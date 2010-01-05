Varsity Basketball

January 05, 2010 12:00 AM

Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 5)

Boys scores

City League

East 57, North 56

Kapaun Mount Carmel 40, Bishop Carroll 35 (OT)

Northwest 74, West 67

Southeast 56, South 43

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andale 56, Clearwater 44

Andover 57, Augusta 37

Andover Central 59, El Dorado 36

Buhler 62, Mulvane 55

Campus 49, Newton 35

McPherson at Great Bend

Rose Hill 48, Circle 36

Salina Central 42, Hays 32

Wellington 50, Kingman 41

Central Plains

Belle Plaine 45, Bluestem 41

Cheney 43, Conway Springs 29

Douglass 71, Wichita Independent 57

Garden Plain at Chaparral

Pratt 68, Medicine Lodge 51

MCAA

Ellinwood at Marion, ppd. to Jan. 26

Haven 67, Lyons 39

Hoisington at Hillsboro, ppd. to Jan 29

Nickerson 60, Sterling 47

Smoky Valley 50, Hesston 49

Wichita Collegiate 77, Halstead 52

Other area games

Attica at Burlington

Berean Academy 47, Sedgwick 30

Burrton 70, Fairfield 45

Canton-Galva 47, Ell-Saline 27

Elyria Christian 59, Hutchinson Central Christian 38

Fredonia 53, Eureka 46

Hutchinson Trinity 37, Goessel 25

Haviland at Pratt Skyline

Lebo 56, Madison 33

Macksville 74, Cunningham 51

Maize South 49, Concordia 44

Marais des Cygnes at Flinthills

Moundridge 91, Inman 89 (3OT)

South Barber 50, Norwich 48

Oxford at Central-Burden

Peabody-Burns 59, Remington 41

Pratt 68, Medicine Lodge 51

Pretty Prairie 78, Argonia 42

Sedan at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Sunrise Christian 75, Centre 37

Udall 46, South Haven 43

West Elk 65, Elk Valley 39

Wichita Defenders 71, Victory Christian 60

Wichita Warriors 61, Northfield 48

Other games

Abilene 49, Chapman 29

Ashland 73, Jetmore 50

Atchison 50, Jefferson West 28

Baileyville 70, Bern 31

Baxter Springs 55, Commerce, Okla., 49

Beloit 60, Osborne 43

Bennington 42, Little River 32

Bishop Miege 65, Lenexa St. James 52

Blue Valley 53, Olathe North 45

Burlingame 50, Neodesha 30

Burlington 50, Neodesha 30

Carl Junction, Mo., 61, Labette County 47

Centralia 48, Onaga 41

Clifton-Clyde 41, Linn 29

Coffeyville 80, Columbus 56

DeSoto 64, KC Wyandotte 56

Dodge City 59, Garden City 46

Effingham 50, Jefferson West 28

Erie 59, Prairie View 28

Fort Scott 57, Chanute 56

Fowler 70, Bucklin 39

Frontenac 60, Marmaton Valley 54

Gardner-Edgerton 78, Mill Valley 44

Guymon, Okla., 43, Hugoton 25

Hanover 64, Frankfort 47

Healy 37, Dighton 36

Herington 44, Council Grove 38

Hiawatha 38, Holton 37

Hope 46, Tescott 40

Hoxie 61, Brewster 44

Humboldt 52, Caney Valley 50

KC Maranatha 47, McLouth 34

KC Schlagle 65, Barstow (Mo.) 55

KC Sumner 95, Basehor-Linwood 73

LaCrosse 52, Western Plains 49

Lakin 64, Holcomb 57

Larned 47, Thomas More Prep 39

Logan 58, Natoma 46

Manhattan 57, Shawnee Heights 40

McCook, Neb. 65, Phillipsburg 54

Minneapolis 49, Republic County 35

Minneola 75, Satanta 35

Mission Valley 45, West Franklin 32

Ness City 51, Kinsley 36

Northern Heights 54, Chase County 39

Olpe 44, Waverly 24

Osage City 62, Lyndon 42

Osawatomie 61, Spring Hill 60

Oskaloosa 57, Cair Paravel 54

Ottawa 66, SM North 48

Palco 54, Lakeside 50

Parsons 70, Iola 43

Pittsburg 45, Independence 36

Plainville 73, Oakley 55

Quinter 52, Hill City 47

Rock Creek 55, Riley County 34

Rolla 60, Boise City, Okla., 49

Rossville 45, Silver Lake 39

Russell 48, Ellsworth 46

Sabetha 57, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 45

Salina Sacred Heart 60, SE-Saline 30

Santa Fe Trail 41, KC Piper 33

Sharon Springs 71, Cheylin 66

Smith Center 54, Pike Valley 53

SM Northwest 65, SM East 44

Spearville 64, Ingalls 35

St. John 67, Otis-Bison 52

St. Marys 64, Wamego 52

South Gray 76, Meade 48

Spearville 64, Ingalls 35

Stafford 39, Chase 35

Stockton 68, Northern Valley 61

Thunder Ridge 48, Lucas-Luray 35

Topeka Highland Park 55, Seaman 39

Topeka Hayden 58, Topeka 55

Topeka West 43, Emporia 27

Tribune 71, Deerfield 27

Triplains 66, Heartland Christian 54

Troy 44, Horton 25

Victoria 58, Claflin 54

Wakefield 52, Flint Hills Christian 19

WaKeeney 72, Wheatland-Grinnell 70

Washburn Rural 52, Junction City 42

KC Washington 68, BV-Randolph 60

Wilson 82, Southern Cloud 59

Girls

City League

Bishop Carroll 34, Kapaun Mount Carmel 31

North 58, East 43

Northwest 65, West 23

Southeast 55, South 41

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover 60, Augusta 35

Andover Central 59, El Dorado 45

Buhler 57, Mulvane 52

Circle 44, Rose Hill 43

Clearwater 43, Andale 40

Kingman at Wellington

McPherson at Great Bend

Newton 51, Campus 39

Salina Central 44, Hays 29

Central Plains

Bluestem 58, Belle Plaine 33

Cheney 39, Conway Springs 19

Douglass 79, Wichita Independent 23

Garden Plain 62, Chaparral 32

Pratt at Medicine Lodge

MCAA

Ellinwood at Marion, ppd. to Jan. 26

Haven 45, Lyons 30

Hesston 52, Smoky Valley 39

Hoisington at Hillsboro, ppd. to Jan 29

Nickerson 54, Sterling 38

Wichita Collegiate 58, Halstead 20

Other area games

Argonia 68, Pretty Prairie 24

Attica at Burlington

Concordia 67, Maize South 23

Cunningham 57, Macksville 46

Ell-Saline 52, Canton-Galva 31

Eureka 55, Fredonia 31

Fairfield at Burrton

Goessel 38, Hutchinson Trinity 37 (OT)

Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Elyrida Christian 24

Little River 61, Bennington 24

Madison at Lebo

Marais des Cygnes 45, Flinthills 22

Moundridge 56, Inman 54 (OT)

Oxford 59, Central-Burden 25

Pratt at Medicine Lodge

Pratt Skyline 51, Haviland 20

Remington 48, Peabody-Burns 21

Sedan at Cedar Vale-Dexter

Sedgwick at Berean Academy

South Barber 54, Norwich 25

South Haven 41, Udall 31

Sunrise Christian 59, Centre 17

West Elk 42, Elk Valley 21

Wichita Warriors 37, Northfield 30

Other games

Abilene 35, Chapman 27

Basehor-Linwood 42, KC Sumner 35

Blue Valley 42, SM South 34

Boise City, Okla. 57, Rolla 31

Bucklin 48, Fowler 27

Burlingame 65, Hartford 57

Burlington 55, Neodesha 23

Chase County 43, Northern Heights 37

Cherryvale 41, Yates Center 39

Clifton-Clyde 45, Linn 40

Columbus 51, Coffeyville 39

Commerce, Okla. 39, Baxter Springs 35

Council Grove 52, Herington 22

Dighton 54, Healy 21

Dodge City 57, Garden City 42

Eureka 55, Fredonia 31

Fort Scott 55, Chanute 35

Frankfort 52, Hanover 24

Frontenac 67, Marmaton Valley 30

Guymon, Okla. 49, Hugoton 22

Hill City 84, Quinter 44

Holcomb 56, Lakin 32

Holton 51, Hiawatha 25

Hope 42, Tescott 21

Hoxie 68, Brewster 49

Independence 39, Pittsburg 31

Jetmore 55, Ashland 40

KC (Mo.) Barstow 40, KC Schlagle 36

KC (Mo.) O'Hara 62, Lenexa St. James 30

KC Piper 48, Santa Fe Trail 37

KC Ward 32, Perry-Lecompton 27

Labette County 60, Carl Junction, Mo. 51

Lakeside 51, Palco 46

Little River 61, Bennington 24

McLouth 58, KC Maranatha 27

Minneapolis 45, Republic County 38

Natoma 64, Logan 55

North Platte, Neb. 50, Wathena 27

Oakley 64, Plainville 47

Olpe 57, Waverly 29

Osage City 56, Lyndon 28

Oswego 61, Galena 360

Ottawa 39, SM North 36

Parsons 38, Iola 33

Platte County (Mo.) 68, Lawrence Free State 57

Pleasant Ridge 35, Atchison 29

Rock Creek 38, Riley County 28

Russell 62, Ellsworth 48

Satanta 49, Minneola 44

SE-Saline 49, Salina Sacred Heart 40

Silver Lake 32, Rossville 31

Smith Center 69, Pike Valley 36

Solomon 42, White City 31

South Gray 62, Meade 29

Spearville 46, Ingalls 42

St. John 59, Otis-Bison 35

St. Paul 55, SE-Cherokee 23

Stockton 50, Northern Valley 45

Thomas More Prep 70, Larned 53

Tribune 69, Deerfield 45

WaKeeney 51, Wheatland-Grinnell 36

Wakefield 59, Flint Hills Christian 19

Washington County 57, BV-Randolph 20

West Elk 42, Elk Valley 21

Wilson 47, Southern Cloud 43

