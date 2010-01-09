Varsity Basketball

January 09, 2010 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores, postponements (Jan. 8)

Boys scores

City League

Bishop Carroll 43, West 29

East 74, Kapaun Mount Carmel 61

Heights 86, Northwest 55

North 70, South 47

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 60, Kingman 53

Andover Central 61, Mulvane 28

Augusta 51, El Dorado 40

Buhler 63, Andover 60

Campus 58, Valley Center 52

Circle 56, Wellington 20

Hutchinson 66, Salina Central 51

McPherson 72, Arkansas City 40

Newton 53, Winfield 49

Rose Hill 57, Clearwater 51

Salina South 56, Goddard 49

Central Plains

Conway Springs 45, Garden Plain 36

Douglass 57, Cheney 46

Medicine Lodge 61, Chaparral 56

Wichita Independent 64, Belle Plaine 51

Wichita Trinity at Bluestem

MCAA

Halstead 59, Nickerson 58

Haven 50, Ellinwood 45

Hesston 53, Hillsboro 27

Marion 46, Lyons 42

Smoky Valley at Hoisington

Wichita Collegiate 76, Sterling 28

Other area games

Cunningham 52, Attica 37

Derby Invasion 65, St. John Military 36

Elk Valley at Central-Burden

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy, ppd.

Elyria Christian at Central-Burden

Hill City 53, Phillipsburg 51

Hutchinson Central Christian at Fairfield

Hutchinson Trinity 62, Little River 41

Inman 53, Remington 33

Lakin 63, Goodland 49

Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 32

Neodesha at Eureka

Norwich 53, Burrton 47

Oxford at South Haven

Peabody-Burns 54, Bennington 45

Plainville 58, Trego 46

Pretty Prairie 63, Stafford 28

Scott City at Pratt

Sedan at Argonia

Sedgwick 41, Goessel 27

South Barber 59, Pratt Skyline 52

South Haven 59, Oxford 41

Tipton 46, Sylvan 45

Udall 40, Caldwell 33

West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter, ppd.

Wichita Warriors 65, Hammon 54

Word of Life 74, Hammon 56

Other games

Abilene at Marysville, ppd.

Altoona-Midway at Chetopa, ppd.

Baileyville at Valley Heights, ppd.

Baldwin at Eudora, ppd.

Basehor-Linwood at KC Turner, ppd.

Bern at Linn, ppd.

Bonner Springs at Shawnee Mill Valley, ppd.

BV-Randolph at Frankfort, ppd. to Jan. 26

Caney Valley at Burlington, ppd.

Central Heights at Anderson County, ppd. to Mon.

Cheylin 51, Dighton 40

Clay Center at Chapman, ppd.

Clifton-Clyde at Centralia, ppd.

Coffeyville at Chanute, ppd.

Columbus at Pittsburg, ppd.

Concordia at Wamego, ppd. to Feb. 1

Doniphan West at KC Christian, ppd.

Effingham at Nemaha Valley, ppd.

Ellis 55, Stockton 41

Emporia at Shawnee Heights, ppd. to Feb. 15

Erie at Uniontown, ppd.

Flinthills at Burlingame, ppd. to Jan. 16

Fowler 87, Rolla 54

Golden Plains 62, Logan 52

Hanover at Axtell, ppd.

Hays 56, Liberal 48

Healy 69, Heartland Christian 48

Herington at Lyndon, ppd.

Hiawatha at Jefferson West, ppd.

Hill City 53, Phillipsburg 51

Holton at Sabetha, ppd.

Ingalls 61, Ashland 46

Iola at Girard, ppd.

Jackson Heights at Horton, ppd.

KC Piper at Perry-Lecompton, ppd. to Feb. 15

KC Ward at Tonganoxie, ppd.

Labette County 61, Independence 26

Lamar, Mo. vs. Frontenac, ppd. to Mon.

Lawrence at Olathe North, ppd.

Lawrence Free State at Olathe East, ppd.

Leavenworth Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge, ppd.

Lebo at Waverly, ppd.

Lenexa St. James vs. KC Harmon, ppd.

Macksville 75, Claflin 34

Manhattan at Topeka Hayden, ppd. to Jan. 26

Marmaton Valley at Crest, ppd.

McLouth at Jefferson North, ppd.

Meade 59, Jetmore 39

Minneapolis 77, SE-Saline 62

Mission Valley at Council Grove, ppd. to Jan. 11

Northern Heights at West Franklin, ppd.

Norton 64, Osborne 29

Olpe at Hartford, ppd.

Osage City at Chase County, ppd. to Jan. 14

Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn, ppd.

Palco 62, Lucas-Luray 33

Parsons at Fort Scott, ppd to Jan. 18

Pittsburg Colgan at St. Paul, ppd.

Plainville 58, WaKeeney 46

Pleasanton at Rich Hill, Mo., ppd.

Quinter 72, Oakley 55

Quivira Heights 57, Western Plains 29

Riley County at Rossville, ppd.

Rock Creek at Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb. 1

Rock Hills 58, Pike Valley 44

Royal Valley at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, ppd.

Russell 46, Beloit 37

Santa Fe Trail at Lansing, ppd. to Feb. 18

SE-Cherokee at NE-Arma, ppd. to Mon.

SM North at SM South, ppd.

SM Northwest at SM West, ppd.

Southern Coffey at Marais des Cygnes Valley, ppd.

Southwestern Heights 52, Hugoton 25

Spearville 72, Bucklin 40

Spring Hill at Ottawa, ppd.

St. Francis 57, Hoxie 49 (OT)

St. John 54, Ness City 50

Tipton 46, Sylvan Grove 45

Topeka High at Topeka West, ppd.

Topeka Highland Park at Washburn Rural, ppd. to Jan. 30

Topeka Seaman at Junction City, ppd. to Sat.

Troy at Oskalososa, ppd.

Ulysses 56, Thomas More Prep 39

Wabaunsee at St. Marys, ppd to. Mon.

Wakefield at Solomon, ppd.

Wathena at Valley Falls, ppd.

Wellsville at Prairie View, ppd. to Mon.

Weskan 56, Triplains 46

Wetmore at Washington County, ppd.

White City at Flint Hills Christian, ppd.

Girls scores

City League

Bishop Carroll 81, West 13

East 44, Kapaun Mount Carmel 39

Heights 81, Northwest 43

North 56, South 48

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 43, Kingman 26

Andover 67, Buhler 35

Andover Central 57, Mulvane 29

Campus 54, Valley Center 47

Circle 40, Wellington 33

El Dorado at Augusta

Hutchinson 41, Salina Central 38

McPherson 50, Arkansas City 27

Newton 62, Winfield 48

Rose Hill 59, Clearwater 50

Salina South 36, Goddard 30

Central Plains

Bluestem 60, Wichita Trinity 40

Cheney 55, Douglass 40

Garden Plain 66, Conway Springs 60 (OT)

Medicine Lodge 47, Chaparral 41

Wichita Independent 40, Belle Plaine 33

MCAA

Haven 50, Ellinwood 41

Hillsboro 41, Hesston 33

Marion 50, Lyons 21

Nickerson 44, Halstead 42

Smoky Valley 41, Hoisington 30

Wichita Collegiate 67, Sterling 28

Other area games

Caldwell at Udall

Cunningham 60, Attica 33

Dighton 62, Cheylin 21

Elk Valley at Central-Burden

Ell-Saline at Berean Academy, ppd.

Elyria Christian at Central-Burden

Flinthills at Burlingame

Hutchinson Central Christian at Fairfield

Inman 40, Remington 34

Liberal 62, Hays 58 (OT)

Little River 43, Hutchinson Trinity 25

Moundridge 36, Canton-Galva 27

Neodesha at Eureka

Norwich 53, Burrton 32

Peabody-Burns 46, Bennington 34

Pratt Skyline 55, South Barber 29

Pretty Prairie 43, Stafford 33

Scott City 36, Pratt 32

Sedan at Argonia

Sedgwick 35, Goessel 33

South Gray 68, Pawnee Heights 43

South Haven 48, Oxford 42

Sylvan 48, Tipton 30

Trego 54, Plainville 48

West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter, ppd.

Other games

Abilene at Marysville, ppd.

Altoona-Midway at Chetopa, ppd.

Baileyville at Valley Heights, ppd.

Baldwin at Eudora, ppd.

Basehor-Linwood at KC Turner, ppd.

Beloit 51, Russell 20

Bern at Linn, ppd.

Bonner Springs at Shawnee Mill Valley, ppd.

BV-Randolph at Frankfort, ppd. to Jan. 26

Caney Valley at Burlington, ppd.

Central Heights at Anderson County, ppd. to Mon.

Claflin 56, Macksville 32

Clay Center at Chapman, ppd. to Feb. 8

Clifton-Clyde at Centralia, ppd.

Coffeyville at Chanute, ppd.

Colby 55, Holcomb 36

Columbus at Pittsburg, ppd.

Concordia at Wamego, ppd. to Feb. 1

Dighton 62, Cheylin 21

Doniphan West at KC Christian, ppd.

Effingham at Nemaha Valley, ppd.

Ellis 62, Stockton 43

Emporia at Shawnee Heights, ppd. to Jan. 19

Erie at Uniontown, ppd.

Flinthills at Burlingame, ppd. to Jan. 16

Hanover at Axtell, ppd.

Herington at Lyndon, ppd.

Hiawatha at Jefferson West, ppd.

Holton at Sabetha, ppd.

Iola at Girard, ppd.

Jackson Heights at Horton, ppd.

KC Piper at Perry-Lecompton, ppd. to Feb. 15

KC Ward at Tonganoxie, ppd.

Lamar, Mo. vs. Frontenac, ppd. to Mon.

Lawrence at Olathe North, ppd.

Lawrence Free State at Olathe East, ppd.

Leavenworth Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge, ppd.

Lebo at Waverly, ppd.

Liberal 62, Hays 58

Logan 51, Golden Plains 35

Lucas-Luray 49, Palco 22

Macksville 56, Claflin 32

Manhattan at Topeka Hayden, ppd. to Feb. 2

Marmaton Valley at Crest, ppd.

McLouth at Jefferson North, ppd.

Minneola 48, Greensburg 36

Minneapolis 67, SE-Saline 55

Mission Valley at Council Grove, ppd. to Jan. 11

Northern Heights at West Franklin, ppd.

Northern Valley 53, Lakeside 42

Olpe at Hartford, ppd.

Osage City at Chase County, ppd. to Jan. 14

Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn, ppd.

Osborne 52, Norton 31

Otis-Bison 34, Victoria 19

Parsons at Fort Scott, ppd to Jan. 18

Phillipsburg 51, Hill City 47

Pittsburg Colgan at St. Paul, ppd.

Pleasanton at Rich Hill, Mo., ppd.

Quivira Heights 69, Western Plains 39

Rawlins County 33, Oberlin 27

Riley County at Rossville, ppd.

Rock Creek at Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb. 1

Rock Hills 53, Pike Valley 31

Rolla 43, Fowler 35

Royal Valley at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, ppd.

Santa Fe Trail at Lansing, ppd. to Feb. 18

SE-Cherokee at NE-Arma, ppd. to Mon.

Sharon Springs 70, Wheatland-Grinnell 37

South Gray 68, Pawnee Heights 43

Southern Coffey at Marais des Cygnes Valley, ppd.

Southwestern Heights 57, Hugoton 20

Spearville 59, Bucklin 42

Spring Hill at Ottawa, ppd.

St. Francis 48, Hoxie 41

St. John 53, Ness City 26

Sylvan Grove 48, Tipton 30

Syracuse 45, Leoti 42

Thomas More Prep 58, Ulysses 36

Topeka High at Topeka West, ppd.

Topeka Highland Park at Washburn Rural, ppd.

Topeka Seaman at Junction City, ppd. to Sat.

Tribune 53, Brewster 32

Troy at Oskalososa, ppd.

Wabaunsee at St. Marys, ppd to. Mon.

Wakefield at Solomon, ppd.

Wathena at Valley Falls, ppd.

Wellsville at Prairie View, ppd. to Mon.

Weskan 72, Triplains 19

Wetmore at Washington County, ppd.

White City at Flint Hills Christian, ppd.

