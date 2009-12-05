Dobbins leads No. 1 Heights to rally past No. 2 East

E.J. Dobbins’ inexperience showed at times Friday night against East.

His heart, however, overshadowed the junior’s inexperience down the stretch as Heights defeated East 60-57 in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 2,100 fans at East.

Dobbins scored 14 points, including four points in the final 70 seconds. Dobbins, starting for the injured Evan Wessel, helped Heights steal the lead and ultimately win the game.

“What Dobbins did was fantastic,” Heights coach Joe Auer said. “He had the biggest heart in the gym.”

Trailing by three, Dobbins stole an inbound pass and made a layup to cut Heights’ deficit to one. Dobbins then made two free throws with 44.7 seconds left to give Heights a 56-55 lead.

East failed to score, then Dobbins and teammate Terrence Moore each hit one of two free throws to give Heights a 60-57 lead with 9.6 seconds left.

East’s Teance Walton had a shot to tie but came up short.

“This was a really good experience for us,” Dobbins said. “We’ve been practicing hard and we just had to stay connected. We are the state champs, so we know everyone is coming for us. We want everyone to know that we’re still out here.”

Heights led 28-27 at half-time, but East opened the second half on a 11-0 run to take the lead.

Perry Ellis and Dreamius Smith scored a couple of quick baskets to end the third quarter to cut the Heights deficit to four going into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons opened the final quarter on a 6-0 run, including a dunk by Ellis that tied the game at 46. Heights went up by three until East retook the lead 50-49 with

3:22 left. After trading baskets, East took its final lead on a three-pointer by Randall Rogers and layup by Ja’lin Williams with 1:41 left.

East turned the ball over four times in the final minute.

“We fought hard, but we couldn’t keep the lead,” East coach Ron Allen said. “We turned the ball over late and that hurt us. We’ll be OK, we just have to go back to work.”

Smith led Heights with 19 points while Ellis added 15.

Heights (1-0, 1-0) 13 15 14 18 — 60

East (0-1, 0-1) 10 17 19 11 — 57

HEIGHTS: Smith 8 3-5 19, Ellis 7 1-6 15, Dobbins 4 6-8 14, Moore 2 4-5 8, Degraffenread 1 2-2 4, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Owens 0 0-0 0, Riley 0 0-0 0, Dempsey 0 0-0

0. Totals 22 (0) 16-26 60.

EAST: Love 4 3-4, 14, Williams 6 1-2 13, Walton 5 0-0 10, Carter 3 0-0 6, Rogers 2 0-0 6, Farrison 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 (5) 4-6 57.