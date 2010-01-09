Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores, postponements (Jan. 8)

Boys scores
City League
Bishop Carroll 43, West 29
East 74, Kapaun Mount Carmel 61
Heights 86, Northwest 55
North 70, South 47
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 60, Kingman 53
Andover Central 61, Mulvane 28
Augusta 51, El Dorado 40
Buhler 63, Andover 60
Campus 58, Valley Center 52
Circle 56, Wellington 20
Hutchinson 66, Salina Central 51
McPherson 72, Arkansas City 40
Newton 53, Winfield 49
Rose Hill 57, Clearwater 51
Salina South 56, Goddard 49
Central Plains
Conway Springs 45, Garden Plain 36
Douglass 57, Cheney 46
Medicine Lodge 61, Chaparral 56
Wichita Independent 64, Belle Plaine 51
Wichita Trinity at Bluestem
MCAA
Halstead 59, Nickerson 58
Haven 50, Ellinwood 45
Hesston 53, Hillsboro 27
Marion 46, Lyons 42
Smoky Valley at Hoisington
Wichita Collegiate 76, Sterling 28
Other area games
Cunningham 52, Attica 37
Derby Invasion 65, St. John Military 36
Elk Valley at Central-Burden
Ell-Saline at Berean Academy, ppd.
Elyria Christian at Central-Burden
Hill City 53, Phillipsburg 51
Hutchinson Central Christian at Fairfield
Hutchinson Trinity 62, Little River 41
Inman 53, Remington 33
Lakin 63, Goodland 49
Moundridge 60, Canton-Galva 32
Neodesha at Eureka
Norwich 53, Burrton 47
Oxford at South Haven
Peabody-Burns 54, Bennington 45
Plainville 58, Trego 46
Pretty Prairie 63, Stafford 28
Scott City at Pratt
Sedan at Argonia
Sedgwick 41, Goessel 27
South Barber 59, Pratt Skyline 52
South Haven 59, Oxford 41
Tipton 46, Sylvan 45
Udall 40, Caldwell 33
West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter, ppd.
Wichita Warriors 65, Hammon 54
Word of Life 74, Hammon 56
Other games
Abilene at Marysville, ppd.
Altoona-Midway at Chetopa, ppd.
Baileyville at Valley Heights, ppd.
Baldwin at Eudora, ppd.
Basehor-Linwood at KC Turner, ppd.
Bern at Linn, ppd.
Bonner Springs at Shawnee Mill Valley, ppd.
BV-Randolph at Frankfort, ppd. to Jan. 26
Caney Valley at Burlington, ppd.
Central Heights at Anderson County, ppd. to Mon.
Cheylin 51, Dighton 40
Clay Center at Chapman, ppd.
Clifton-Clyde at Centralia, ppd.
Coffeyville at Chanute, ppd.
Columbus at Pittsburg, ppd.
Concordia at Wamego, ppd. to Feb. 1
Doniphan West at KC Christian, ppd.
Effingham at Nemaha Valley, ppd.
Ellis 55, Stockton 41
Emporia at Shawnee Heights, ppd. to Feb. 15
Erie at Uniontown, ppd.
Flinthills at Burlingame, ppd. to Jan. 16
Fowler 87, Rolla 54
Golden Plains 62, Logan 52
Hanover at Axtell, ppd.
Hays 56, Liberal 48
Healy 69, Heartland Christian 48
Herington at Lyndon, ppd.
Hiawatha at Jefferson West, ppd.
Hill City 53, Phillipsburg 51
Holton at Sabetha, ppd.
Ingalls 61, Ashland 46
Iola at Girard, ppd.
Jackson Heights at Horton, ppd.
KC Piper at Perry-Lecompton, ppd. to Feb. 15
KC Ward at Tonganoxie, ppd.
Labette County 61, Independence 26
Lamar, Mo. vs. Frontenac, ppd. to Mon.
Lawrence at Olathe North, ppd.
Lawrence Free State at Olathe East, ppd.
Leavenworth Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge, ppd.
Lebo at Waverly, ppd.
Lenexa St. James vs. KC Harmon, ppd.
Macksville 75, Claflin 34
Manhattan at Topeka Hayden, ppd. to Jan. 26
Marmaton Valley at Crest, ppd.
McLouth at Jefferson North, ppd.
Meade 59, Jetmore 39
Minneapolis 77, SE-Saline 62
Mission Valley at Council Grove, ppd. to Jan. 11
Northern Heights at West Franklin, ppd.
Norton 64, Osborne 29
Olpe at Hartford, ppd.
Osage City at Chase County, ppd. to Jan. 14
Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn, ppd.
Palco 62, Lucas-Luray 33
Parsons at Fort Scott, ppd to Jan. 18
Pittsburg Colgan at St. Paul, ppd.
Plainville 58, WaKeeney 46
Pleasanton at Rich Hill, Mo., ppd.
Quinter 72, Oakley 55
Quivira Heights 57, Western Plains 29
Riley County at Rossville, ppd.
Rock Creek at Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb. 1
Rock Hills 58, Pike Valley 44
Royal Valley at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, ppd.
Russell 46, Beloit 37
Santa Fe Trail at Lansing, ppd. to Feb. 18
SE-Cherokee at NE-Arma, ppd. to Mon.
SM North at SM South, ppd.
SM Northwest at SM West, ppd.
Southern Coffey at Marais des Cygnes Valley, ppd.
Southwestern Heights 52, Hugoton 25
Spearville 72, Bucklin 40
Spring Hill at Ottawa, ppd.
St. Francis 57, Hoxie 49 (OT)
St. John 54, Ness City 50
Tipton 46, Sylvan Grove 45
Topeka High at Topeka West, ppd.
Topeka Highland Park at Washburn Rural, ppd. to Jan. 30
Topeka Seaman at Junction City, ppd. to Sat.
Troy at Oskalososa, ppd.
Ulysses 56, Thomas More Prep 39
Wabaunsee at St. Marys, ppd to. Mon.
Wakefield at Solomon, ppd.
Wathena at Valley Falls, ppd.
Wellsville at Prairie View, ppd. to Mon.
Weskan 56, Triplains 46
Wetmore at Washington County, ppd.
White City at Flint Hills Christian, ppd.
Girls scores
City League
Bishop Carroll 81, West 13
East 44, Kapaun Mount Carmel 39
Heights 81, Northwest 43
North 56, South 48
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 43, Kingman 26
Andover 67, Buhler 35
Andover Central 57, Mulvane 29
Campus 54, Valley Center 47
Circle 40, Wellington 33
El Dorado at Augusta
Hutchinson 41, Salina Central 38
McPherson 50, Arkansas City 27
Newton 62, Winfield 48
Rose Hill 59, Clearwater 50
Salina South 36, Goddard 30
Central Plains
Bluestem 60, Wichita Trinity 40
Cheney 55, Douglass 40
Garden Plain 66, Conway Springs 60 (OT)
Medicine Lodge 47, Chaparral 41
Wichita Independent 40, Belle Plaine 33
MCAA
Haven 50, Ellinwood 41
Hillsboro 41, Hesston 33
Marion 50, Lyons 21
Nickerson 44, Halstead 42
Smoky Valley 41, Hoisington 30
Wichita Collegiate 67, Sterling 28
Other area games
Caldwell at Udall
Cunningham 60, Attica 33
Dighton 62, Cheylin 21
Elk Valley at Central-Burden
Ell-Saline at Berean Academy, ppd.
Elyria Christian at Central-Burden
Flinthills at Burlingame
Hutchinson Central Christian at Fairfield
Inman 40, Remington 34
Liberal 62, Hays 58 (OT)
Little River 43, Hutchinson Trinity 25
Moundridge 36, Canton-Galva 27
Neodesha at Eureka
Norwich 53, Burrton 32
Peabody-Burns 46, Bennington 34
Pratt Skyline 55, South Barber 29
Pretty Prairie 43, Stafford 33
Scott City 36, Pratt 32
Sedan at Argonia
Sedgwick 35, Goessel 33
South Gray 68, Pawnee Heights 43
South Haven 48, Oxford 42
Sylvan 48, Tipton 30
Trego 54, Plainville 48
West Elk at Cedar Vale-Dexter, ppd.
Other games
Abilene at Marysville, ppd.
Altoona-Midway at Chetopa, ppd.
Baileyville at Valley Heights, ppd.
Baldwin at Eudora, ppd.
Basehor-Linwood at KC Turner, ppd.
Beloit 51, Russell 20
Bern at Linn, ppd.
Bonner Springs at Shawnee Mill Valley, ppd.
BV-Randolph at Frankfort, ppd. to Jan. 26
Caney Valley at Burlington, ppd.
Central Heights at Anderson County, ppd. to Mon.
Claflin 56, Macksville 32
Clay Center at Chapman, ppd. to Feb. 8
Clifton-Clyde at Centralia, ppd.
Coffeyville at Chanute, ppd.
Colby 55, Holcomb 36
Columbus at Pittsburg, ppd.
Concordia at Wamego, ppd. to Feb. 1
Dighton 62, Cheylin 21
Doniphan West at KC Christian, ppd.
Effingham at Nemaha Valley, ppd.
Ellis 62, Stockton 43
Emporia at Shawnee Heights, ppd. to Jan. 19
Erie at Uniontown, ppd.
Flinthills at Burlingame, ppd. to Jan. 16
Hanover at Axtell, ppd.
Herington at Lyndon, ppd.
Hiawatha at Jefferson West, ppd.
Holton at Sabetha, ppd.
Iola at Girard, ppd.
Jackson Heights at Horton, ppd.
KC Piper at Perry-Lecompton, ppd. to Feb. 15
KC Ward at Tonganoxie, ppd.
Lamar, Mo. vs. Frontenac, ppd. to Mon.
Lawrence at Olathe North, ppd.
Lawrence Free State at Olathe East, ppd.
Leavenworth Immaculata at Pleasant Ridge, ppd.
Lebo at Waverly, ppd.
Liberal 62, Hays 58
Logan 51, Golden Plains 35
Lucas-Luray 49, Palco 22
Macksville 56, Claflin 32
Manhattan at Topeka Hayden, ppd. to Feb. 2
Marmaton Valley at Crest, ppd.
McLouth at Jefferson North, ppd.
Minneola 48, Greensburg 36
Minneapolis 67, SE-Saline 55
Mission Valley at Council Grove, ppd. to Jan. 11
Northern Heights at West Franklin, ppd.
Northern Valley 53, Lakeside 42
Olpe at Hartford, ppd.
Osage City at Chase County, ppd. to Jan. 14
Osawatomie at Jayhawk-Linn, ppd.
Osborne 52, Norton 31
Otis-Bison 34, Victoria 19
Parsons at Fort Scott, ppd to Jan. 18
Phillipsburg 51, Hill City 47
Pittsburg Colgan at St. Paul, ppd.
Pleasanton at Rich Hill, Mo., ppd.
Quivira Heights 69, Western Plains 39
Rawlins County 33, Oberlin 27
Riley County at Rossville, ppd.
Rock Creek at Silver Lake, ppd. to Feb. 1
Rock Hills 53, Pike Valley 31
Rolla 43, Fowler 35
Royal Valley at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, ppd.
Santa Fe Trail at Lansing, ppd. to Feb. 18
SE-Cherokee at NE-Arma, ppd. to Mon.
Sharon Springs 70, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
South Gray 68, Pawnee Heights 43
Southern Coffey at Marais des Cygnes Valley, ppd.
Southwestern Heights 57, Hugoton 20
Spearville 59, Bucklin 42
Spring Hill at Ottawa, ppd.
St. Francis 48, Hoxie 41
St. John 53, Ness City 26
Sylvan Grove 48, Tipton 30
Syracuse 45, Leoti 42
Thomas More Prep 58, Ulysses 36
Topeka High at Topeka West, ppd.
Topeka Highland Park at Washburn Rural, ppd.
Topeka Seaman at Junction City, ppd. to Sat.
Tribune 53, Brewster 32
Troy at Oskalososa, ppd.
Wabaunsee at St. Marys, ppd to. Mon.
Wakefield at Solomon, ppd.
Wathena at Valley Falls, ppd.
Wellsville at Prairie View, ppd. to Mon.
Weskan 72, Triplains 19
Wetmore at Washington County, ppd.
White City at Flint Hills Christian, ppd.
