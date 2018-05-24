Heights, Maize play 12-inning game of the year in state quarterfinal

SHARE COPY LINK The Maize Eagles and Heights Falcons' starting pitchers threw a combined 16 scoreless innings with only three hits. The game went 12 innings, and Heights won 1-0 on a walk-off from junior Tanner Day in the 2018 Class 5A state tournament. Hayden Barber

The Maize Eagles and Heights Falcons' starting pitchers threw a combined 16 scoreless innings with only three hits. The game went 12 innings, and Heights won 1-0 on a walk-off from junior Tanner Day in the 2018 Class 5A state tournament. Hayden Barber