See which Wichita-area high school sports teams are headed to state

It is one of the busiest times in the high school sports year.
With regional baseball, softball and soccer all underway, Varsity Kansas will keep up with those Wichita-area teams that have qualified for state:
Baseball
Campus
The Colts put together an outstanding showing in their regional tournament, not allowing a run over two games.
Campus dropped Hutchinson 10-0 in six innings in the regional semifinal and followed it with a 9-0 win against Junction City to qualify for state. The Colts are making their first state tournament appearance since 2015.
In game 2, Campus got timely hitting and outstanding pitching. First, the hitting - in the bottom of the sixth, Tanner Leslie blew the score open with a three-RBI double to center field.
Leslie was also getting it done on the mound. He threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings with four hits and three strikeouts. That set up Corey Hahn to come in and get the save and send Campus to state.
Campus heads to Lawrence for the Class 6A tournament starting May 24.
Carroll
The Golden Eagles punched their ticket after a walk-off two-RBI single.
After moving base runners to second and third thanks to a couple of successful bunts, senior RJ Lara stepped up and sent a laser to right-center field. His hit beat Valley Center 5-4 and sent Carroll to state for the fifth time in the past six years.
Valley Center swiped the lead in the top of the seventh after K Pearson doubled down the right-field line and scored two runs. But Carroll wasn't finished.
Carroll will stay home for the Class 5A tournament at Eck Stadium in Wichita starting May 24.
Maize
The Eagles entered the Class 5A west regional as the No. 6 seed but didn't play like it.
Maize beat Goddard 7-1 in the semifinals and Maize South 5-3 to qualify for the state tournament and keep their back-to-back title chances alive. They couldn't have done it without a freshman.
Brock McCollough pulled a ball to the left-field fence in the top of the fourth that cleared the bases. After the outfielder crashed into the wall, McCollough went for an inside-the-park home run.
2018 marks the third straight year Maize has qualified for the state tournament.
Trinity Academy
For the first time in the Knights seniors' touted careers, they are going to state.
Trinity Academy has ended the regular season with healthy records each of the past few seasons but hadn't executed in the regional tournament, until Tuesday.
The Knights beat Clearwater 6-3 in the semifinals and followed it with a 2-1 win over Collegiate to head to the Class 4A-Division II tournament.
Trinity will head to Salina for state, starting May 24.
Nickerson
Nickerson has put together an outstanding season.
The Panthers are 21-1 after beating Hoisington/Central Plains and Russell/Victoria to qualify for the Class 4A-Division II tournament.
Nickerson didn't allow a run at the regional tournament with 9-0 and 8-0 victories. The Panthers are heading to Salina for state.
Tanner Schrag has led the Panthers this season with more than 40 runs, 40 hits, 25 RBIs, five home runs and a batting average over .600.
Pratt
The Greenbacks are heading back to state.
Pratt qualified for the Class 4A-Division II tournament in Salina after a 10-0 victory against Hugoton and a 4-1 win over Larned on Tuesday.
The Greenbacks are 18-2 this season and will make their first state tournament appearance since 2016.
Bluestem
The champs will have a chance.
The Lions put together a shaky season (11-8) after the school's first state championship in any sport, but Bluestem put the pieces together and won its Class 2A regional tournament with a 9-8 walk-off win against Oxford.
It took 11 innings.
The Lions' state tournament will be in Great Bend starting May 24.
Softball
Derby
Most teams are happy with getting back to the state tournament in back-to-back years, but the Panthers are up to eight.
Derby softball hasn't missed the Class 6A tournament since 2010.
The Panthers beat Junction City 10-0 and Topeka 3-1 to qualify for state starting May 24 in Lawrence.
Carroll
Water is wet, and Carroll softball is heading back to state.
The Golden Eagles beat Salina South 4-1 in their regional championship game Tuesday after a bye in the first round.
Carroll went up 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning after Hadley Kerschen ground up the middle and scored two.
Pitcher Reagan Smith threw a solid game, allowing one run and seven hits with five strikeouts.
Carroll will head down the road to Maize for the Class 5A tournament.
Andale/Garden Plain
The Indians are back.
Andale/Garden Plain is making it back-to-back appearances in the Class 4A-Division I tournament after beating Mulvane 12-0 and Rose Hill 4-1.
The Indians won AVCTL IV and will enter the state tournament with an 18-4 record.
Arkansas City
The good times keep rolling.
In what has turned out to be one of the most outstanding seasons in Bulldog softball history, Arkansas City has qualifed for the state tournament.
Ark City is led by coach and alumnae Angie Ruyle and will head into the Class 4A-Division I tournament with an AVCTL II title, regional title and 17-4 record.
The state tournament is in Emporia starting May 24.
Andover Central
The Jaguars went from the third seed and a .500 record to state qualifiers.
Andover Central beat Circle 15-1 in the semifinals and a one-loss Augusta team 11-10 to qualify. Katie Boline walked with the bases loaded for the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh.
The Jaguars have now qualified in back-to-back seasons.
Although Andover Central may enter with the worst seed in the state tournament, its heart cannot be denied.
Smoky Valley
The Vikings didn't allow a run in the regional tournament.
Smoky Valley beat Nickerson 15-0 in the first round and Larned 9-0 to qualify for the Class 4A-Division II tournament.
The Vikings will head to Salina for state starting May 24 with a 13-9 record.
Kingman/Norwich
The Eagles are soaring into state.
Coming into its Class 4A-Division II regional tournament, Kingman/Norwich had a 15-3 record.
The Eagles beat Hugoton 15-0 and powerhouse Pratt 13-6 to qualify for state.
Bluestem
For the second straight year, Bluestem's baseball and softball teams are heading to state.
The Lions' programs had struggled for years, but with outstanding pitching and clutch hitting, Bluestem is on the rise.
The Lions beat Yates Center 13-3 and Flinthills 13-0 to move on to the Class 2-1A state tournament in Pratt.
