
Derby 75, Salina South 51
Maize 65, Hutchinson 49
McPherson 83, Campus 59
Rose Hill 59, Andale 39
Salina Central 47, Goddard 43
Valley Center 43, Newton 29
Wellington 57, Clearwater 56
Winfield 61, Arkansas City 51
Central Plains League
Cheney 55, Wichita Independent 41
Conway Springs 47, Belle Plaine 36
Garden Plain 54, Bluestem 38
Douglass 78, Chaparral 48
Wichita Trinity 48, Medicine Lodge 44
MCAA
Ellinwood 62, Lyons 50
Halstead 51, Sterling 36
Haven 64, Marion 34
Hesston 47, Hoisington 41
Smoky Valley 54, Hillsboro 50
Wichita Collegiate 68, Nickerson 45
Heart of America
Berean Academy 54, Inman 37
Hutchinson Trinity 48, Bennington 44
Little River 41, Canton-Galva 38
Moundridge 56, Ell-Saline 35
Peabody-Burns 53, Goessel 35
Sedgwick 49, Remington 28
Heart of the Plains
Burrton 64, Cunningham 45
Hutchinson Central Christian 59, Attica 44
Fairfield at Stafford
Pretty Prairie 66, Pratt Skyline 39
South Barber 34, Norwich 25
South Central Border
Caldwell 52, Oxford 33
Cedar Vale-Dexter 48, South Haven 46
Central-Burden 62, West Elk 43
Sedan 58, Elk Valley 42
Udall 62, Argonia 45
Other area games
Centre 52, Hope 38
Crest 57, Eureka 30
Dodge City 54, Maize South 13
Madison 58, Marais des Cygnes 52
Olpe 54, Flinthills 28
Pratt 70, St. John 47
Wichita Defenders 57, Derby Invasion 48
Other games
Abilene 71, Thomas More Prep 48
Beloit 51, Chapman 44
Beloit St. John’s 54, Lincoln 53
Bishop Miege 55, BV North 46
Bonner Springs 68, Perry-Lecompton 36
BV Northwest 71, Blue Valley 34
BV West 58, St. Thomas Aquinas 34
Chase County 41, West Franklin 40
Coffeyville 65, Parsons 53
Ellis 58, WaKeeney 44
Emporia 73, Topeka Seaman 54
Erie 56, Neodesha 40
Fort Scott 65, Iola 42
Gardner-Edgerton 74, Lansing 62
Hanover 62, BV-Randolph 47
Hays 58, Great Bend 46
Haviland 53, Bucklin 40
Herington 50, Osage City 35
Holcomb 90, Satanta 18
Independence 48, Girard 47
Jackson Heights 66, Oskaloosa 31
Jetmore 61, Greensburg 49
KC Christian 53, Jefferson North 37
KC (Mo.) Metro 53, Baldwin 48
KC (Mo.) Northeast 66, KC Schlagle 59
KC Sumner 75, KC Harmon 67
Labette County 80, Columbus 71
Lakeside 64, Pike Valley 33
Larned 52, Cimarron 48
Lawrence 47, SM North 36
Leavenworth 60, Olathe South 44
Lebo 63, Burlingame 58
Lenexa St. James 47, DeSoto 33
Macksville 65, LaCrosse 20
Marysville 59, Concordia 51
McCook, Neb. 58, Colby 34
Minneapolis 57, Ellsworth 47
Nemaha Valley 45, Jefferson West 44
NE-Arma 41, Pleasanton 38
Onaga 48, Bern 41
Osawatomie 69, Olathe Christian 62
Oswego 56, Uniontown 38
Otis-Bison 51, Kinsley 25
Ottawa 59, Paola 40
Palco 54, Western Plains 35
Pittsburg Colgan 40, Nevada (Mo.) 25
Quivira Heights 59, Claflin 45
Rawlins County 72, Southwest (Neb.) 36
Rock Hills 45, Tipton 23
Rolla 63, Hooker, Okla. 56
Rossville 65, Rock Creek 53
Royal Valley 52, Hiawatha 35
Salina Sacred Heart 34, Republic County 30
Scott City 59, Leoti 51
SE-Saline 64, Russell 55
Smith Center 53, Lucas-Luray 33
SM South 56, Olathe North 47
South Central 65, Freedom, Okla. 54
South Gray 84, Minneola 57
Southern Cloud 60, Tescott 53
Southern Coffey 49, Hartford 37
Spearville 73, Pawnee Heights 46
St. John’s Military 81, Newton Homeschool 55
Sylvan Grove 43, Chase 31
Thunder Ridge 47, Northern Valley 29
Topeka Highland Park 74, Junction City 62
Topeka West 60, Manhattan 42
Valley Falls 57, Leavenworth Immaculata 42
Victoria 51, Stockton 32
Washburn Rural 53, Topeka Hayden 52
Washington County 57, Clifton-Clyde 33
Waverly 60, Yates Center 45
Girls
City League
East 51, West 22
Heights 64, Bishop Carroll 46
Kapaun Mount Carmel 47, South 39
Southeast 59, North 56 (OT)
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 54, El Dorado 39
Andover Central 66, Buhler 35
Circle 53, Kingman 29
Goddard 45, Salina Central 36
Maize 38, Hutchinson 36
McPherson 63, Campus 25
Mulvane 49, Augusta 39
Newton 41, Valley Center 25
Rose Hill 51, Andale 34
Salina South 65, Derby 24
Wellington 52, Clearwater 47
Winfield 39, Arkansas City 22
Central Plains League
Cheney 71, Wichita Independent 24
Conway Springs 50, Belle Plaine 13
Douglass 59, Chaparral 30
Garden Plain 61, Bluestem 32
Wichita Trinity at Medicine Lodge
MCAA
Hesston 52, Hoisington 47
Hillsboro 49, Smoky Valley 48
Lyons 46, Ellinwood 43
Marion 57, Haven 47
Sterling 37, Halstead 29
Wichita Collegiate 62, Nickerson 33
Heart of America
Goessel 38, Peabody-Burns 28
Hutchinson Trinity 52, Bennington 34
Inman at Berean Academy
Little River 57, Canton-Galva 35
Moundridge 62, Ell-Saline 50
Remington 35, Sedgwick 31
Heart of the Plains
Cunningham 47, Burrton 34
Fairfield at Stafford
Hutchinson Central Christian 68, Attica 14
Pretty Prairie at Pratt Skyline
South Barber 47, Norwich 34
South Central Border
Argonia 83, Udall 25
Caldwell at Oxford
Sedan at Elk Valley
South Haven at Cedar Vale-Dexter
West Elk 42, Central-Burden 13
Other area games
Centre 37, Hope 36
Dodge City 58, Maize South 30
Eureka 62, Crest 28
Madison at Marais des Cygnes
Olpe 70, Flinthills 10
St. John 46, Pratt 30
Wichita Defenders 65, Derby Invasion 31
Word of Life 62, Arkansas City Christian 29
Other games
Beloit 69, Chapman 55
Beloit St. John’s 56, Lincoln 43
Burlington 49, Fredonia 34
Chase County 54, West Franklin 33
Clifton-Clyde 48, Washington County 40
Concordia 55, Marysville 29
Ellis 55, WaKeeney 43
Elkhart 58, Deerfield 50
Emporia 44, Topeka Seaman 24
Fort Scott 47, Iola 42
Fowler 53, Ashland 28
Frankfort 55, Valley Heights 43
Girard 59, Independence 37
Haviland 44, Bucklin 37
Hiawatha 48, Royal Valley 44
Holcomb 67, Satanta 57
Holton 60, Maur Hill 12
Hoxie 46, Oberlin 41
Jefferson West 40, Nemaha Valley 35
Jetmore 38, Greensburg 33
KC Christian 62, Jefferson North 46
KC Piper 46, Shawnee Mill Valley 44
KC (Mo.) Metro 55, KC Wyandotte 21
Kinsley 51, Otis-Bison 17
Labette County 53, Columbus 27
Lansing 50, Gardner-Edgerton 47
Larned 53, Cimarron 39
Lawrence 47, SM North 36
Lawrence Free State 45, SM Northwest 22
Leavenworth Immaculata 43, Valley Falls 34
Lebo 48, Burlingame 29
Lenexa St. James 56, DeSoto 43
Linn 39, Wakefield 37
Macksville 43, LaCrosse 27
Manhattan 51, Topeka West 12
Minneapolis 61, Ellsworth 25
Neodesha 59, Erie 41
Northern Heights 46, Council Grove 36
Northern Valley 57, Western Plains 16
Onaga 33, Bern 22
Osage City 59, Herington 29
Oskaloosa 56, Jackson Heights 34
Ottawa 56, Paola 38
Parsons 60, Coffeyville 27
Pike Valley 35, Lakeside 31
Quivira Heights 57, Claflin 55
Republic County 55, Salina Sacred Heart 38
Rock Creek 45, Rossville 33
Rock Hills 50, Tipton 20
Sabetha 46, Effingham 35
Santa Fe Trail 63, Anderson County 39
Scott City 65, Leoti 30
SE-Saline 51, Russell 46
South Central 60, Freedom, Okla. 30
Spring Hill 75, Atchison 16
St. Paul 58, Marmaton Valley 23
SM East 69, Olathe Northwest 54
SM South 39, Olathe North 35
SM West 56, Olathe East 46
South Gray 62, Minneola 23
Southern Cloud 51, Tescott 25
Southern Coffey 49, Hartford 21
Southwest (Neb.) 48, Rawlins County 46
Sublette 49, Meade 41
Sylvan Grove 45, Chase 33
Thomas More Prep 62, Abilene 37Thunder Ridge 47, Palco 14
Tonganoxie 48, KC Turner 40
Topeka Hayden 51, Washburn Rural 49
Topeka Highland Park 52, Junction City 42
Troy 43, Pleasant Ridge 25
Uniontown 55, Oswego 54
Waverly 49, Yates Center 33
Wilson 76, Natoma 43
Comments