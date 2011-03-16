2011 area all-league basketball teams

BOYS
CITY LEAGUE
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Second team
|E.J. Dobbins
|Sr.
|Heights
Honorable mention—Jordan Bieberle, jr., Carroll; Jay Bradley, sr., West; Troy Brooks, sr., Southeast; Nick Cook, jr., Kapaun; Dionte Craig, sr., South; Chad Darland, sr., Carroll; Larry Dennis, so., East; Ben Dreiling, sr., Carroll; Dorian Flournoy, sr., West; Taylor Floyd, sr., Kapaun; Kevin Gunter, jr., Southeast; June Johnson, jr., Northwest; Cisco Kemp, jr., North; Grant Landenberger, sr., Northwest; Keaton Lewis, sr., Kapaun; R.J. Melbert, sr., East; Kendrick Miller, jr., Northwest; Terrence Moore, jr., Heights; Tanner Palmore, jr., Carroll; Matthew Perkins, sr., South; Dreamius Smith, sr., Heights; Adam Sueper, sr., Carroll; Daylin Thomas, jr., West; Diallo Wesley, jr., South; Reggie Williams, sr., Southeast; Tarius Williams, fr., North.
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL I
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Doug Finch, Salina Central
Second team
|Sean Goodwin
|Sr.
|Hutchinson
Honorable mention—Trenton Forrester, sr., Salina South; Scottie Gardner, sr., Salina Central; Ben Heeney, sr., Hutchinson; Devon James, sr., Salina Central; Demetrias Jones, sr., Salina South; Kyle Preston, sr., Newton; Jabril Richardson, sr., Derby; Devin Smith, sr., Salina South; JC Sturgeon, jr., Maize; Brett Thomas, sr., Campus; Austin Vermillion, jr., Newton.; Scott Weber, sr., Hutchinson; Steven Wolgamott, sr., Maize.
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL II
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Kurt Kinnamon, McPherson
Second team
|Trevon Evans
|Fr.
|Goddard
Honorable mention—David Boxman, jr., Ark City; Wes Brantley, jr., Ark City; Cody Hollister, sr., Ark City; Taylor Lock, jr., Andover Central; Landon Oberg, sr., Andover; Grant Ralston, sr., Andover; Travell Robinson, jr., McPherson; Alex Shoemaker, jr., Goddard; Zach Tipton, sr., Goddard; Zach Winter, so., Andover Central.
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL III
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Dennis Wahlgren, Buhler
Second team
|Kutter Bookout
|Sr.
|El Dorado
Honorable mention—Quinton Allen, jr., Buhler; Kyle Anderson, jr., Rose Hill; Landon Fox, so., Winfield; Sheldon Higgins, sr., Mulvane; Brandt Patterson, jr., Augusta; Kyle Pritchard, sr., Rose Hill; Nolan Smith, so., Mulvane.
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL IV
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Mitch Fiegel, Collegiate
Second team
|Austin Adams
|Sr.
|Clearwater
Honorable mention—Colin Frickey, so., Clearwater; Levi Gurley, jr., Wellington; Micah Kiser, so., Maize South; Wes Phillips, so., Maize South; Markus Phox, so., Collegiate; Kevin Richardson, sr., Collegiate; Brett Tunnell, sr., Circle.
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Second team
|Hunter Bolinger
|Sr.
|Cheney
Honorable mention—Brice Dean, so., W. Independent; Jon Dohm, sr., Trinity Academy; Ben Gooch, sr., Belle Plaine; Joe Hubener, sr., Cheney; Matt Kaufman, jr., W. Independent; Chris Kerschen, sr., Garden Plain; Alex Muckenthaler, sr., Bluestem; Austin Pauly, sr., Conway Springs; Jason Piha, sr., Douglass; Gage Scheer, jr., Cheney; Storm Scott, jr., Belle Plaine; Kelvin Shinliver, jr., Medicine Lodge; Ronnie Sobanek, jr., Douglass; Justin Wilcox, sr., Chaparral.
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Second team
|Mikabe Erdman
|Jr.
|Kingman
Honorable mention—Jesse Allen, jr., Hillsboro; Blake Bergkamp, sr., Kingman; Kevin Borntrager, sr., Haven; Nick Deterding, jr., Smoky Valley; Stephen DeWitt, sr., Smoky Valley; Brenton Drake, sr., Lyons; Seth Humphreys, jr., Sterling; Payson Maydew, jr., Pratt; Blazik McBride, sr., Nickerson; Dylan Snodgrass, sr., Haven; Jesse Voth-Gaeddert, sr., Hesston.
GIRLS
CITY LEAGUE
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Kip Pulliam, Heights
Second team
|Katie Andersen
|Jr.
|Kapaun
Honorable mention—Taylor Chandler, jr., Heights; Zoe Clark, sr., South; Allegria Chisom, sr., Heights; Kelsea Evans, sr., North; Cassidy Harbert, so., Northwest; Sawyer Hobbs, sr., East; Ashlee Ivy, jr., Heights; KeNesha Jones, sr., West; Sydney Kuhn, fr., Kapaun; Emily Lantz, sr., Kapaun; Angie Linnebur, sr., Carroll; Laurel Lujano, jr., Kapaun; Jada Lynch, so., Heights; Ashley Malone, sr., East; Joyea Marshall, jr., Southeast; Brittany Maxwell, sr., Southeast; Aujanae McCoy, so., West; Mac Millspaugh, sr., Northwest; Maddie Northcutt, fr., North; Katie Palmer, so., Heights; Latreece Patterson, jr., North; Jana Reichenberger, jr., Carroll; Kayla Scales, jr., West; Tori Spann, so., East; Takoya Thompson, sr., Southeast; Taylor Williams, jr., North.
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL I
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Randy Jordan, Newton
Second team
|Megan Holloway
|So.
|Salina South
Honorable mention—Bre Bennett, sr., Salina Central; Alyxis Bowen, so., Derby; Ashley Carey, sr., Salina South; Brooke Dickey, sr., Campus; McKenzie Hartzog, jr., Maize; Emily Hiebert, so., Newton; Michaela Libst, jr., Derby; Taylor Mayes, jr., Hutchinson; Janai Mitchell, so., Salina South; Maddie Pendry, jr., Newton; Kendra Scott, jr., Newton; Bri Starks, jr., Hutchinson; Courtney Wiggins, sr., Salina Central; Bri Zerger, sr., Hutchinson.
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL II
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Chris Strathman, McPherson
Second team
|Sarah Gaeddert
|Sr.
|McPherson
Honorable mention—Mary Brantley, jr., Arkansas City; Ashley Foss, jr., Goddard; Leigh Loving, sr., McPherson; Caitlynn McVey, jr., Arkansas City; Hannah Puthoff, sr., Goddard; Taylor Tilson, sr., Andover; Madison Wedekind, so., Valley Center; Meagan Williams, so., Valley Center.
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL III
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Jenny Page, Rose Hill
Second team
|Madison Bish
|Jr.
|Mulvane
Honorable mention—Bailey Burnett, sr., Rose Hill; Taylor Childers, so., Augusta; Elise Gerlach, so., Mulvane; Jolee Gosch, sr., Mulvane; Tessa Heslop, sr., El Dorado; Kim Patterson, jr., Buhler; Bridget Winter, jr., Buhler.
ARK VALLEY-CHISHOLM TRAIL IV
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Coach: Terrence Phox, Collegiate
Second team
|Erianna Adams
|Jr.
|Wellington
Honorable mention—Madi Becker, sr., Wellington; Keli Dunn, so., Collegiate; Jessica Jax, sr., Clearwater; Kayla Morton, sr., Circle; Shea Poynter, sr., Maize South; McKenna Pynter, so., Maize South.
CENTRAL PLAINS LEAGUE
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Second team
|Anne Coleman
|Sr.
|Trinity Academy
Honorable mention—Shanndi Boor, sr., Medicine Lodge; Chelsea Ebenkamp, so., Conway Springs; Imani Fenner, sr., W. Independent; Jordan Flowers, sr., Bluestem; Sierra Hays, jr., Garden Plain; Abby Koester, jr., Conway Springs; Lydia Manning, sr., Trinity Academy; Casady Marlnee, fr., Bluestem; Kylie Patterson, sr., Cheney; Taylor Scott, sr., Belle Plaine; Sierra Smith, jr., Chaparral; Anique Valmont, sr., W. Independent; Sarah Wright, so., Douglass; Hayley Young, sr., Douglass.
CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE
|First team
|Yr.
|School
Second team
|Sage Ezell
|Sr.
|Haven
Honorable mention—Ashley Almquist, jr., Nickerson; Hailey Davis, so., Haven; McKenna Deckard, sr., Nickerson; Dani Dowell, so., Sterling; Amelia Govert, sr., Kingman; Payton Hoeme, so., Pratt; Kimi Lindshield, jr., Smoky Valley; Crystal Maurath, sr., Halstead; Laci McCartney, jr., Hesston; Dani Molitor, jr., Kingman; Mollie Nebel, sr., Hesston; Aubree Nuest, fr., Sterling; Victoria Roberts, sr., Halstead; Megan Schottler, sr., Lyons; Hannah Splitter, jr., Sterling; Dominique Staats, jr., Pratt; Taylor Whittaker, sr., Smoky Valley.
