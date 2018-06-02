Look who's swinging on the Eagle's 2018 All-Metro Boys Golf Team

Peyton Austin - Rose Hill, Senior
Austin has been one of the Wichita area's most consistent players in his high school career.
He was a state qualifier in all four years and placed as high as third in the individual standings after tying for the top spot and losing the playoff as a junior.
Austin posted a 75-stroke average throughout his career, and in 2018 alone, he was the AVCTL IV and regional runner-up. He placed eighth at the state tournament at +2, 73.
Austin won two tournaments as a senior and finished second in two others.
Jack Baker - Kapaun, Junior
Baker was the City League's standout in 2018.
He finished the season as the No. 5 player in Class 5A, according to the Kansas Golf Coaches Association (KGCA) and had the lowest average score of all City League players at 73.2
Baker finished tied for the City League championship and won Kapaun's regional tournament with a remarkable -3, 67. He finished sixth at the 5A state tournament at +3, 75.
"I just work as hard as I possibly can on and off the course," Baker said. "You just kind of get in a zone, block everything else out and not think too much. Just pull the right club and make the right choice."
Baker headlined a Kapaun team that went on a remarkable run with no players posting scores over 80 in consecutive weeks.
"We worked really hard," Baker said. "We got on a streak for a while, and all of our guys would show up to every tournament, and they would play their best golf."
Grant Brenneman - Hesston, Junior
The last time Hesston won a boys golf state championship, Brenneman's dad was atop the leaderboard in 1987 and '88.
The younger Brenneman won the Class 3A individual title with a +1, 72. He held off the field by two strokes.
Brenneman had a solid year for the Swathers that heated up as the temperature rose. He had a 77.5 average this season, good for sixth in 3A and was the No. 5 player in the class, according to the KGCA.
Outside of a regional in which all the players seemed to struggle, Brenneman's last three tournaments, including state, had an 72.6-stroke average.
Cooper Schultz - Andover Central, Sophomore
One of the most promising prospects in Wichita, Schultz is the youngest selection to the Eagle's 2018 All-Metro team.
Schultz is the No. 1 player in Class 4A, according to the KGCA, with a 73.9 average. That is second-best in 4A and sixth in Kansas' top three classes among players with at least four tournaments.
Schultz was part of the back-to-back team champion Jaguars, but he wasn't even the second-best finisher at state on his team. Schultz posted an E, 71 and finished fifth.
"I really wanted to win the state championship by myself, but if there was anybody to beat me, I'm just happy that it was my teammate," Schultz said.
Junior Keegan Ellington won the tournament, cutting nine strokes off his season average with a 2-under 69. Ellington, Schultz and all but one of Andover Central's players return next season.
"We're like four guys deep," Schultz said. "No other team in the state, I don't think, has as much depth as we do. We can put four scores in the 70s, and I don't think any other team can do that."
Tyler Trudo - Eisenhower, Junior
Trudo was one of the Wichita area's great powers in 2018.
The KGCA ranked him No. 3 in Class 5A and No. 1 among players with at least nine tournaments.
Trudo posted a 73.7-stroke average as a junior and finished regional runner-up with a 3-under 69. He also had three other second-place finishes and a win over Schultz at the Wellington Invitational.
"It was a really good year," Trudo said. "I didn't play basketball, so I got to put in a lot of extra work and work on my short game and driving accuracy. I think that definitely helped me out a lot."
Trudo didn't have the state tournament he wanted, finishing tied for 35th with an 85, but his resume shows that probably won't happen again in 2019.
"It's really motivational," Trudo said. "It's definitely going to make me be more prepared next year, and hopefully nothing gets in the way like it did this year."
Peyton Wilson - Andover Central, Junior
On a loaded Andover Central lineup, Wilson was one of the Jaguars' most consistent headliners.
The KGCA ranked Wilson No. 4 in Class 4A with a 74.9-stroke average.
Wilson won the AVCTL II tournament, came runner-up in two others, placed in the top five in six and the top 10 in eight. He only finished outside of the top 10 in three tournaments. There was perhaps no better performance than at state.
"I really hit a lot of solid shots," he said. "I didn't really hit a lot of tee shots in the rough, and I gave myself a lot of wedges in. Just really solid golf."
Wilson was also part of the three Jaguars who finished in the top five at state. Wilson took third at 1-under 70.
With plenty of firepower returning, Wilson said he is excited for what next season might bring.
"It feels good when you go to regionals and you know that, 'Hey, I can shoot mid-70s and the team will still be fine,' " he said. "It's comforting. It lets you relax."
Irv Schueller - Andale, Coach of the Year
In his first year as the Andale boys golf coach, Schueller inherited a team that failed to qualify for the state tournament and took it to a third-place finish.
Schueller’s roster was laced with four solid seniors — Nicholas Carney, Cooper Eck, Garrett Winter and Nolan Meyer — and the Indians fell just one stroke short of a runner-up finish at the Class 4A tournament, behind Hays.
“The four seniors were really just a good group of boys,” Schueller said. "We had a lot of fun on the way to tournaments, had a lot of fun at tournaments. Just a good group of kids to be around."
Andale also finished a stroke behind Hays at its regional tournament. The Indians came runners-up.
At the state tournament, Carney finished ninth with a 3-over 74 after winning his six-person playoff. Eck was three strokes behind in 21st.
The Indians showed great depth all year. Only 4.5 strokes separated their best average score and their fourth. And five players broke 80 at some point this season.
“It's all due to the boys,” Schueller said. "I didn't swing a club."
Comments