Introducing the Eagle's first All-Metro Boys High School Tennis Team

With multiple state runner-up and third-place finishes, there were about a dozen singles players and doubles pairs that could have made the Eagle's inaugural All-Metro boys tennis team.
After tabulating coaches' nominations and evaluation, here are the 2018 selections:
Wonjoon Cho - Collegiate, Senior, Singles
Cho's journey to become the Class 4A singles champion had its turns.
He was a student at Collegiate in middle school but transferred to Independent as a freshman. He stayed as a sophomore and was home schooled his junior year.
Finally as a senior, Cho went back to Collegiate.
"I was determined to get the title for my senior year," he said. "I knew they needed someone that would bump up their team, and I was there to help."
Cho's state championship season finished at 25-1 after beating McPherson's Jarrod Nowak 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. But that came with drama, too, in the second set.
Cho's hand cramped, and Nowak took advantage. Cho was up 4-0 but lost six straight games to let Nowak back into the championship match.
Between sets, Cho hydrated, ate a banana and rested. When he came out for the third, the cramp lingered, but Cho fought through it to win and become Collegiate's first singles champion since 1996. That landed him on the All-Metro team.
"It's pretty special," Cho said. "I feel honored. I'm kind of speechless."
Bryson Toubassi - Independent, Freshman, Singles
When it comes to promising athletes in the Wichita area, Toubassi is toward the top of the list.
The freshman won the Class 3A singles state championship after a 24-0 season, beating Prairie Village freshman Owen VanderArk 6-1, 6-1. He said handling other people's expectations has been been a challenge at times.
"It's been hard not to let people down," Toubassi said. "I've been hearing since middle school, 'You're gonna win that state title easy.' I've just been trying to live up to it."
But he has come through, and he is not done yet. Toubassi hits the road this summer to compete aginst some of the region's best from Oklahoma, Arkansas and elsewhere.
Toubassi is No. 12 in the Missouri Valley's boys 16-year-old division and No. 2 in Kansas. His future is bright, but a state championship and All-Metro selection is certainly a start.
"I'm going to keep working," he said. "Play my summer season, play the rest of my year with the national tournaments."
Tanner Ohmeis/Chase Schreiner - Maize, Juniors, Doubles
Part of the 2017 state championship team, Ohmeis and Schreiner have a wealth of experience, especially after the 2018 season.
The pair of juniors won their Class 5A regional tournament and finished runners-up in 2017 and 2018. Ohmeis and Schreiner lost to Salina Central's Will Hayes and Reed McHenry, 6-0, 4-6, 6-4.
Ohmeis and Schreiner put together a 30-8 season and are motivated for what could be a gargantuan senior season.
"I think we're pretty determined," Ohmeis said. "We're ready to come back and try to go for a championship next year."
Ohmeis and Schreiner will likely go down as one of the best doubles pairs in Eagle history, and Scheiner said an All-Metro honor, the first for tennis, is quite the honor.
"Pretty special," Ohmeis said. "Pretty special experience."
Jason Reilly/Jason Thompson - Andover Central, Seniors, Doubles
Reilly and Thompson were one of, if not the, most dominant doubles pairs in the Wichita area this season.
2018 was their third year as partners, and they capped their careers with another top five finish at state. This year, Reilly and Thompson came runners-up to McPherson's Nolan Schrader and Kaden Stewart, 6-3, 6-1.
Reilly and Thompson won their Class 4A regional and finished the season 27-4.
Reilly will finish his career as a four-time state qualifier, playing in 5A singles as a freshman. He is a three-time state medalist with an Andover Central record 112 career wins.
Thompson graduates as a three-time qualifier, three-time medalist with 102 wins, which is third in Jaguar history.
Coach Mark Fleske said Reilly and Thompson are the most accomplished pair to come through Andover Central "in achievement and longevity."
Dean Schulz - Valley Center, Coach of the Year
He waited 36 years.
Schulz led Valley Center to the school's first boys state championship in any sport after more than than three decades serving as the Hornets' coach.
Valley Center didn't have a headline singles player or doubles pair that cruised to a state championship. The Hornets had to lean on their depth.
Schulz's top singles player, Hayden Brauer, took third, beating St. James Academy's Isaac Howes 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, after losing to eventual Class 5A singles champion Brett Seaton of Olathe East.
Valley Center's doubles pair of Ian Clifton and Garrett Rogers followed suit, beating Eisenhower's Nathan Watson and Tyler McGreevy, 6-2, 6-0, in the third-place match.
"It was just what you might call a perfect storm," Schulz said. "We had just the right kids that had the experience and won the matches we had to."
Brauer finished the 2018 season 33-4 with a league and regional championship. Clifton and Rogers, a pair of seniors, went 32-5 with a league championship and runner-up finish at their regional tournament.
Both were strongly considered for the All-Metro team, but for Schulz to be named Coach of the Year, he said it is an honor.
"It's pretty awesome," he said. "There's a lot of guys that deserve it, but it has to start somewhere."
