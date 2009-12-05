Friday's Kansas high school basketball scores (Dec. 4)

City League
Heights 60, East 57
Kapaun Mount Carmel 87, Southeast 83 (OT)
Northwest 50, Bishop Carroll 48
South 53, West 44
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover Central at Winfield
Arkansas City 57, Mulvane 41
Augusta 65, Rose Hill 61
Buhler 60, Salina South 40
Derby 51, Campus 50
Dodge City 47, Salina Central 46
Haven 52, Clearwater 35
Maize 56, Manhattan 54
McPherson 66, Goddard 44
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine at Wichita Trinity
Douglass 45, Bluestem 25
Chaparral 48, Cheney 42
Conway Springs 79, Wichita Independent 67
Medicine Lodge 64, Garden Plain 61
MCAA
Abilene 63, Smoky Valley 48
Ellsworth 50, Lyons 38
Halstead 61, Remington 40
Hoisington 47, Claflin 46
Moundridge 74, Sterling 51
Nickerson 55, Bennington 24
Russell 53, Ellinwood 30
Wichita Collegiate 70, Hillsboro 37
Other area teams
Arkansas City Christian 67, Tryo Christian 49
Argonia 45, Attica 41
Berean Academy 46, Sedgwick 33
Cedar Vale-Dexter 64, West Elk 46
Central-Burden at Elk Valley
Cunningham at Greensburg
Goessel 52, Northern Heights 39
Herington 40, Canton-Galva 26
Hutchinson Trinity 55, Ell-Saline 24
Inman 79, Fairfield 34
Liberal 49, Maize South 23
Madison 58, White City 39
Norwich 57, Oxford 35
Peabody-Burns 53, Chase County 24
SE-Saline 54, Centre 51
South Barber 51, Caldwell 50 (OT)
South Haven 58, Udall 45
St. John at Pratt Skyline
Sunrise Christian 57, Pretty Prairie 47
Yates Center 60, Eureka 35
Other games
Baileyville 57, Axtell 39
Baxter Springs 48, Erie 40
Beloit 35, Concordia 31
Burlingame 65, Waverly 62
Burlington 61, Cherryvale 52
BV North 52, Olathe East 51
Cheylin 61, Brewster 50
Clay Center 59, Rock Creek 49
Clifton-Clyde 53, BV-Randolph 50
Columbus 45, Girard 41
Cornerstone 58, Cair Paravel 47
Council Grove 63, West Franklin 42
Crest 37, Jayhawk-Linn 18
Effingham 47, Valley Falls 42
Eudora 81, Anderson County 41
Flint Hills Job Corps 72, Bern 55
Great Bend 57, Garden City 50
Hanover 58, Nemaha Valley 43
Hays 52, Riley County 47
Hill City 50, Stockton 41
Hogan Prep, Mo., 74, Highland Park 62
Holcomb 75, Elkhart 28
Hope 47, St. John's Military 32
Humboldt 47, Neodesha 29
Imperial, Neb., 41, Goodland 38
Independence 58, Chanute 51 (OT)
Jackson Heights 66, Wetmore 31
Jefferson North 43, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 36
Jetmore 71, Deerfield 39
KC Piper 73, Santa Fe Trail 63
KC Schlagle 62, Benton, Mo., 34
KC Sumner 79, Westport, Mo., 54
KC Ward 56, Perry-Lecompton 44
Kearney, Neb., 61, Thomas More Prep 19
Lansing 81, Bonner Springs 64
Lebo 55, Hartford 40
Lincoln 36, Tescott 21
Linn 51, Onaga 47
Louisburg 72, Prairie View 25
Lyndon 79, Marais des Cygnes 17
Macksville 62, Ness City 35
Marmaton Valley 57, Uniontown 55
McLouth 43, Troy 35
Meade 62, Cimarron 38
Minneola 58, Pawnee Heights 49
Natoma 59, Lucas-Luray 45
NE-Arma 57, Bronaugh, Mo. 33
Oakley 62, Oberlin 38
Olathe North 50, BV West 47
Olathe South 51, BV Northwest 42
Osage City 58, Mission Valley 49
Oswego 53, SE-Cherokee 28
Otis-Bison 65, Wilson 47
Ottawa 62, Lenexa St. James 60
Plainville 73, Osborne 38
Quinter 70, Hoxie 31
Quivira Heights 61, Tipton 39
Rawlins County 64, Northern Valley 38
Salina Sacred Heart 61, Solomon 39
Shawnee Mill Valley 49, KC Turner 46
Silver Lake 70, Jefferson West 59
SM Northwest 75, SM North 48
SM South 55, SM East 33
Smith Center 48, Logan 38
South Central 67, Bucklin 55
South Gray 70, Satanta 21
Spearville 66, Ashland 42
St. Marys 60, McLouth 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 65, Central, Mo., 54
Sublette 56, Kinsley 38
Sylvan Grove 66, Wakefield 55
Thunder Ridge 48, Alma, Neb. 33
Topeka Hayden 69, Spring Hill 37
Tribune 55, Golden Plains 31
Triplains 46, Western Plains 44
Victoria 57, LaCrosse 33
WaKeeney 64, Dighton 20
Washburn Rural 58, Lawrence 38
Washington 62, Atchison 44
Washington County 63, Pike Valley 27
Wathena 59, Leavenworth Immaculata 30
Willard, Mo. 86, Fort Scott 84
Girls
City League
Bishop Carroll 46, Northwest 41
Heights 95, East 36
South 58, West 11
Southeast 51, Kapaun Mount Carmel 39
Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail
Andover Central at Winfield
Clearwater 61, Haven 59
Derby 39, Campus 32
Dodge City 47, Salina Central 41
Manhattan 46, Maize 36
McPherson 47, Goddard 28
Mulvane 43, Arkansas City 29
Newton 46, Colby 39
Rose Hill 59, Augusta 28
Salina South 60, Buhler 46
Central Plains League
Belle Plaine at Wichita Trinity
Douglass 69, Bluestem 39
Cheney 78, Chaparral 34
Conway Springs 75, Wichita Independent 25
Garden Plain 45, Medicine Lodge 41
MCAA
Abilene 59, Smoky Valley 26
Ellinwood 49, Russell 34
Hoisington 48, Claflin 42 (OT)
Lyons 60, Ellsworth 42
Moundridge 47, Sterling 23
Nickerson 67, Bennington 37
Remington 62, Halstead 46
Wichita Collegiate 52, Hillsboro 34
Other area teams
Argonia 91, Attica 22
Berean Academy 64, Sedgwick 59 (2OT)
Burlingame 49, Waverly 43
Burrton 44, Chase 40
Canton-Galva 47, Herington 14
Cedar Vale-Dexter 61, West Elk 46
Central-Burden at Elk Valley
Chase County 46, Peabody-Burns 29
Cunningham at Greensburg
Ell-Saline 50, Hutchinson Trinity 45
Eureka 49, Yates Center 23
Goessel 44, Northern Heights 34
Inman 54, Fairfield 34
Liberal 55, Maize South 39
Madison 71, White City 10
Norwich at Oxford
Pratt Skyline 40, St. John 34
SE-Saline 54, Centre 35
South Barber at Caldwell
South Haven 57, Udall 26
Sunrise Christian at Pretty Prairie
Sylvan Grove 48, Wakefield 38
Tyro Christian 55, Arkansas City Christian 41
Wichita Warriors 62, Flinthills 29
Word of Life 65, North Ridge 37
Other games
Alma, Neb., 45, Thunder Ridge 37
Atchison 49, Valley Falls 43
Baileyville 46, Axtell 44
Baldwin 53, Central Heights 41
Baxter Springs 48, Erie 17
Beloit St. John's 52, Lakeside 32
Bern 69, Flint Hills Job Corps 5
Bishop Miege 78, KC Metro Academy 36
Blue Valley 50, Olathe East 38
Burlington 58, Cherryvale 39
BV West 61, Leavenworth 30
BV-Randolph 35, Clifton-Clyde 28
Cair Paravel 43, Cornerstone 20
Chanute 42, Heritage Christian 32
Cimarron 55, Meade 38
Concordia 55, Beloit 52
DeSoto 56, KC Maranatha 22
Effingham 49, Valley Falls 43
Emporia 58, Olathe North 29
Eudora 41, Anderson County 33
Frankfort 43, Johnson-Brock, Neb. 15
Girard 68, Columbus 43
Great Bend 40, Garden City 27
Hill City 58, Stockton 54
Holton 61, Wamego 33
Imperial, Neb. 41, Goodland 38
Independence 54, Chanute 46
Jackson Heights 59, Wetmore 53
Jayhawk-Linn 53, Crest 18
Jefferson North 65, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 33
Jetmore 59, Deerfield 30
KC Piper 38, Santa Fe Trail 30
KC Schlagle 64, KC (Mo.) Westport 24
Kearney, Neb. 49, Thomas More Prep 45
Kinsley 35, Sublette 28
Lansing 51, Bonner Springs 37
Leavenworth Immaculata 65, Pleasant Ridge 47
Lebo 53, Hartford 30
Leoti 37, Stanton County 36
Lincoln 46, Tescott 11
Louisburg 81, Prairie View 27
Lucas-Luray 59, Natoma 52
Marais des Cygnes 40, Lyndon 38
Minneola 45, Pawnee Heights 36
Nemaha Valley 56, Hanover 51
Neodesha 56, Humboldt 10
Northern Valley 54, Rawlins County 42
Norwich 73, Oxford 53
Oakley 59, Oberlin 52
Olathe Northwest 41, KC Sumner 30
Olathe South 68, Shawnee Mill Valley 41
Osage City 45, Mission Valley 16
Osborne 49, Plainville 38
Ottawa 55, Lenexa St. James 29
Perry-Lecompton 40, KC Ward 37
Phillipsburg 61, Ellis 44
Quivira Heights 56, Tipton 35
Riley County 45, Hays 34
Rock Creek 56, Clay Center 44
Salina Sacred Heart 44, Solomon 35
Silver Lake 44, Jefferson West 30
SM North 38, SM South 37
SM West 48, SM Northwest 23
Smith Center 58, Logan 30
South Central 58, Bucklin 41
South Gray 70, Satanta 50
Southwestern Heights 70, Lakin 23
Spearville 50, Ashland 15
St. Marys 40, McLouth 25
Syracuse 49, Hugoton 32
Topeka 51, Topeka Highland Park 40
Topeka Seaman 36, Gardner-Edgerton 30
Tribune 71, Golden Plains 29
Triplains 47, Western Plains 20
Troy 48, Wathena 16
Ulysses 46, Goodland 38
Uniontown 66, Marmaton Valley 16
WaKeeney 58, Dighton 48
Washburn Rural 59, Lawrence 41
Washington County 58, Pike Valley 23
Willard, Mo. 59, Fort Scott 47
Wilson 55, Otis-Bison 32
