Carroll brings the fire and ice in state quarterfinal

Senior outfielder RJ Lara drove in both runs in Carroll's 2-0 win against Mill Valley on Thursday while junior pitcher Brady Bockover threw a four-hit shutout. The Eagles will play City League foe Heights in the 5A state semifinals. Hayden Barber

