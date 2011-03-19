The Eagle's 2011 All-State boys basketball team

ALL-STATE, ALL-CLASS SELECTION PROCESS

All-State and All-Class teams are selected by The Wichita Eagle with the help of basketball coaches across the state.

Every coach in Kansas is mailed a ballot to return to The Eagle by the end of the season. Coaches may nominate their own players and players from other teams.

The teams were selected by Joanna Chadwick and Chris Elliott. They tabulated nominations from the ballots and got additional input from coaches and other media members.

All-State boys

First team Ht. Yr. Pts

Ron Baker, Scott City 6-3 Sr. 20.4

Perry Ellis, Wichita Heights 6-8 Jr. 22.1

Christian Ulsaker, McPherson 6-6 Sr. 23.5

Evan Wessel, Wichita Heights 6-5 Sr. 13.2

Tra’Vaughn White, KC Washington 5-11 Sr. 26.0

Second team

Conner Frankamp, Wichita North 6-0 So. 27.5

Tyler Kalinoski, Olathe East 6-2 Sr. 16.5

Sean Osler, Cheney 6-5 Sr. 21.0

Jack Pyle, McPherson 6-1 Sr. 21.9

Trey Unrau, Moundridge 5-11 Jr. 25.5

Third team

Kyle Bunker, Macksville 6-5 Sr. 19.0

D.J. Cole, Olathe South 5-11 Sr. 12.0

Rico Hogan, Dodge City 5-10 Jr. 12.7

Semi Ojeleye, Ottawa 6-6 So. 23.2

Benny Parker, KC Sumner 5-10 Sr. 19.8

RON BAKER

6-3, SR., SCOTT CITY

Stats: Baker led Scott City to the Class 3A title with a 25-1 record. Scott City’s only loss was to Class 6A Dodge City in the title game of the Demons’ midseason tournament. Baker scored the game-winning basket in the 3A title game, finishing with 26 points. He averaged 20.4 points and 7 rebounds. Baker, who is athletic and long, could score from anywhere, but he was more than a shooter and scorer. Defensively, he focused on an opponent’s top player and also averaged 4.4 steals. He scored 1,340 career points and was a three-year starter.

College: Undecided

Pre-tournament men’s NCAA pick: Kansas

Most memorable moment: “Definitely winning the state championship. Probably making my last bucket as a senior that won that game. A lot of excitement. It was awesome to see my crowd behind me, cheering real loud.”

Advice you live by: “Let it fly. That’s one of the better advice I ever had. It means to relax and have fun and do what you love doing.”

Favorite pastime outside of basketball: “I like hanging with friends, relaxing, watching movies, just enjoying life, just living it to the fullest.”

Coach Glenn O’Neil: “He has an ability to guard people from 5-9 to 6-4. He’s so strong with his form. His body is strong. He can take away a lot of players.æ.æ.æ. Throughout the year I felt sorry for whoever the best guard was on the other team because (Baker) will be stuck on him. Plus, he is quick and has good court presence.”

PERRY ELLIS

6-8, JR., WICHITA HEIGHTS

Stats: Ellis, one of the nation’s top players, is a three-time All-State selection. He led Heights, winner of a Class 6A-record 44 straight, to a third straight title and a 25-0 record. Ellis averages double-figure scoring and rebounding in his career and shot 75 percent this season. He averaged 22.1 points and 7.9 rebounds as teams double- and triple-teamed him. He is Heights’ career rebounding leader (753), passing Antoine Carr. He has scored 1,585 points, more than Carr or Darnell Valentine, and is the three-time Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Pre-tournament men’s NCAA pick: Kansas

Most memorable moment: “State, because three times in a row, it hasn’t happened in a while, so it felt good.”

Advice you live by: “Have fun. I just enjoy what I’m doing. Enjoy every moment of what I do. That really helped me out a lot. In the summer, I play a lot of basketball, and I just enjoy it. I’m not going to be able to play forever.”

Favorite pastime outside of basketball: “Xbox 360. I play ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ and ‘Gears of War.’ A lot of people want me to play sports (games). I’d rather just play, not play (sports video games). It’s real relaxing.”

Coach Joe Auer: “I think sometimes we’re so obsessed with the team concept and he’s such a team player. He’s so reserved and doesn’t seek out the spotlight. In my opinion, he’s having the greatest career in the history of large-class basketball in Kansas. The data pretty much makes that almost an irrefutable point.æ.æ.æ. He plays the toughest competition in the state and he absorbs so much defensive focus and pressure from the other team.”

CHRISTIAN ULSAKER

6-6, SR., McPHERSON

Stats: Ulsaker primarily was an inside player early, but he stretched his game to become a perimeter shooter, as well. Ulsaker led McPherson to a 24-1 record — the only loss was to Wichita Heights — and the Class 5A title, scoring 30 points in the championship. Ulsaker averaged 23.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.4 blocks. He is McPherson’s career scoring leader (1,513). Also an Eagle Top 11 football player, he and Heights’ Evan Wessel are the first football-basketball All-State picks in the same school year since Wichita Southeast’s Rashad Washington in 1998-99.

College: Washburn

Pre-tournament men’s NCAA pick: Notre Dame

Most memorable moment: “Probably winning the state championship, it’s tough to beat that. If it’s not that, it’s scoring 39 against Heights (in the McPherson tournament championship) and coming close in a great atmosphere at McPherson, and playing as well as I did.”

Advice you live by: “Play tough. Coach (Kurt) Kinnamon always says play tough, play tougher than your opponent, be a good leader and diving on the floor of the ball. Just making plays other players won’t make.”

Favorite pastime outside of basketball: “If I’m not on the court or working out, I’m hanging out with my girlfriend. We go running.”

Coach Kurt Kinnamon: “Probably more important even than the statistical things was just the intangible of ‘we’re not going to lose.’ That competitiveness was there, whether it be in practice or wherever. Our whole team was able to feed off that. And whatever we needed, he was not afraid to take on the big tasks or the big shot. It seemed like the bigger the game, the better he played.”

EVAN WESSEL

6-5, SR., WICHITA HEIGHTS

Stats: In three seasons, Wessel was 68-1 and never lost a City League game. Wessel, who missed part of his junior season with an injury, was a Top 11 football selection last fall after leading Heights to a 13-0 record and the 6A title. He followed that by going 25-0 in basketball and winning a third straight Class 6A basketball title. Wessel was versatile, running the point or banging inside with forwards equally well. He averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 58 percent from the field.

College: Wichita State

Pre-tournament men’s NCAA pick: Kansas

Most memorable moment: “Winning three state championships. It’s pretty hard to do, all the pressure on even winning two and coming back and winning three. Just to get the third one, it relieves the pressure. It really feels good, especially in your hometown.”

Advice you live by: “Stay humble and hard work pays off. That’s from my family, and it’s been instilled since I was a little kid _ be humble and hard work pays off in the end. If you keep working, you can achieve anything.”

Favorite pastime outside of basketball: “Right now I’m just going to go sleep. I hang out with friends, just relaxing when I get away from sports as much as I can.”

Coach Joe Auer: “He’s Mr. Utility. He can do anything.æ.æ.æ. At the state tournament, he played point guard, which he did for a great part of his career. But he can score inside in the post, he can guard point guards, he can guard posts. He’s good in transition. He’s really the most versatile player that I’ve coached to this point, and he did it unselfishly. He never worried about anything other than winning.”

TRA’VAUGHN WHITE

5-11, SR., KC WASHINGTON

Stats: White, who led KC Washington to a 22-3 record and the Class 5A title game, had an uncanny knack for scoring. While White could score from three-point range, he was deadly with his mid-range jumper and his ability to get to the basket. He had 22 points in the championship game. With a quick first step, White routinely beat other players and, with his ability to jump, could get to the basket with ease. He averaged 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

College: Undecided

Pre-tournament men’s NCAA pick: Connecticut

Most memorable moment: “Winning the Leavenworth tournament (early in the season). We had never did it before. We beat Hogan Prep (Mo.). We were down 15 with four minutes left. We came back and won in double overtime.”

Advice to you live by: “Pretty much to stay focused and keeping going for the ultimate goal, which is to play in Division I.”

Favorite pastime outside of basketball: “It’s just basketball for me. I sleep. And probably playing video games. I play Xbox 360. Basketball, of course.”

Coach Eric King: “He has an ability to take over a game when we needed him to. He has an exceptional first step.æ.æ.æ. That first step, it will catch you off guard. He’s fast, but he’s faster than you think. Once he gets by you, he can get to the rim and finish. He’s one of the few guards who will go in with the bigs, attack the basket and rebound. That’s what makes him a cut above the other guards.”

LEWIS WIEBE

COACH, BEREAN ACADEMY

In Wiebe’s first 15 seasons at Berean Academy, he was 255-96. Impressive numbers but Wiebe, 50, who was 155-60 in eight seasons while coaching Oklahoma, didn’t have a state title, finishing second twice.

But in the past two seasons, Berean Academy has won two straight Class 2A titles, finishing 25-1 each season.

Berean Academy senior Karlin Wiebe: “I appreciate he works hard to emphasize the little things in basketball.æ.æ.æ. He told us before the finals that he was going to tell us the same things he’d been telling us all year, from the first day of practice — a good team doesn’t have to do spectacular things, they just have to do the little things well.

“Those little things are like focusing on your passing, sharp, crisp passes, hard cuts, good box-outs, staying down on defense.”