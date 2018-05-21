Hesston junior drills final hole to become state golf champion

He stared a double bogey in the face heading to the 18th tee box.
Hesston junior Grant Brenneman blocked out his error and finished with a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole to finish with a 1-over 72 and become the Class 3A boys golf state champion.
"I told him, 'That's how champions finish,' " coach Grady Pauls said. "He couldn't have played 18 any better."
Brenneman said he knew he was in contention heading into 18 but wasn't sure he had locked in the win. Phillipsburg senior Jacey Kellerman finished two shots behind, and Sterling senior Zachary Schissler was a shot behind that.
"I'd say more than anything, the course management and the strategy me and my coach came up with was the biggest deal," Brenneman said. "This has always been a goal of mine."
Pauls said Brenneman is "easily" the hardest worker he has ever coached, so to see his effort pay off was special to watch.
"He has really turned the corner," Pauls said. "He is just a totally different person. He played so well within himself today, took what the golf course gave him and didn't force a whole lot."
Class 3A team standings
- Sabetha - 320
- Phillipsburg - 322
- Cimarron - 324
- Hesston - 339
- Jayhawk Linn - 344
- Sterling - 345
- Cheney - 346
- Caney Valley - 360
- Nemaha Central - 366
- Thomas More Prep - 375
Individual standings
1. Grant Brenneman, Hesston, Jr., +1, 72
2. Jacey Kellerman, Phillipsburg, Sr., +3, 74
3. Zachary Schissler, Sterling, Sr., +4, 75
4. Owen Gartner, Sedgwick, Sr., +5, 76
4. Jesse Burger, Sabetha, Jr., +5, 76
4. Nolan Sell, Garden Plain, Sr., +5, 76
7. Ryan Sellman, Humboldt, Jr., +6, 77
7. David Pierson, Sabetha, So., +6, 77
7. Joshua Seabolt, Cimarron, Sr., +6, 77
10. Justin Fugitt, Cimarron, Jr., +7, 78
10. Treyton Compton, Jayhawk Linn, Jr., +7, 78
