See the Eagle's inaugural All-Metro Girls Swimming and Diving Team

The Wichita Eagle's 2018 All-Metro Swimming and Diving Team (left to right - front row: East's Astrid Dirkzwager, East's Gillian Pierce-Butt, East's Julia Whitfield, East's Hannah Balch; back row: West's Maci McCullough, Hesston's Addi Schroeder, Kapaun's Natalie Knapp, Derby's Megan Keil, Carroll's Lexie Shelton, Carroll's Sydney Schmidt) Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle