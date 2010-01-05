Tuesday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Jan. 5)

Boys scores
City League
East 57, North 56
Kapaun Mount Carmel 40, Bishop Carroll 35 (OT)
Northwest 74, West 67
Southeast 56, South 43
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andale 56, Clearwater 44
Andover 57, Augusta 37
Andover Central 59, El Dorado 36
Buhler 62, Mulvane 55
Campus 49, Newton 35
McPherson at Great Bend
Rose Hill 48, Circle 36
Salina Central 42, Hays 32
Wellington 50, Kingman 41
Central Plains
Belle Plaine 45, Bluestem 41
Cheney 43, Conway Springs 29
Douglass 71, Wichita Independent 57
Garden Plain at Chaparral
Pratt 68, Medicine Lodge 51
MCAA
Ellinwood at Marion, ppd. to Jan. 26
Haven 67, Lyons 39
Hoisington at Hillsboro, ppd. to Jan 29
Nickerson 60, Sterling 47
Smoky Valley 50, Hesston 49
Wichita Collegiate 77, Halstead 52
Other area games
Attica at Burlington
Berean Academy 47, Sedgwick 30
Burrton 70, Fairfield 45
Canton-Galva 47, Ell-Saline 27
Elyria Christian 59, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
Fredonia 53, Eureka 46
Hutchinson Trinity 37, Goessel 25
Haviland at Pratt Skyline
Lebo 56, Madison 33
Macksville 74, Cunningham 51
Maize South 49, Concordia 44
Marais des Cygnes at Flinthills
Moundridge 91, Inman 89 (3OT)
South Barber 50, Norwich 48
Oxford at Central-Burden
Peabody-Burns 59, Remington 41
Pretty Prairie 78, Argonia 42
Sedan at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Sunrise Christian 75, Centre 37
Udall 46, South Haven 43
West Elk 65, Elk Valley 39
Wichita Defenders 71, Victory Christian 60
Wichita Warriors 61, Northfield 48
Other games
Abilene 49, Chapman 29
Ashland 73, Jetmore 50
Atchison 50, Jefferson West 28
Baileyville 70, Bern 31
Baxter Springs 55, Commerce, Okla., 49
Beloit 60, Osborne 43
Bennington 42, Little River 32
Bishop Miege 65, Lenexa St. James 52
Blue Valley 53, Olathe North 45
Burlingame 50, Neodesha 30
Carl Junction, Mo., 61, Labette County 47
Centralia 48, Onaga 41
Clifton-Clyde 41, Linn 29
Coffeyville 80, Columbus 56
DeSoto 64, KC Wyandotte 56
Dodge City 59, Garden City 46
Effingham 50, Jefferson West 28
Erie 59, Prairie View 28
Fort Scott 57, Chanute 56
Fowler 70, Bucklin 39
Frontenac 60, Marmaton Valley 54
Gardner-Edgerton 78, Mill Valley 44
Guymon, Okla., 43, Hugoton 25
Hanover 64, Frankfort 47
Healy 37, Dighton 36
Herington 44, Council Grove 38
Hiawatha 38, Holton 37
Hope 46, Tescott 40
Hoxie 61, Brewster 44
Humboldt 52, Caney Valley 50
KC Maranatha 47, McLouth 34
KC Schlagle 65, Barstow (Mo.) 55
KC Sumner 95, Basehor-Linwood 73
LaCrosse 52, Western Plains 49
Lakin 64, Holcomb 57
Larned 47, Thomas More Prep 39
Logan 58, Natoma 46
Manhattan 57, Shawnee Heights 40
McCook, Neb. 65, Phillipsburg 54
Minneapolis 49, Republic County 35
Minneola 75, Satanta 35
Mission Valley 45, West Franklin 32
Ness City 51, Kinsley 36
Northern Heights 54, Chase County 39
Olpe 44, Waverly 24
Osage City 62, Lyndon 42
Osawatomie 61, Spring Hill 60
Oskaloosa 57, Cair Paravel 54
Ottawa 66, SM North 48
Palco 54, Lakeside 50
Parsons 70, Iola 43
Pittsburg 45, Independence 36
Plainville 73, Oakley 55
Quinter 52, Hill City 47
Rock Creek 55, Riley County 34
Rolla 60, Boise City, Okla., 49
Rossville 45, Silver Lake 39
Russell 48, Ellsworth 46
Sabetha 57, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 45
Salina Sacred Heart 60, SE-Saline 30
Santa Fe Trail 41, KC Piper 33
Sharon Springs 71, Cheylin 66
Smith Center 54, Pike Valley 53
SM Northwest 65, SM East 44
Spearville 64, Ingalls 35
St. John 67, Otis-Bison 52
St. Marys 64, Wamego 52
South Gray 76, Meade 48
Stafford 39, Chase 35
Stockton 68, Northern Valley 61
Thunder Ridge 48, Lucas-Luray 35
Topeka Highland Park 55, Seaman 39
Topeka Hayden 58, Topeka 55
Topeka West 43, Emporia 27
Tribune 71, Deerfield 27
Triplains 66, Heartland Christian 54
Troy 44, Horton 25
Victoria 58, Claflin 54
Wakefield 52, Flint Hills Christian 19
WaKeeney 72, Wheatland-Grinnell 70
Washburn Rural 52, Junction City 42
KC Washington 68, BV-Randolph 60
Wilson 82, Southern Cloud 59
Girls
City League
Bishop Carroll 34, Kapaun Mount Carmel 31
North 58, East 43
Northwest 65, West 23
Southeast 55, South 41
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover 60, Augusta 35
Andover Central 59, El Dorado 45
Buhler 57, Mulvane 52
Circle 44, Rose Hill 43
Clearwater 43, Andale 40
Kingman at Wellington
McPherson at Great Bend
Newton 51, Campus 39
Salina Central 44, Hays 29
Central Plains
Bluestem 58, Belle Plaine 33
Cheney 39, Conway Springs 19
Douglass 79, Wichita Independent 23
Garden Plain 62, Chaparral 32
Pratt at Medicine Lodge
MCAA
Ellinwood at Marion, ppd. to Jan. 26
Haven 45, Lyons 30
Hesston 52, Smoky Valley 39
Hoisington at Hillsboro, ppd. to Jan 29
Nickerson 54, Sterling 38
Wichita Collegiate 58, Halstead 20
Other area games
Argonia 68, Pretty Prairie 24
Attica at Burlington
Concordia 67, Maize South 23
Cunningham 57, Macksville 46
Ell-Saline 52, Canton-Galva 31
Eureka 55, Fredonia 31
Fairfield at Burrton
Goessel 38, Hutchinson Trinity 37 (OT)
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Elyrida Christian 24
Little River 61, Bennington 24
Madison at Lebo
Marais des Cygnes 45, Flinthills 22
Moundridge 56, Inman 54 (OT)
Oxford 59, Central-Burden 25
Pratt at Medicine Lodge
Pratt Skyline 51, Haviland 20
Remington 48, Peabody-Burns 21
Sedan at Cedar Vale-Dexter
Sedgwick at Berean Academy
South Barber 54, Norwich 25
South Haven 41, Udall 31
Sunrise Christian 59, Centre 17
West Elk 42, Elk Valley 21
Wichita Warriors 37, Northfield 30
Other games
Abilene 35, Chapman 27
Basehor-Linwood 42, KC Sumner 35
Blue Valley 42, SM South 34
Boise City, Okla. 57, Rolla 31
Bucklin 48, Fowler 27
Burlingame 65, Hartford 57
Burlington 55, Neodesha 23
Chase County 43, Northern Heights 37
Cherryvale 41, Yates Center 39
Clifton-Clyde 45, Linn 40
Columbus 51, Coffeyville 39
Commerce, Okla. 39, Baxter Springs 35
Council Grove 52, Herington 22
Dighton 54, Healy 21
Dodge City 57, Garden City 42
Eureka 55, Fredonia 31
Fort Scott 55, Chanute 35
Frankfort 52, Hanover 24
Frontenac 67, Marmaton Valley 30
Guymon, Okla. 49, Hugoton 22
Hill City 84, Quinter 44
Holcomb 56, Lakin 32
Holton 51, Hiawatha 25
Hope 42, Tescott 21
Hoxie 68, Brewster 49
Independence 39, Pittsburg 31
Jetmore 55, Ashland 40
KC (Mo.) Barstow 40, KC Schlagle 36
KC (Mo.) O'Hara 62, Lenexa St. James 30
KC Piper 48, Santa Fe Trail 37
KC Ward 32, Perry-Lecompton 27
Labette County 60, Carl Junction, Mo. 51
Lakeside 51, Palco 46
Little River 61, Bennington 24
McLouth 58, KC Maranatha 27
Minneapolis 45, Republic County 38
Natoma 64, Logan 55
North Platte, Neb. 50, Wathena 27
Oakley 64, Plainville 47
Olpe 57, Waverly 29
Osage City 56, Lyndon 28
Oswego 61, Galena 360
Ottawa 39, SM North 36
Parsons 38, Iola 33
Platte County (Mo.) 68, Lawrence Free State 57
Pleasant Ridge 35, Atchison 29
Rock Creek 38, Riley County 28
Russell 62, Ellsworth 48
Satanta 49, Minneola 44
SE-Saline 49, Salina Sacred Heart 40
Silver Lake 32, Rossville 31
Smith Center 69, Pike Valley 36
Solomon 42, White City 31
South Gray 62, Meade 29
Spearville 46, Ingalls 42
St. John 59, Otis-Bison 35
St. Paul 55, SE-Cherokee 23
Stockton 50, Northern Valley 45
Thomas More Prep 70, Larned 53
Tribune 69, Deerfield 45
WaKeeney 51, Wheatland-Grinnell 36
Wakefield 59, Flint Hills Christian 19
Washington County 57, BV-Randolph 20
West Elk 42, Elk Valley 21
Wilson 47, Southern Cloud 43
