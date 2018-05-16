Gritty seniors of Trinity Academy finally get their shot at state

SHARE COPY LINK Trinity Academy beat Clearwater 6-3 and followed it up with a 2-1 win against Collegiate to get out of its regional tournament and advance to the Class 4A-Division II state tournament. Hayden Barber

