State championship sites announced for prep basketball, other winter sports

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced the state championship sites for all winter sports, including basketball and wrestling. The Kansas Expocentre in Topeka has been removed from the lineup.
Here are the full championship sites:
Boys and girls basketball
(March 6-9)
- 6A - Charles Koch Arena (Wichita State University), Wichita
- 5A - White Auditorium, Emporia
- 4A - Tony's Pizza Event Center, Salina
- 3A - Hutchinson Sports Arena, Hutchinson
- 2A - Gross Memorial Coliseum (Fort Hays State University), Hays
- 1A - United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Wrestling
(Feb. 22-23)
- 6A - Hartman Arena, Park City
- 5A - Hartman Arena, Park City
- 4A - Tony's Pizza Event Center, Salina
- 3-1A - Gross Memorial Coliseum (Fort Hays State University), Hays
Boys swimming and diving
(Feb. 14-16)
- 6A - Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park, Topeka
- 5-1A - Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park, Topeka
Bowling
(Feb. 28-March 1)
- 6A - Northrock Lanes, Wichita
- 5-1A - Northrock Lanes, Wichita
Debate
(Jan. 11-12)
- 6A - Garden City High School
- 5A - Garden City High School
- 4A - Fort Scott High School
- 3-1A - Fort Scott High School
Removing the Kansas Expocentre from the state basketball lineup has historical implications.
State basketball tournaments were first played in Topeka in 1926, and 137 tournaments have been played there since, including in 2018 when the Carroll boys and Aquinas girls took home titles.
The Expocentre was opened in 1987 and has hosted the Kansas State Fair, numerous concerts and the state basketball tournament.
Other changes include a conglomeration of 4A-Division I and II. Last season, Division I played at the Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina, and Division II was at White Auditorium in Emporia. They will both play in Salina next year in one tournament.
The Class 2A tournament has been moved out of Kansas State's Bramlage Coliseum into Fort Hays State's Gross Memorial Coliseum, where Class 1A-Division I competed in 2018.
Like 4A, Class 1A will merge into one tournament as well next season.
In wrestling, the Class 4A tournament has moved down the street, from the Salina Bicentennial Center to the Tony's Pizza Events Center.
The wrestling venues had not changed since the 2013 season.
