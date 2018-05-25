Carroll baseball clinches spot in state championship game over Heights

SHARE COPY LINK Carroll is on to the Class 5A baseball state championship game against Topeka Seaman after beating Heights 10-4 on May 25, 2018 at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Hayden Barber

Carroll is on to the Class 5A baseball state championship game against Topeka Seaman after beating Heights 10-4 on May 25, 2018 at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Hayden Barber