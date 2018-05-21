Andover Central captures back-to-back state golf championships

Andover Central has doubled down.
The Jaguars captured their second straight Class 4A boys golf state championship Monday at Emporia Municipal Golf Course. They shot a combined 290.
Andover Central placed three golfers in the top five on the individual scoreboard. No other school had two in the top 14.
Junior Keegan Ellington led the way Monday, shooting a 2-under 69 to win the individual title. Fellow junior Peyton Wilson was third with a 1-under 70. And sophomore Cooper Schultz took fifth with a 72.
The Jaguars beat runner-up Hays by 17 strokes.
This year's tournament did not have the theatrics last year's title saw. In 2017, Andover Central tied Trinity Academy at 329 strokes and had to win in a playoff. Wilson was the Jags' top finisher last year, but he was tied for 10th with a 10-over 80.
This year, only three Andover Central golfers hit 80.
The Jaguars' other contributors were senior Jacob Wagner, who finished tied for 32nd at 80.
Freshman Austin Goodrum was tied for 39th with an 82.
And junior Davis Joseph rounded out the Jags' lineup tied for 60th with an 86.
Andover Central will return all but one of its varsity players from this season. Now with two state championships under their belt, the Jaguars will be well-positioned to go for a three-peat.
Team standings
- Andover Central - 290
- Hays - 307
- Andale - 308
- Trinity Academy - 312
- Chanute - 314
- Wamego 319
- Fort Scott - 322
- Topeka Hayden - 336
- Tonganoxie - 339
- Ottawa - 345
Individual standings
1. Keegan Ellington, Andover Central, Jr., -2, 69
2. Thomas Dillon, Wamego, Sr., -1, 70
2. Peyton Wilson, Andover Central, Jr., -1, 70
4. Tradgon McCrae, Hays, Jr., E, 71
4. Cooper Schultz, Andover Central, So., E, 71
6. Ty Wilson, Wellington, Sr., +1, 72
7. Peyton Austin, Rose Hill, Sr., +2, 73
7. Andrew Fuentez, Parsons, Sr., +2, 73
9. Nicholas Carney, Andale, Sr., +3, 74
9. Calvin Dillon, Louisburg, So., +3, 74
9. Patrick Hartsock, Spring Hill, Jr., +3, 74
9. Nicholas King, Fort Scott, So., +3, 74
9. Sam Majors, Trinity Academy, Jr., +3, 74
9. Cole Wheeler, Chanute, So., +3, 74
Comments