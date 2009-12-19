Andover Central boys beat rival Andover

ANDOVER — Sometimes the game of basketball comes down to the most simple, basic aspect of the game — making shots.

Really, it was that simple Friday night in the Andover Central boys’ 73-47 victory over Andover.

“We missed, they made,” Andover boys coach Jason Stucky said.

Andover was 14 of 50 (28 percent) from the floor, while Andover Central made 26 of 45 (57.8), including 8 of 14 three-point shots. Andover was 6 of 25 from three.

After a 13-13 tie at the end of the first quarter, Andover scored 17 points over the next two periods.

When Andover Central coach Jesse Herrmann was asked about his team’s defense in the second and third quarters, he didn’t give the credit to his team’s defense.

“Early in the second quarter, they just missed shots,” Herrmann said of Andover, which was 3 of 13 from the floor in the second. “I didn’t think we guarded real well at all in the second quarter.

“I thought in the third quarter, we played a lot better. Shots weren’t falling for them.”

It was just the opposite for Andover Central.

“To tell you the truth, we couldn’t miss,” said Andover Central senior Marshall Miller, who had 24 points and eight rebounds. “That’s awesome when you’re playing a tough opponent like Andover. We ran the high-low (offense) amazing. They just couldn’t stop it.”

Andover senior Dallas Driver hit a three from the top of the key to open the second period for the 16-13 lead, but Andover Central’s Jack Gentry answered with his own three, starting a 15-0 run capped by Mark Anderson’s three.

Gentry finished with 15 points.

During the Jaguars’ run, Andover missed nine straight shots, including a layup and two three-pointers that were airballs.

With four seconds remaining in the first half, Anderson hit another three for the 33-20 lead.

As the buzzer sounded to end the half, Stucky was angry as he held his inside-out sport coat in hand while walking to the locker room.

“I was upset because I felt like we started to hang our heads a little bit because we were down nine or 10 (points),” Stucky said. “They hit a three with four seconds left, we thought it was over. But there’s still plenty of time.

“That’s part of out-competing for 32 minutes. You can’t let four seconds tick off.”

Stucky has stressed outcompeting and out-executing this season, and he said he didn’t see that against the Jaguars.

Andover Central also dominated rebounding. The Jaguars had a 38-24 rebounding edge, including 18-7 on the offensive boards.

That’s not much of a surprise, considering Andover Central has such height in Anderson (6-foot-4), Miller (6-5), Randall Vautravers (6-6) and Boston Stiverson (6-4).

“We happen to be blessed with a lot of length, and they’re leapers and when they get hungry and go to the ball, they’re tough to stop,” Herrmann said.

Andover’s tallest player, Eric Wreath (6-6), fouled out in the first 41 seconds of the third quarter. He didn’t score but had four rebounds.

Anderson finished with seven points and three rebounds, while Miller had eight rebounds, and Vautravers had three points, nine rebounds.

Eleven of 12 Andover Central players scored. Thomas Jobe led Andover with 15 points.

Andover Central (3-1, 2-0) 13 20 22 18 — 73

Andover (1-2, 1-1) 13 7 10 17 — 47

ANDOVER CENTRAL: Miller 24, Vautravers 3, Stiverson 5, Anderson 7, Gentry 15, McWhorter 3, Wilks 3, Clements 1, Lock 9, Kretchmar 2, Flynn 1. Totals 26 (8) 13-23 73.

ANDOVER: Jobe 15, Driver 12, Tyler 9, B. Kvasnicka 2, Oberg 2, Croitoru 2, White 3, Ayers 2. Totals 14 (6) 13-21 47..