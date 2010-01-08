In-game high school basketball scores and highlights

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

Boys

Wichita Heights 86, Wichita Northwest 55 (FINAL) -- Heights boys lead NW 18-12 after the first. Perry Ellis already with 11 points, including an alley-oop dunk.

At halftime, Perry Ellis with 20 points, seven boards. Evan Wessel with 10 in return from broken hand. After 3: Heights 59, NW 40.. Ellis now has 29; he made a three in the third. Heights wins 86-55. Ellis scoreless for final five minutes to finish with 38. Wessel has 16 in return. Anthony Collins scores 19 for NW.

Wichita East 74, Kapaun Mount Carmel 61 (FINAL) -- East leads KMC 27-20 At the half. East junior Jaln Williams has 12. East leads KMC 46-33 after three.

Wichita North 70, Wichita South 47 (FINAL) -- Campus 58, Valley Center 52 (FINAL) --

Bishop Carroll 62, Wichita West 53 (FINAL) -- Brian Rohleder scored 16 points for Carroll before halftime as the Eagles led 33-22.Blake Bell led Carroll with 27 points. West's Daylin Thomas scored 12.

Buhler 63, Andover 60 (FINAL) -- Andover's potential tying three-pointer attempt misses at the buzzer.

Girls

Wichita Heights 81, Wichita Northwest 43 (FINAL) -- Heights girls lead NW 23-6 after 1. Heights scores last 17 points of quarter. NW 13 turnovers. Heights takes a 46-17 lead over Northwest. Kamisha Richard has 14 for Heights, Jhasmin Bowen 12. They have combined for 11 rebounds.

Six score at least 8 for Heights. Kamisha Richards leads with 18 and 11. Alaina Shine 12 and 12 for NW.

Wichita East 44, Kapaun Mount Carmel 39 (FINAL) -- East leads KMC 18-11 at the half. East frosh. Relina Johnson has 12 points, 3 blocks and 5 rebounds.

Wichita North 56, Wichita South 48 (FINAL) -- Campus 54, Valley Center 47 (FINAL) --Campus led 24-20 at halftime.

Bishop Carroll 81, Wichita West 13 (FINAL) -- Julie Sooter's 12 points led Carroll to a 46-6 halftime lead.

Andover 67, Buhler 35 (FINAL) -- Andover led 41-18 at halftime.