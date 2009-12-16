East defense turns up heat on Carroll

When East sophomore Dario Duque entered Tuesday's game at Bishop Carroll for the first time, it was late in the third period and East led by three. Coach Ron Allen immediately inserted him into the Aces' trapping full-court pressure defense, and Duque came up with a steal.

He got it up the court, and Randall Rogers finished for an easy layup. Twenty seconds later, it was Ja'ln Williams who got a steal, getting it to Teance Walton for the basket.

East used that pressure defense all game, effectively disrupting Carroll, forcing 32 turnovers as the Aces turned a close game into a 63-47 victory.

"We stepped our defense up a little more and we extended the defense and were really moving and rotating," East coach Ron Allen said of the third quarter.

Walton added: "We got the steals and pushed our offense into fastbreaks. That's how we got all our points in the second half. We were able to break it down. Get our guards to the ball and get them to the middle and our outside guys to the wing and score."

Walton finished with a game-high six steals and 18 points, 16 in the second half. East had four scorers in double figures — Jalen Love (15), Williams (10) and Rogers (10).

"Credit their aggressiveness," Carroll coach Lonnie Lollar said. "We played scared. You can put that in there — we played scared. In the first half, we competed. In the third quarter, for whatever reason, we played scared."

On five straight possessions to end the third, Carroll turned the ball over against East's press.

East scored 25 points off 12 turnovers.

The Aces are quick with quick hands, and seem to be in every passing lane.

"I don't feel like we're in every passing lane, but we try, we try," Walton said.

While East used its press all game, it wasn't until the third period that the Aces took full advantage. In the second quarter, Carroll committed nine turnovers, but East only scored six points — and one basket came off a turnover.

East led 22-17 at the half.

"To be perfectly truthful, our defense is further along than our offense," Allen said. "We haven't quite clicked in as a unit yet. I think we have what we need sitting right there.... But we've spent a lot of time on our defense. It's obvious that it will show up a little better at times."

Even by the end of the third quarter, East only led 36-29. Carroll was led by Blake Bell and Brian Rohleder's 15 points apiece.

East led 46-39 with five minutes to go in the final period when Walton scored on a putback to put East up by double digits for good.

It was Walton and Williams in the second half scoring — Williams sat for most of the first half because of foul trouble, but he scored eight second-half points on 3-of-4 shooting. Love scored nine of his 15 in the first quarter.

"That's very typical of this team," Allen said of the distribution of scoring. "I think I do still have kids on that bench that can come in, like Nathan Jackson, and give you plenty."

East (2-1, 2-1) 16 6 14 27—63 Bishop Carroll (1-3, 1-3) 12 5 12 18—47

EAST: Rogers 4 0-0 10, Walton 6 6-7 18, Carter 1 0-0 2, Love 6 2-3 15, Williams 3 3-4 10, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Johnson-Reed 0 2-2 2, Farrison 1 0-0 2, Reed 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 (4) 13-16 21 63.

BISHOP CARROLL: Slagle 2 2-2 6, Rohleder 4 6-12 15, Bell 6 3-3 15, Dreiling 1 1-2 3, Gilmore 2 2-2 6, Palmore 0 2-2 2, . Totals 15 (1) 16-23 14 47.