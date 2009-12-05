Varsity Basketball

December 05, 2009 12:00 AM

Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 4)

City League

Heights 60, East 57

Kapaun Mount Carmel 87, Southeast 83 (OT)

Northwest 50, Bishop Carroll 48

South 53, West 44

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover Central at Winfield

Arkansas City 57, Mulvane 41

Augusta 65, Rose Hill 61

Buhler 60, Salina South 40

Derby 51, Campus 50

Dodge City 47, Salina Central 46

Haven 52, Clearwater 35

Maize 56, Manhattan 54

McPherson 66, Goddard 44

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine at Wichita Trinity

Douglass 45, Bluestem 25

Chaparral 48, Cheney 42

Conway Springs 79, Wichita Independent 67

Medicine Lodge 64, Garden Plain 61

MCAA

Abilene 63, Smoky Valley 48

Ellsworth 50, Lyons 38

Halstead 61, Remington 40

Haven 52, Clearwater 35

Hoisington 47, Claflin 46

Moundridge 74, Sterling 51

Nickerson 55, Bennington 24

Russell 53, Ellinwood 30

Wichita Collegiate 70, Hillsboro 37

Other area teams

Arkansas City Christian 67, Tryo Christian 49

Argonia 45, Attica 41

Berean Academy 46, Sedgwick 33

Cedar Vale-Dexter 64, West Elk 46

Central-Burden at Elk Valley

Cunningham at Greensburg

Goessel 52, Northern Heights 39

Herington 40, Canton-Galva 26

Hutchinson Trinity 55, Ell-Saline 24

Inman 79, Fairfield 34

Liberal 49, Maize South 23

Madison 58, White City 39

Moundridge 74, Sterling 51

Norwich 57, Oxford 35

Peabody-Burns 53, Chase County 24

SE-Saline 54, Centre 51

South Barber 51, Caldwell 50 (OT)

South Haven 58, Udall 45

St. John at Pratt Skyline

Sunrise Christian 57, Pretty Prairie 47

Yates Center 60, Eureka 35

Other games

Baileyville 57, Axtell 39

Baxter Springs 48, Erie 40

Beloit 35, Concordia 31

Burlingame 65, Waverly 62

Burlington 61, Cherryvale 52

BV North 52, Olathe East 51

Cheylin 61, Brewster 50

Clay Center 59, Rock Creek 49

Clifton-Clyde 53, BV-Randolph 50

Columbus 45, Girard 41

Cornerstone 58, Cair Paravel 47

Council Grove 63, West Franklin 42

Crest 37, Jayhawk-Linn 18

Effingham 47, Valley Falls 42

Eudora 81, Anderson County 41

Flint Hills Job Corps 72, Bern 55

Great Bend 57, Garden City 50

Hanover 58, Nemaha Valley 43

Hays 52, Riley County 47

Hill City 50, Stockton 41

Hogan Prep, Mo., 74, Highland Park 62

Holcomb 75, Elkhart 28

Hope 47, St. John's Military 32

Humboldt 47, Neodesha 29

Imperial, Neb., 41, Goodland 38

Independence 58, Chanute 51 (OT)

Jackson Heights 66, Wetmore 31

Jefferson North 43, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 36

Jetmore 71, Deerfield 39

KC Piper 73, Santa Fe Trail 63

KC Schlagle 62, Benton, Mo., 34

KC Sumner 79, Westport, Mo., 54

KC Ward 56, Perry-Lecompton 44

Kearney, Neb., 61, Thomas More Prep 19

Lansing 81, Bonner Springs 64

Lebo 55, Hartford 40

Lincoln 36, Tescott 21

Linn 51, Onaga 47

Louisburg 72, Prairie View 25

Lyndon 79, Marais des Cygnes 17

Macksville 62, Ness City 35

Marmaton Valley 57, Uniontown 55

McLouth 43, Troy 35

Meade 62, Cimarron 38

Minneola 58, Pawnee Heights 49

Natoma 59, Lucas-Luray 45

NE-Arma 57, Bronaugh, Mo. 33

Oakley 62, Oberlin 38

Olathe North 50, BV West 47

Olathe South 51, BV Northwest 42

Osage City 58, Mission Valley 49

Oswego 53, SE-Cherokee 28

Otis-Bison 65, Wilson 47

Ottawa 62, Lenexa St. James 60

Plainville 73, Osborne 38

Quinter 70, Hoxie 31

Quivira Heights 61, Tipton 39

Rawlins County 64, Northern Valley 38

Salina Sacred Heart 61, Solomon 39

Shawnee Mill Valley 49, KC Turner 46

Silver Lake 70, Jefferson West 59

SM Northwest 75, SM North 48

SM South 55, SM East 33

Smith Center 48, Logan 38

South Central 67, Bucklin 55

South Gray 70, Satanta 21

Spearville 66, Ashland 42

St. Marys 60, McLouth 36

St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Central, Mo., 54

Sublette 56, Kinsley 38

Sylvan Grove 66, Wakefield 55

Thunder Ridge 48, Alma, Neb. 33

Topeka Hayden 69, Spring Hill 37

Tribune 55, Golden Plains 31

Triplains 46, Western Plains 44

Victoria 57, LaCrosse 33

WaKeeney 64, Dighton 20

Washburn Rural 58, Lawrence 38

Washington 62, Atchison 44

Washington County 63, Pike Valley 27

Wathena 59, Leavenworth Immaculata 30

Willard, Mo. 86, Fort Scott 84

Girls

City League

Bishop Carroll 46, Northwest 41

Heights 95, East 36

South 58, West 11

Southeast 51, Kapaun Mount Carmel 39

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail

Andover Central at Winfield

Clearwater 61, Haven 59

Derby 39, Campus 32

Dodge City 47, Salina Central 41

Manhattan 46, Maize 36

McPherson 47, Goddard 28

Mulvane 43, Arkansas City 29

Newton 46, Colby 39

Rose Hill 59, Augusta 28

Salina South 60, Buhler 46

Central Plains League

Belle Plaine at Wichita Trinity

Douglass 69, Bluestem 39

Cheney 78, Chaparral 34

Conway Springs 75, Wichita Independent 25

Garden Plain 45, Medicine Lodge 41

MCAA

Abilene 59, Smoky Valley 26

Ellinwood 49, Russell 34

Hoisington 48, Claflin 42 (OT)

Lyons 60, Ellsworth 42

Moundridge 47, Sterling 23

Nickerson 67, Bennington 37

Remington 62, Halstead 46

Wichita Collegiate 52, Hillsboro 34

Other area teams

Argonia 91, Attica 22

Berean Academy 64, Sedgwick 59 (2OT)

Burlingame 49, Waverly 43

Burrton 44, Chase 40

Canton-Galva 47, Herington 14

Cedar Vale-Dexter 61, West Elk 46

Central-Burden at Elk Valley

Chase County 46, Peabody-Burns 29

Cunningham at Greensburg

Ell-Saline 50, Hutchinson Trinity 45

Eureka 49, Yates Center 23

Goessel 44, Northern Heights 34

Inman 54, Fairfield 34

Liberal 55, Maize South 39

Madison 71, White City 10

Norwich at Oxford

Pratt Skyline 40, St. John 34

SE-Saline 54, Centre 35

South Barber at Caldwell

South Haven 57, Udall 26

Sunrise Christian at Pretty Prairie

Sylvan Grove 48, Wakefield 38

Tyro Christian 55, Arkansas City Christian 41

Wichita Warriors 62, Flinthills 29

Word of Life 65, North Ridge 37

Other games

Alma, Neb., 45, Thunder Ridge 37

Atchison 49, Valley Falls 43

Baileyville 46, Axtell 44

Baldwin 53, Central Heights 41

Baxter Springs 48, Erie 17

Beloit St. John's 52, Lakeside 32

Bern 69, Flint Hills Job Corps 5

Bishop Miege 78, KC Metro Academy 36

Blue Valley 50, Olathe East 38

Burlington 58, Cherryvale 39

BV West 61, Leavenworth 30

BV-Randolph 35, Clifton-Clyde 28

Cair Paravel 43, Cornerstone 20

Chanute 42, Heritage Christian 32

Cimarron 55, Meade 38

Concordia 55, Beloit 52

DeSoto 56, KC Maranatha 22

Effingham 49, Valley Falls 43

Emporia 58, Olathe North 29

Eudora 41, Anderson County 33

Frankfort 43, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 15

Girard 68, Columbus 43

Great Bend 40, Garden City 27

Hill City 58, Stockton 54

Holton 61, Wamego 33

Imperial, Neb. 41, Goodland 38

Independence 54, Chanute 46

Jackson Heights 59, Wetmore 53

Jayhawk-Linn 53, Crest 18

Jefferson North 65, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 33

Jetmore 59, Deerfield 30

KC Piper 38, Santa Fe Trail 30

KC Schlagle 64, KC (Mo.) Westport 24

Kearney, Neb. 49, Thomas More Prep 45

Kinsley 35, Sublette 28

Lansing 51, Bonner Springs 37

Leavenworth Immaculata 65, Pleasant Ridge 47

Lebo 53, Hartford 30

Leoti 37, Stanton County 36

Lincoln 46, Tescott 11

Louisburg 81, Prairie View 27

Lucas-Luray 59, Natoma 52

Marais des Cygnes 40, Lyndon 38

Minneola 45, Pawnee Heights 36

Nemaha Valley 56, Hanover 51

Neodesha 56, Humboldt 10

Northern Valley 54, Rawlins County 42

Norwich 73, Oxford 53

Oakley 59, Oberlin 52

Olathe Northwest 41, KC Sumner 30

Olathe South 68, Shawnee Mill Valley 41

Osage City 45, Mission Valley 16

Osborne 49, Plainville 38

Ottawa 55, Lenexa St. James 29

Perry-Lecompton 40, KC Ward 37

Phillipsburg 61, Ellis 44

Quivira Heights 56, Tipton 35

Riley County 45, Hays 34

Rock Creek 56, Clay Center 44

Salina Sacred Heart 44, Solomon 35

Silver Lake 44, Jefferson West 30

SM North 38, SM South 37

SM West 48, SM Northwest 23

Smith Center 58, Logan 30

South Central 58, Bucklin 41

South Gray 70, Satanta 50

Southwestern Heights 70, Lakin 23

Spearville 50, Ashland 15

St. Marys 40, McLouth 25

Syracuse 49, Hugoton 32

Topeka 51, Topeka Highland Park 40

Topeka Seaman 36, Gardner-Edgerton 30

Tribune 71, Golden Plains 29

Triplains 47, Western Plains 20

Troy 48, Wathena 16

Ulysses 46, Goodland 38

Uniontown 66, Marmaton Valley 16

WaKeeney 58, Dighton 48

Washburn Rural 59, Lawrence 41

Washington County 58, Pike Valley 23

Willard, Mo. 59, Fort Scott 47

Wilson 55, Otis-Bison 32

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435
Fire crews respond to smoke reported at Old Town Warren 1:59

Fire crews respond to smoke reported at Old Town Warren
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse

View More Video