Watch out for Carroll swimming after pair wins individual titles at state meet

Carroll finished third in the Class 5-1A team standings at the state swim championship meet Saturday in Topeka. Kapaun finished runner-up to Aquinas. And East won its second straight Class 6A title. Carroll had two individual title winners in junior Sydney Schmidt and sophomore Lexie Shelton, and they return next year.
Schmidt was one of the most impressive swimmers at the Capitol Federal Natatorium. She won the 50-yard freestyle in 5-1A with a time of 24.35 seconds and followed it up with a win in the 100-yard butterfly at 57.62.
She had about five minutes between races.
After Schmidt won the 50 free, she was hurried to the top of the podium. She took a few photos and had to decline an interview.
"I have to swim again right now," she said.
She ran back to the blocks, stretched her arms a couple of times and dived in again. And won again.
"I'm exhausted," she said. "But it's a really big confidence booster to know that when I'm tired, I can still win."
Shelton was almost equally impressive. She swam in the 200-yard medley relay that finished fifth. Later she won the 500-yard and swam the third leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay as quickly after as Schmidt had done. Carroll finished second there.
Shelton beat her 500-yard preliminary time by almost 4 seconds.
"I don't even know how that happened," Shelton said. "I just went and swam it and wanted it to be a good race, but whatever happened was fine."
Two events later, Shelton finished second again in the 100-yard breaststroke after having qualified second in that event during the preliminaries.
Carroll is set to return all but one swimmer from this year's state qualifying team. Winning the City League will be more difficult than winning a state championship next year, but the Eagles will have the talent to compete.
Carroll's reaction to finishing third in the team competition was genuine. They jumped and screamed because they knew they had achieved the highest placement in school history.
"We got fourth last year," Shelton said. "So we just wanted the trophy. That's all we wanted. We all just work so hard, and we only had seven people."
