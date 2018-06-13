Royals' Kauffman, Paul Pierce, Larry Drew among Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame has announced 13 inductees as its 2018 class, and a couple catch the eye.
The late Ewing Kauffman, founder of the Kansas City Royals, and Paul Pierce, former University of Kansas and NBA basketball star, will be inducted along with 11 other former professional, collegiate and high school standouts who made their names in Kansas.
Here are the inductees, in alphabetical order:
David Allen
Liberty High School (Missouri), 1996; Kansas State University, 2001
At a university known for its special teams, Allen might be the most electrifying return man in Kansas State history.
Allen set 10 K-State records, including punt-return yards, attempts and touchdowns. He was a consensus All-American in 1998, just one of his three All-America selections. He led the nation in punt return yards and touchdowns and finished his career tied for the NCAA record in punt-return touchdowns. Allen went on to play for the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and St. Louis Rams in the NFL.
He was inducted into the K-State Ring of Honor in 2008.
Angela Buckner
Kapaun Mt. Carmel High School, 2000; Wichita State University, 2003
A Shockers legend, Buckner has been selected to her third hall of fame.
Buckner was a three-time All-Missouri Valley selection at Wichita State. She was the conference's Freshman of the Year in 2001 and set plenty of school records after. She finished her time at WSU as the career leader in rebounds and is the only player to finish with more than 1,300 points and 1,200 rebounds. She set the school and conference records with 67 double-doubles. After averaging a double-double for her career, she was named to the All-MVC Centennial Team.
Buckner was inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Shocker Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.
Larry Drew
Wyandotte High School, 1976; University of Missouri, 1980
Drew is one of Kansas City's most accomplished basketball minds.
After winning a state championship at Wyandotte high in 1976, Drew led Missouri to the Big Eight Tournament title in 1978 and conference title in 1980. The Detroit Pistons drafted him with the No. 17 pick, and he spent 10 seasons in the NBA with the Pistons, Kansas City/Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. He still wasn't done with the game after he retired playing. He was named a Lakers assistant in 1992 and has spent time with seven NBA franchises. He is now an assistant with the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
Drew was inducted to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and the University of Missouri Hall of Fame in 1993.
Buff Farrow
Wichita Southeast High School, 1985; UCLA, 1989
Few have owned the tennis courts in Wichita like Farrow did.
Farrow was a two-time state champion at Southeast High School and earned a No. 2 spot in the national junior rankings and No. 11 in the world as a senior. After his time as a Buffalo, Farrow went to UCLA, where he was named a two-time team captain. He was a two-time All-Pac 12 and All-American selection. He was an NCAA singles semifinalist and doubles finalist in 1988. He turned professional and was ranked as high as No. 224 in the world.
Farrow was inducted into the Southeast Hall of Fame in 2012.
Jim Helmer
Lyons High School, 1967; Southwestern College, 1971
After graduating from Southwestern College, Helmer returned in 1978.
Helmer had spent six years at Winfield High School as the cross country coach and won two state championships with the Vikings. That success continued at Southwestern. There, he won 31 and 29 straight KCAC cross country and track titles, respectively. He coaches seven national champions, 101 All-Americans.
He earned the namesake of Helmer Family Track at Southwestern and was inducted into the college's hall of fame in 1991. Helmer was also inducted to the NAIA Hall of Fame in 2001.
Darryl Jones
DeAndreis High School (Missouri), 1964; St. Benedict's College, 1968
Jones did not spent a year in college without earning some degree of All-American honor.
As a freshman and sophomore at St. Benedict's College in Atchison, Jones was picked to the NAIA All-American third team. And as a junior and senior, he was promoted to the first team. He helped lead St. Benedict's to the NAIA Tournament twice and won the national championship in 1967. He finished his career as the school's all-time leader in rebounds, assists and games played and was the school's second-leading scorer.
After his playing career, Jones spent time as a football and basketball coach at Benedictine College. He was inducted into the Benedictine Hall of Fame in 1988 and the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1982.
Ewing Kauffman
Westport High School (Missouri), 1934; Kansas City Junior College, 1936
Kauffman was the founding owner of the Kansas City Royals and is the man for whom their stadium is named today.
MLB awarded the franchise in 1968, and Kauffman funded, built and opened Royals Stadium in 1973. Kauffman was with the Royals for their first playoff appearance and American League Western Division title in 1976, their first World Series apperance in 1980 and first championship in 1985. He was also involved with golf, bowling and horse racing.
Kauffman was inducted into the Royals Hall of Fame in 1993.
Laurie Koehn
Moundridge High School, 2000; Kansas State University, 2005
Koehn is a Wildcat for life.
At Moundridge, Koehn led the Wildcats to four straight Class 2A title games and set Kansas records for three-point buckets and free-throw percentage. She finished a two-time state champion before heading to Kansas State in 2001. There, she led the Wildcats to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. She set K-State and Big 12 records for three-point makes with 392 in her career. She was a three-time All-Big 12 first team selection before she signed with the Washington Mystics in 2005.
Koehn spent five seasons in the WNBA with the Mystics and Atlanta Dream and played overseas in Poland, Turkey the United Kingdom, France and Australia.
Adam Laroche
Fort Scott High School, 1998; Seminole State College, 2000
After a strong career at Fort Scott, where he finished a state runner-up in 1998, Laroche's career took off.
He went to Fort Scott Community College and eventually Seminole State in Oklahoma, where he won an NJCAA World Series and was named series MVP. Laroche was drafted to the MLB three times and signed with the Atlanta Braves as a first baseman in 2000. Laroche spent 12 seasons in the MLB with the Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox. Laroche finished his career with 1,452 hits, 882 RBIs, 255 home runs and a .260 batting average.
He was named to the Kansas Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.
Paul Pierce
Inglewood High School (California), 1995; University of Kansas, 1998
Few Jayhawks went on to have the careers The Truth had.
In 1996, Pierce earned All-Big Eight, freshman All-American and Co-Big Eight Freshman of the Year honors. As a sophomore, he was named the Big Eight Conference Tournament MVP. A year later, he earned the same honor and was named to the All-Big 12 first team. He was named an All-American and a finalist for the Wooden and Naismith awards. He finished his Jayhawk career as KU's fifth leading scorer all-time.
The Boston Celtics picked Pierce No. 10 in the 1998 NBA Draft and spent 19 seasons as a pro with the Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers. He was a 10-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and 2008 NBA champion.
Pierce's jersey was retired at KU in 2003 and by the Celtics in 2017.
Clarence Scott
Trinity High School (Georgia), 1966; Kansas State University, 1971
A four-time letterman at Kansas State, Scott earned All-American honors as a senior defensive back in 1970.
Scott set the K-State record for interceptions and passes defended. His play as a Wildcat earned him the No. 14 pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. He started and ended his 13-year career with the Cleveland Browns. He was selected to the 1973 Pro Bowl and finished his professional career with 39 interceptions and two touchdowns.
Scott was inducted into the K-State Hall of Fame in 2003, the Wildcats' Ring of Honor in 2015 and the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Chuck Smith
Atchison High School, 1970; Pittsburg State University, 1975
Smith spent 37 seasons on the football sidelines of St. Mary's Colgan High.
He grew up a multi-sport athlete in Atchison and continued that at Pittsburg State, where he played football and baseball. After his playing career, Smith started coaching at Bishop Ward. He became coach at Topeka Hayden in 1979 and was at Colgan a year later.
Smith won five state championships and a six-time runner-up. He led Colgan to a 66-game win streak from 2000-04 and finished his career with a 346-80 record. He retired in December 2016.
Mitch Webster
Larned High School, 1977
Larned is a small town in central Kansas, but Webster went straight from his time as an Indian to a Los Angeles Dodger.
He was drafted in the 23rd round as a switch-hitting outfielder. Webster spent 13 seasons in the MLB with the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Expos, Cubs, Indians and Pirates. He finished his career with 900 hits, 342 RBIs, 70 home runs and a .263 batting average. In 1986, he led the National League with 13 triples.
After his last MLB appearance in 1995 with the Dodgers, Webster spent time as a scout for the Dodgers and Royals.
Visit www.kshof.org or call (316) 262-2038 to purchase tickets to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Tickets are available Aug. 1.
